Fun for the whole family: A bonus treehouse for the kids.

Bonus round: Outbuildings on the ranch include a studio, office, shop, a barn with apartments and a large ranch building with guest quarters.

Wine lover's dream home: A baller wine cellar with room for estate vintages and bottles from around the world.

Home on the range: One hundred miles of property to explore with roads and infrastructure throughout.

Go with the flow: A combined great room with spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 1976 Warm Springs Road.

Wine anyone? This vineyard estate comes with 23 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon and room for expansion.

Designer digs: 1976 Warm Springs Road was designed by Bay Area architect Jon Stoumen known for his environmentally conscious designs.

Take the plunge: The sparkling pool and spa at 1976 Warm Springs Road.

1976 Warm Springs Road , Glen Ellen 3 beds, 5 baths. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 100 acres Got land? Find room for the whole family and then some on this four parcel, 100 acre ranch minutes away from downtown Glen Ellen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone , Sotheby's International Realty)

Spread out and relax a little on this picturesque 100-acre property in Glen Ellen. With breathtaking views around every corner, this natural beauty offers peace, tranquility and an opportunity to earn a little cash.

This wine lover’s dream estate comes with a 23-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard with room for expansion. There are two ponds on the estate providing a natural resource for irrigating vines, plus acres of forest ideal for hiking or horseback riding.

The main residence, designed by Bay Area architect Jonathan Stoumen in 2002, emphasizes the home’s connection with nature. Sprinkled throughout the estate you will see plenty of recycled timbers and natural stone. Plus the home makes great use of it’s picturesque surroundings with large picture windows that frame breathtaking views.

There is a quintessential Wine Country kitchen in the home as well with a gas range, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Downstairs you will find a massive game room with room for a home theater or whatever your heart desires. And did we mention the wine cellar? It’s massive.

If that’s not enough, the working ranch has plenty of outbuildings. There is a studio cabin, office, shop, and a barn with apartments.

Take a minute or two to escape and dream by exploring our gallery above.

1976 Warm Springs Road is listed by Tina Shone at Sotheby’s International Realty.