Combat the doldrums of days of isolation with this 7-acre compound filled with entertaining activities for all ages. Fancy your own basketball court, wine bar or outdoor kitchen? A five-bedroom four-bathroom estate minutes from downtown Petaluma just hit the market for $4,895,000 with all that and then some.

The 4,200-square-foot main residence at 200 Frances Way in Petaluma centers around an open concept great room. In this grand central gathering space, areas for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together, while floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in. There is a fully outfitted country kitchen, four bathrooms, and five bedrooms, and a bonus home theater.

The entertainments continue outdoors with a pool, waterslide, spa, two fire pits, a basketball court, a tennis court and an outdoor kitchen. If that’s not enough, there is a detached pool house with a game room and sleeping quarters for overnight guests.

After a day of tennis, wood-fired pizzas, and swimming stop by the entertainment barn for a drink at your very own bar.

200 Frances Way in Petaluma is listed by Denise Kilker at RE/MAX. 