Petaluma ranch with movie theater, tennis court and waterslide asks $4.9 million
Slide 1 of 22
200 Frances Way, Petaluma - $4,895,000
5 beds, 4 baths, 4,200 square feet. Year built: 1978.
Shelter in place in style: This 7-acre Petaluma compound has everything you need to keep your family entertained during months of isolation. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Denise Kilker, Re/Max Gold)
Slide 2 of 22
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the tennis court, main residence, guest house, pool, waterslide, party barn and parking lot.
Slide 3 of 22
Fun in the sun: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 4 of 22
Warm welcome: The inviting main entrance to the primary residence.
Slide 5 of 22
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 6 of 22
Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing and dining seamlessly flow together in the open-concept living space.
Slide 7 of 22
Let there be light: Plenty of natural light in the great room at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 8 of 22
Cook's delight: A spacious country kitchen with all the fixins'.
Slide 9 of 22
King of the castle: A regal master bedroom with romantic Sonoma Valley views.
Slide 10 of 22
Scrub a dub dub: A supersized bathroom with an easy walk-in shower.
Slide 11 of 22
Bonus round: A walk-in closet with room for your clothes AND his.
Slide 12 of 22
Pass the popcorn: One of three rooms with projection theater screens at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 13 of 22
Dine al fresco: A deluxe outdoor kitchen and dining room with a fireplace, barbecue and pizza oven.
Slide 14 of 22
Backyard bliss: Pull up a stool at the backyard bar and grill.
Slide 15 of 22
Let it all sink in: A hot tub on the deck at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 16 of 22
Take the plunge: A waterslide and rock waterfall flow into the pool at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 17 of 22
More to love: Room for overnight guests in the pool house at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 18 of 22
Entertainer's dream: A full kitchen and projection theater screen in the guesthouse.
Slide 19 of 22
Fun and games: Room for a billiards table and a few pinball machines in the guesthouse game room.
Slide 20 of 22
Shoot some hoops: An aerial view of the full-size basketball court at 200 Frances Way.
Slide 21 of 22
Party barn: Host your son or daughter's wine country wedding in the entertainment barn.
Slide 22 of 22
Wine country dream: Enjoy vineyard views while sipping on a glass of Pinot at 200 Frances Way.
Combat the doldrums of days of isolation with this 7-acre compound filled with entertaining activities for all ages. Fancy your own basketball court, wine bar or outdoor kitchen? A five-bedroom four-bathroom estate minutes from downtown Petaluma just hit the market for $4,895,000 with all that and then some.
The 4,200-square-foot main residence at 200 Frances Way in Petaluma centers around an open concept great room. In this grand central gathering space, areas for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together, while floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in. There is a fully outfitted country kitchen, four bathrooms, and five bedrooms, and a bonus home theater.
The entertainments continue outdoors with a pool, waterslide, spa, two fire pits, a basketball court, a tennis court and an outdoor kitchen. If that’s not enough, there is a detached pool house with a game room and sleeping quarters for overnight guests.
After a day of tennis, wood-fired pizzas, and swimming stop by the entertainment barn for a drink at your very own bar.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
200 Frances Way in Petaluma is listed by Denise Kilker at RE/MAX.