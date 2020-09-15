Wine country dream: Enjoy vineyard views while sipping on a glass of Pinot at 200 Frances Way.

Party barn: Host your son or daughter's wine country wedding in the entertainment barn.

Shoot some hoops: An aerial view of the full-size basketball court at 200 Frances Way.

Fun and games: Room for a billiards table and a few pinball machines in the guesthouse game room.

More to love: Room for overnight guests in the pool house at 200 Frances Way.

Take the plunge: A waterslide and rock waterfall flow into the pool at 200 Frances Way.

Let it all sink in: A hot tub on the deck at 200 Frances Way.

Backyard bliss: Pull up a stool at the backyard bar and grill.

Pass the popcorn: One of three rooms with projection theater screens at 200 Frances Way.

Bonus round: A walk-in closet with room for your clothes AND his.

Let there be light: Plenty of natural light in the great room at 200 Frances Way.

Go with the flow: Spaces for relaxing and dining seamlessly flow together in the open-concept living space.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 200 Frances Way.

Warm welcome: The inviting main entrance to the primary residence.

Fun in the sun: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 200 Frances Way.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the tennis court, main residence, guest house, pool, waterslide, party barn and parking lot.

200 Frances Way, Petaluma - $4,895,000 5 beds, 4 baths, 4,200 square feet. Year built: 1978. Shelter in place in style: This 7-acre Petaluma compound has everything you need to keep your family entertained during months of isolation. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Denise Kilker , Re/Max Gold)

Combat the doldrums of days of isolation with this 7-acre compound filled with entertaining activities for all ages. Fancy your own basketball court, wine bar or outdoor kitchen? A five-bedroom four-bathroom estate minutes from downtown Petaluma just hit the market for $4,895,000 with all that and then some.

The 4,200-square-foot main residence at 200 Frances Way in Petaluma centers around an open concept great room. In this grand central gathering space, areas for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together, while floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in. There is a fully outfitted country kitchen, four bathrooms, and five bedrooms, and a bonus home theater.

The entertainments continue outdoors with a pool, waterslide, spa, two fire pits, a basketball court, a tennis court and an outdoor kitchen. If that’s not enough, there is a detached pool house with a game room and sleeping quarters for overnight guests.

After a day of tennis, wood-fired pizzas, and swimming stop by the entertainment barn for a drink at your very own bar.

200 Frances Way in Petaluma is listed by Denise Kilker at RE/MAX.