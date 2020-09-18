Country comforts: The main residence at 3701 Viking Road is a charming country farmhouse with 2 bedrooms, a loft, two bathrooms and a separate apartment above the garage.

Wine Country dream home: This vineyard estate comes with a charming old-world barrel room ideal for tastings and winemaker dinners. As an added bonus the structure comes with a studio apartment ideal for an on-site vineyard manager or overnight guests.

3701 Viking Road, Santa Rosa - $2,495,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,050 square feet. Year built: 1975. Lot size: 7.63 acres. Vineyard Estate: This charming Santa Rosa property features its own 5-acre Cabernet Vineyard and a permitted 500 case winery. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)

Green with envy: Grow your own veggies and flowers in the raised bed garden at 1574 Olivet Road.

1574 Olivet Road , Santa Rosa - $2,395,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,526 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 3.5 acres Fun and games: Fancy your own tennis court, outdoor kitchen and pool? This spacious Santa Rosa property has all that and then some. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

The Great Outdoors: This custom valley home comes with a pool and a spacious patio ideal for firepits, barbecues and more.

838 Country Club Court , Sonoma - $2,475,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,093 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 0.66 acres. Wine Country escape: This Sonoma sweetheart is just minutes away from world-class wineries and tasting rooms. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Matt Sevenau , Compass)

With more and more people working from home these days, real estate agents and journalists have put a name on the migration of highly-paid executives to picturesque hamlets where they can buy a whole lot more house for a million dollars. Aptly named, “Zoom towns,” these more affordable areas offer city dwellers in places like San Francisco and New York, a bit more space and solitude.

According to Bloomberg, these remote enclaves are “places where corporate executives, Wall Street barons, Hollywood stars and more than a few journalists have fled to escape the perceived dangers of crowded cities filled with people who might be carrying the coronavirus.”

Cities like Truckee (near Lake Tahoe), the Hamptons and Bend, Oregon, were identified as places where real estate prices have gone up and stock has gone down on properties at the upper end of the real estate market.

Analysts at Compass real estate have witnessed similar trends in Sonoma County. According to the June 2020 Bay Area market report, sales of high-end listings priced over $2 million saw the highest growth over last year, nearly tripling from around 13 to 40. Although no decline in stock was noted, Sonoma County’s proximity to San Francisco is a clear draw for techies and executives looking for a little more space for social distancing.

Curious to see what a $2 million home looks like in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.