5980 Stone Bridge Rd , Santa Rosa - $699,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,065 square feet. Year built: 1989. Lot size: 0.38 acres. Totally eighties: There is plenty to love about this spacious Oakmont ranch. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marie McBride, McBride Realty)

Sunnyside of life: Enjoy your coffee and crosswords on the sun porch at 435 Pythian Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 435 Pythian Road.

435 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa - $669,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,686 square feet. Year built: 1976. Lot size: 6,969 square feet. That seventies house: Stunning mountain and golf course views are just some of the perks of this mid-century ranch. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jolene Cortright , Century 21 Valley of the Moon)

Interior: A living room has been converted to a wheelchair-accessible bedroom but there are some nice features here, like a stone hearth and a wood-burning stove.

Recent updates: The renovation has already begun in this 1950s ranch. There is a nice kitchen island for added work-space and pendant lighting.

509 Williams Drive , Petaluma - $610,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,385 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Mid-century fixer-upper: Put in a little sweat equity to transform this spacious single-level ranch. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mark St. Peter, W Real Estate)

Easy, breezy, beautiful: A large cut-out provides for ease of flow between the living and dining rooms at 448 Lincoln Street.

448 Lincoln St., Santa Rosa - $625,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,677 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 4,260 square feet. Going, going ... This sweet Santa Rosa bungalow won't last for long. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bob Buhman, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Go with the flow: Easy access to the dining room from the kitchen via a pass-through window.

Let there be light: Natural light fills the sun porch through an arched window.

337 English St. , Petaluma - $849,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,158 square feet. Year built: 1913. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Turn of the century charmer: This cute as a button Petaluma bungalow features perfectly preserved historic details. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Alexa Glockner, Compass)

Historic homes have a certain romantic appeal, allowing us to envision what life was like during a different era. When remodeled well, they preserve the best of the past while making homes fit for modern living.

A new study by Compass real estate takes a look at sales of historic homes in Sonoma and Napa counties, providing insight into a niche market. Their analysis reveals surprising details on the size of homes, quantity sold and average price.

During the twelve-month period from August 2019 to August 2020, the group looked at sales of houses, condos, and townhomes reported to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

The largest number of homes sold was from recent history. One thousand nine hundred and thirty-nine homes built between 1980 and 1999 closed during this period and the average price was $700,000. Not surprisingly, there is a large stock of homes built locally during this time in Napa and Sonoma counties. The properties are larger and usually require fewer updates.

Mid-century homes also fared well. One thousand six hundred and ninety-six homes built between 1960 and 1979 sold from August to August. Eight hundred and seventeen properties closed that were constructed between 1940 and 1959. Their average price points were $670,000 and $610,000 respectively.

According to Compass, 255 cozy bungalows dating from the twenties and thirties sold in Sonoma and Napa counties. Their average price was $625,000, and they were only around 1,230 square feet.

For real historic charmers, the price goes up. Homes built prior to 1920 sell for $856,000 on average and their median square footage is 1,530. With a shortage of stock from this era, only 176 homes sold during the twelve months studied for this report.

Curious to see what an average-priced home looks like by era? Click through our gallery above.