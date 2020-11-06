Wine Country dream ranch: Watch the sunset over the vines at Farrow Ranch.

Vintage charmer: The original 1880s three-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse on the estate is currently the ranch manager's home.

Tennis anyone? Grab your rackets and head to the court at Farrow Ranch.

Bonus round: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to the bocce court at 1450 Ridge Oaks Road.

Party on! Let the festivities continue into the wee hours of the night beside the firepit.

Room for the whole family and more! One of two modern bedrooms inside of the guesthouse.

Interior: A stylish kitchen with a gas stove inside of the guesthouse.

Fun and games: A cozy space beside the guesthouse fireplace ideal for a game of cards or chess.

More to love: A living room with a window seat inside of the guesthouse.

Backyard bliss: Relax beside the outdoor fireplace of the stylish entertainment pavilion.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps in the sparkling pool at 1450 Ridge Oaks Road.

Make some beautiful music: A music room with inspiring views in the Farrow Ranch.

Sweet dreams: One of four luxurious bedrooms in the main residence.

King of the castle: A regal master suite with direct access to the great outdoors.

Bibliophile's dream: Space for your Jane Austen collection in the hallway library.

Pass the popcorn: A cozy media room with space for extra-large furniture.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the dining room in the main residence.

Breakfast with a view: A stunning light-filled spot for your morning coffee and crosswords.

Modern conveniences: A gas stove and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen at 1450 Ridge Oaks Road.

Let there be light: Large picture windows capture vineyard views at 1450 Ridge Oaks Road.

Water-rich: A pond on the property provides recreational opportunities.

Main residence: An exterior view of the primary residence with mature landscaping surrounding.

1450 Ridge Oaks Road, Geyserville - $18,900,000 8 beds, 5 baths. 5,000+ square feet. Lot size: 194 acres (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen , Sotheby's International Realty)

Own a little bit of Wine Country paradise (if you can afford it). An iconic ranch in a premier grape-growing region is on the market for a cool $18.9 million.

The massive four parcel, 194-acre Farrow Ranch is a hefty slice of the Alexander Valley AVA with a lucrative 71-acre vineyard and multiple luxury residences.

Ideal for multi-generational families, the compound features a three-bedroom contemporary main residence, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a three-bedroom 1880s farmhouse.

The sophisticated main residence spans 5,000 square feet and includes three bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, media room, library, music studio and more. Besides that, it is just plain stylish. The rooms are expansive and feature soaring ceilings, fireplaces and large picture windows that capture vineyard views.

If that’s not enough, overnight guests can hunker down in the two-bedroom guesthouse. Just as accommodating as the main residence, it features a full kitchen, living room, bathroom, fireplace and two cozy bedrooms.

There is even a historic home on the property as well. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse was built in the 1880s and is currently the ranch manager’s residence.

Outside of lodging, there is much to explore on the 194-acre ranch. There is a pool, spa, hiking trails, a seasonal creek, recreational pond, entertainment pavilion, tennis, and bocce courts.

Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the estate.

1450 Ridge Oaks Road in Geyserville is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.