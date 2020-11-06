Own a little bit of Wine Country paradise (if you can afford it). An iconic ranch in a premier grape-growing region is on the market for a cool $18.9 million.
The massive four parcel, 194-acre Farrow Ranch is a hefty slice of the Alexander Valley AVA with a lucrative 71-acre vineyard and multiple luxury residences.
Ideal for multi-generational families, the compound features a three-bedroom contemporary main residence, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a three-bedroom 1880s farmhouse.
The sophisticated main residence spans 5,000 square feet and includes three bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, media room, library, music studio and more. Besides that, it is just plain stylish. The rooms are expansive and feature soaring ceilings, fireplaces and large picture windows that capture vineyard views.
If that’s not enough, overnight guests can hunker down in the two-bedroom guesthouse. Just as accommodating as the main residence, it features a full kitchen, living room, bathroom, fireplace and two cozy bedrooms.
There is even a historic home on the property as well. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse was built in the 1880s and is currently the ranch manager’s residence.
Outside of lodging, there is much to explore on the 194-acre ranch. There is a pool, spa, hiking trails, a seasonal creek, recreational pond, entertainment pavilion, tennis, and bocce courts.
1450 Ridge Oaks Road in Geyserville is listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.