Green with envy: A sunny fenced backyard with room for a small garden and a game of catch.

18307 Clayton Ave. , Sonoma - $1,800 2 beds, 1 bath, 942 square feet. Family matters: This sweet Sonoma home is ideal for families or couples. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For leasing information contact Kimberly Buchanan , Sonoma Management)

Go with the flow: A crisp and clean great with a combined kitchen, dining and living room.

1130 Fourth St. #350, Santa Rosa Two-bedrooms from $1,810/mo Creekside Park Apartments : This Santa Rosa luxury complex is filled with modern conveniences and is conveniently located near downtown delights. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For leasing information contact Creekside Park Apartments )

Home sweet home: An apartment with a fireplace and direct patio access in the Camino Creek Complex.

5425 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park One-bedrooms from $1,700, two-bedrooms from $1,800 Camino Creek Apartments: This luxury condo complex comes with shared access to a tennis court, pool, spa and fitness center. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For leasing information contact Camino Creek )

Indoor/outdoor living: This first-floor unit comes with a private patio, a one-car detached garage and access to a community laundry room.

7777 Healdsburg Ave. APT 2 , Sebastopol - $1,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. West County Wonder: This conveniently located complex is close to downtown Sebastopol restaurants, shops and entertainment. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Leasing agent Kristine Mendez / W Property Management)

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Fun for your furry friends: A dog park with a washing station at the Petaluma apartment complex.

Backyard bliss: Some of the units within the Vineyard Luxury Complex come with private patios.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms an apartment within the Vineyard Luxury complex.

1 Lakeville Circle , Petaluma One-bedrooms from $1,874, Two bedrooms from $1,845 Vineyard Luxury Apartments - Enjoy opulent amenities like oversized closets, fireplaces and in-unit washer dryers in this central Petaluma complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For leasing information thevineyardluxuryapartments.com )

According to the market analysts at Apartment List, the median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,441 for a one-bedroom and $1,904 for a two-bedroom. Since the start of the pandemic in March, rents have gone down by 1.2% and 1.4% since November of last year.

This change echoes similar trends across the country, where the November median rent has dropped by 1.3%. But declines are not uniform throughout the nation. Smaller markets like Central California and Boise are getting more expensive while larger markets like Seattle, Boston and New York are seeing dramatic declines.

San Francisco has seen the steepest drop with rents down by 25% since March. With many remote tech workers vacating the City by the Bay for less expensive markets, the median rent for a two-bedroom has dipped down to $2,377.

But with dramatic fluctuations throughout the market, who knows how long this trend will last?

Curious to see what the median rent of $1,904 will get you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.

*Rents for Sonoma County are calculated for Santa Rosa, the area’s largest rental market.