According to the market analysts at Apartment List, the median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,441 for a one-bedroom and $1,904 for a two-bedroom. Since the start of the pandemic in March, rents have gone down by 1.2% and 1.4% since November of last year.
This change echoes similar trends across the country, where the November median rent has dropped by 1.3%. But declines are not uniform throughout the nation. Smaller markets like Central California and Boise are getting more expensive while larger markets like Seattle, Boston and New York are seeing dramatic declines.
San Francisco has seen the steepest drop with rents down by 25% since March. With many remote tech workers vacating the City by the Bay for less expensive markets, the median rent for a two-bedroom has dipped down to $2,377.
But with dramatic fluctuations throughout the market, who knows how long this trend will last?
*Rents for Sonoma County are calculated for Santa Rosa, the area’s largest rental market.