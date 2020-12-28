More to explore: A coastal trail leads to the beach from 870 Seaeagle Loop.

Interior : The third bedroom is currently outfitted as an office at 870 Seaeagle Loop.

King of the castle: A deluxe master suite with a walk-in shower and large tub for soaking.

Cocktails and dreams: Mix up a few drinks for your sweetheart at the built-in bar.

Good room or great room? Cozy up next to the fireplace and take in the views.

Ocean escape: Take in the view from the deck at 870 Seaeagle Loop.

Exterior: A cozy spot to curl up with a good book on the front porch at 870 Seaeagle Loop.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the landscaped yard that surrounds the seaside retreat.

870 Seaeagle Loop , Bodega Bay - $1,550,00 0 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,005 square feet. Year: 1986. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Breathtaking vistas: Grab a glass of bubbly and take in views of Bodega Head, Seal Rock and the Pacific Ocean. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lou Rosenberger /Artisan Sotheby's International Realty)

Steps away from the Pacific Ocean, this Bodega Harbour community home offers million-dollar views of Bodega Head, Seal Rock, and the deep blue sea.

Even without the views, it is easy to fall in love with this custom contemporary retreat. The stylish designer abode features many recent upgrades including an updated gourmet kitchen with Fisher & Paykel, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Steps away is a combined living/dining room with a bar, fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame ocean views. There are three comfortable bedrooms in the home, including a renovated master with a spa-like private bathroom.

Outdoor spaces are equally inviting. An ocean view deck provides the best location for taking in the landscape and a spacious yard offers several inviting spaces for curling up with a good book or barbecues with friends.

As an added bonus, the community home benefits from shared access to a beach, clubhouse, gymnasium, sauna, heated pool, playground, tennis, bocce, and basketball courts.

870 Seaeagle Loop in Bodega Bay is listed by Lou Rosenberger, Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.