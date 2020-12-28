Steps away from the Pacific Ocean, this Bodega Harbour community home offers million-dollar views of Bodega Head, Seal Rock, and the deep blue sea.

Even without the views, it is easy to fall in love with this custom contemporary retreat. The stylish designer abode features many recent upgrades including an updated gourmet kitchen with Fisher & Paykel, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Steps away is a combined living/dining room with a bar, fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame ocean views. There are three comfortable bedrooms in the home, including a renovated master with a spa-like private bathroom.

Outdoor spaces are equally inviting. An ocean view deck provides the best location for taking in the landscape and a spacious yard offers several inviting spaces for curling up with a good book or barbecues with friends.

As an added bonus, the community home benefits from shared access to a beach, clubhouse, gymnasium, sauna, heated pool, playground, tennis, bocce, and basketball courts.

870 Seaeagle Loop in Bodega Bay is listed by Lou Rosenberger, Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.