Kitchen: A gas stove is an added bonus in this clean apartment.

415 College Ave. APT 3 , Santa Rosa - $1,700/mo 2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Location, location, location: This centrally located Santa Rosa unit is close to Highway 101, dining, shopping and more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For rental information contact Lauran Colvin Safer Properties 707-978-4303)

Interior: Stretch out and relax in this spacious Santa Rosa apartment. Rent includes garbage, sewer and water. Tennants pays for PG&E, cable and internet.

J & J Crossing Apartments: This comfortable Santa Rosa complex is conveniently located near Santa Rosa Junior College, shopping, restaurants and transportation. Click further to take a peek inside. (Courtesy of Zillow. For rental information contact Goodwin Property Management, 707-539-4939)

Let it all sink in: Unwind from a long day of work in the hot tub at 5425 Snyder Lane.

Interior: Plenty of room for all your kitchen odds and ends in a unit at Camino Creek.

Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to the fireplace in an apartment at Camino Creek.

Camino Creek Apartments: Fancy your own luxury condo with access to a tennis court, pool, spa and fitness center? This complex has all that and then some. Click further to see more. (Photos Courtesy Zillow. For rental information contact Blackpoint Management, 707-403-6059)

More to love: Residents at Creekside Park enjoy shared access to a pool, spa and sunny patio.

Interior: Spread out and relax in this spacious unit with a private patio.

1130 Fourth St., Santa Rosa - $1,810/mo 2 beds, 1 bath, 950 square feet. Creekside Park Apartments: Enjoy the remodeled 1920s clubhouse as an added perk at this luxury Santa Rosa apartment complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For rental information contact Creekside Park Apartments , 707-382-3754)

Let there be light: A sunny living room with patio access at Acacia Creek.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps in the sparkling pool.

Pump some iron: Get in shape in the compound fitness center at Acacia Creek.

4656 Quigg Drive , Santa Rosa - $1,805/mo 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,042 square feet. Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek - Sleek and stylish, residents at this luxury Santa Rosa complex enjoy shared access to a game room (pictured here), fitness studio and pool. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy Zillow. For rental information contact Acacia Creek Apartments, 707-207-4740)

Sonoma County* rents are down 0.3% over last year and 2.1% since the start of the pandemic in March. A new report by the rental market analysis site Apartment List looks at this and other factors impacting the rental market in large and small markets across the country.

Nationally, the rental market has seen extreme regional variation.

While our national rent index is down by a modest 1.5% year-over-year, many markets are experiencing greater volatility. Big cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and New York City continue to see rent prices fall rapidly, while many smaller markets and suburbs are getting more expensive.

Even with a rent decline of 27%, since the start of the pandemic, San Francisco is still California’s priciest city with two-bedroom apartments going for $2,305.

Sonoma County, although more affordable than San Francisco, is significantly more expensive than the national average. The median rent in Santa Rosa is $1,898 for a two-bedroom while the national average is $1,090.

Curious to see what $1,898 will rent you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.