Interior: Room for more books on your way to the first-floor bathroom.

Ooh la la luxury: Room for your clothes and his in the master walk-in closet

King of the castle: Perched atop the main residence, the master suite rules the roost.

Bonus round: Grab a book and curl up under the stairs for a good read.

Vintage value: A clawfoot tub and a pedestal sink in a bathroom at 201 Piper Street.

Sweet dreams: One of two downstairs bedrooms in the historic home.

Indoor/outdoor living: Enjoy a bottle of bubbly and a charcuterie plate with friends on the patio.

Classic style: A black and white checkerboard design is handpainted on the hardwoods in a hallway at 201 Piper Street.

Period details: A fireplace and wainscotting in the dining room at 201 Piper Street.

Let there be light: A bay window floods the living room with natural light.

A warm welcome: A classic front door marks the main entrance to the home.

Country living: Grab a glass of Pinot and have a socially distanced soiree with the neighbors from the spacious front porch.

Exterior: Plenty of room for a rose garden in the sunny front yard.

201 Piper St. , Healdsburg - $1,575,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,330 square feet. Year: 1898. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Historic charmer: Classic yet modern, this remodeled Queen Anne is a sight to be seen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Wyman-Antowe r/Compass)

Travel back in time with this 1898 classic in the heart of Healdsburg.

Known as a destination for foodies and wine lovers alike, Healdsburg is beloved by locals and tourists with discerning tastes.

The remodeled Queen Anne at 201 Piper Street pays homage to the past while blending in modern conveniences. Remodeled for modern living, the compound features expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, and stylish interiors straight off the pages of a design magazine.

The main residence comes with three comfortable bedrooms, two on the first floor and a master upstairs, and light-filled living spaces. An expansive front porch welcomes you into a formal living room which flows into a formal dining room with a fireplace. Adjacent to that is a cook’s kitchen with a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances. A stylish family room connects to an inviting outdoor gathering space via French doors.

As an added bonus, the home comes with a separate guest cottage with a loft bedroom, built-in bookshelves, floor-to-ceiling windows and a private bathroom.

201 Piper St. in Healdsburg is listed by Ann Wymar-Antower at Compass real estate.