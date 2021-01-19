Travel back in time with this 1898 classic in the heart of Healdsburg.

Known as a destination for foodies and wine lovers alike, Healdsburg is beloved by locals and tourists with discerning tastes.

The remodeled Queen Anne at 201 Piper Street pays homage to the past while blending in modern conveniences. Remodeled for modern living, the compound features expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, and stylish interiors straight off the pages of a design magazine.

The main residence comes with three comfortable bedrooms, two on the first floor and a master upstairs, and light-filled living spaces. An expansive front porch welcomes you into a formal living room which flows into a formal dining room with a fireplace. Adjacent to that is a cook’s kitchen with a gas stove and stainless-steel appliances.  A stylish family room connects to an inviting outdoor gathering space via French doors.

As an added bonus, the home comes with a separate guest cottage with a loft bedroom, built-in bookshelves, floor-to-ceiling windows and a private bathroom.

Click through our gallery above to take a virtual tour of the classic cutie.

201 Piper St. in Healdsburg is listed by Ann Wymar-Antower at Compass real estate. 

 