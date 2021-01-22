Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

8182 Park Ave., Forestville - $325,000 2 beds, 1 bath, Lot size: 0.08 acres. Bungalove: This sweet Mirabel Heights bungalow is cute as a button. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Connie Schlabach, Vanguard Properties)

Backyard bliss: Plenty of room for a game of catch with the kids in the backyard at 7987 Adrian Drive.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace and original hardwood floors in the living room at 7987 Adrian Drive.

7987 Adrian Drive , Rohnert Park - $465,000 2 beds, 2 baths 1,092 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 0.17 Acres. Location, location, location: This cozy single-level home is conveniently close to Oliver's Market, the SMART train and downtown Cotati. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Cici Piotrkowski and Jocelyne Curran , Coldwell Banker Realty)

936 Kingwood St., Santa Rosa - $489,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Year: 1994. Lot Size: 0.07 acres. Move-in ready abode: This well-kept two-story home comes with a large great room and plenty of natural light. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patricia M Vance , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

14798 River Road , Guerneville - $475,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,049 square feet. Year: 1930 Lot size: 0.13 Acres Nature lover's retreat: This cozy forest bungalow features tiered decks for taking in the view. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gina M Fisicaro , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

According to a recent report by Compass real estate, Sonoma County finished the year with a median home price of $700,000, a steep climb from 2016 when the average home cost $580,000.

The median home price received a boost from an uptick in sales of luxury homes priced over $1,000,000 combined with a historically low-interest rate. But the analysts at Compass urge caution, according to the report, the median is a “general statistic that often disguises a wide range of prices in the underlying individual sales.” For example, the median home price in the Russian River area last year was $515,000 while the average was $1,222,500 in Bodega Bay.

Although Sonoma County has its share of high-end properties that are out of the question for many homebuyers, there are still a number of homes available at the lower end of the market. Click through our gallery above to explore some of the listings under $500,000.