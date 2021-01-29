Interior: This contemporary home comes with dramatic vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling wood panelling, skylights and an open concept floor plan.

Bodega Bay – Median Home Price - $1,122,500 21153 Hummingbird Court, Bodega Bay - $1,349,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,953 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 0.14 Acres. Seaside Stunner: This charming coastal retreat boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Coast. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kent Byers, Coldwell Banker Realty. MLS#: 22030067)

The best of the best: Inside of this luxury home you will find modern LED lighting, marble countertops, Viking kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.

Penngrove – Median Home Price - $1,090,000 6055 Hyland Way , Penngrove - $1,299,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 2,869 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 1.56 Acres. Luxe life: This modern Wine Country retreat is conveniently close to fine dining, boutique shopping, hiking, wine tasting and more. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by The Oscar Kopelman Team , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate. MLS#:22028989)

Updates galore: This remodeled contemporary home has freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new appliances and engineered wood floors.

Sebastopol – Median Home Price - $890,000 7950 Soll Court, Sebastopol - $815,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,917 square feet. Year built: 2001. Lot size: 0.09 Acres. West County Wonder: This elegant Sebastopol retreat is situated in a cul-de-sac location with a terraced backyard and a saltwater spa. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marshall Mello , Sterling California Properties. MLS#:22024411)

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept design.

Healdsburg – Median Home Price - $800,000 604 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg - $799,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,552 square feet. Year built: 2008. 2,596 square feet. Healdsburg hottie: This contemporary home is just three short blocks away from the Healdsburg plaza. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Evin A. McCarthy , Vanguard Properties. MLS #: 22032889)

Petaluma – Median Home Price - $797,000 2 El Rose Drive, Petaluma - $795,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,328 square feet. Year built: 1954. Lot size: 0.20 Acres. Mid-century marvelous: This well-kept West Petaluma home features many modern upgrades while preserving its classic 1950s design. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven R Cozza , Compass. MLS#:22028872)

Designer Digs: A modern interior with upgrades that include stainless steel appliances, Calicotta quartz counters, recessed lighting, new baths, new flooring, electrical upgrades and more.

Sonoma – Median Home Price - $783,000 300 Meadowood Lane , Sonoma - $769,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,280 square feet. Year built: 1976. Lot size: 0.21 Acres. Sonoma sweetheart: This stylish Wine Country retreat is conveniently close to the El Verano School, Arnold Drive and Highway 12. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty. MLS#:22029026)

Let there be light: A spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light.

Windsor – Median Home Price - $688,000 10959 Rio Ruso Drive , Windsor - $679,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,838 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 0.15 acres. Move-in ready retreat: This modern family home comes with central air conditioning and Tesla solar for electricity. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Todd Walling , Keller Williams Realty. MLS#:22027264)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Rohnert Park- Median Home Price - $650,000 7508 Mercedes Way , Rohnert Park - $637,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,442 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 0.11 acres. Location, location, location: This M section family home is conveniently close to Technology Middle School, Rancho Cotate High School and Sonoma State. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Heidi Swingley , Prime Real Estate Services. MLS #: 22032012)

Santa Rosa – Median Home Price - $628,800 2361 Vera Drive , Santa Rosa - $629,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,067 square feet. Year built: 2008. Lot size: 0.08 Acres Family matters: This spacious NW Santa Rosa home has large family gathering spaces inside and out. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Debbie Andrew, Cloverdale Realty. MLS#:22030192)

Interior: This two-story home features a cozy one-bedroom unit downstairs and a two-bedroom upstairs with a private outdoor patio and plenty of storage.

Russian River – Median Home Price - $515,000 17242 Guernewood Lane , Guerneville - $410,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 887 square feet. Year built: 1931. Lot size: 0.05 Acres Double the fun: This charming Russian River duplex is ideal for weekend getaways or year-round living. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Collette Counter , Vanguard Properties. MLS#:22022567)

Last year ended with a median home price of $700,000 in Sonoma County, according to the latest market report by Compass real estate. But analysts with Compass caution examining the market using such a broad lens. According to the report, the median is a “general statistic that often disguises a wide range of prices in the underlying individual sales.”

Median home prices throughout the county ranged from $515,000 in the cities along Russian River to $1,122,500 in the seaside community of Bodega Bay. While a boom in luxury homes sales boosted the overall median up to $700,000, a number of communities had year-end averages below $700,000.

In addition to the Russian River area, Cloverdale, Cotati, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Windsor all had medians below $700,000.

Nine cities all had average home prices above $700,000 including Glen Ellen, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Sea Ranch, Kenwood, Penngrove and Bodega Bay.

Curious to see what the median home price will buy you throughout Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.