Last year ended with a median home price of $700,000 in Sonoma County, according to the latest market report by Compass real estate. But analysts with Compass caution examining the market using such a broad lens. According to the report, the median is a “general statistic that often disguises a wide range of prices in the underlying individual sales.”

Median home prices throughout the county ranged from $515,000 in the cities along Russian River to $1,122,500 in the seaside community of Bodega Bay. While a boom in luxury homes sales boosted the overall median up to $700,000, a number of communities had year-end averages below $700,000.

In addition to the Russian River area, Cloverdale, Cotati, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Windsor all had medians below $700,000.

Nine cities all had average home prices above $700,000 including  Glen Ellen, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Sea Ranch, Kenwood, Penngrove and Bodega Bay.

