Exterior: The home at 9453 Oak Trail Circle comes with two inviting patios and a finished garage.

Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing.

144 Valley Oaks Drive , Santa Rosa - $679,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,692 square feet. Year built: 1972. Lot size: 8,002 square feet) Renovation Station: This Oakmont Redwood model home was remodeled by Synergy Group in 2017. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Andrew de Vries, Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan, MLS # 321005595)

Family matters: An inviting living room ideal for entertaining grandkids with a fireplace, plantation shutters and plenty of natural light.

9453 Oak Trail Circle , Santa Rosa - $659,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,671 square feet. Year built: 2013. Lot size: 6,220 square feet. Oakmont getaway: Situated in Santa Rosa's Oakmont active living community, this Wine Country home enjoys shared access to three recreation centers, two golf courses, tennis, swimming and more! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jolene Cortright, Century 21 Valley of the Moon. MLS # 321007082)

Exterior: Room for a small garden or barbecue set in the backyard at 115 Wisteria Circle.

115 Wisteria Circle , Cloverdale - $464,900 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,088 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 5,174 square feet. Northern neighbor: This darling single-story home is located in Cloverdale's Del Webb 55+ community. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kathleen Seibel, Coldwell Banker Realty. MLS # 22031249)

Exterior: This home boasts not one but two flagstone patios with ample space for entertaining outdoors.

3 Temelec Circle , Sonoma - $510,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,008 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Historic charmer: This mid-century home enjoys shared access to historic Temelec Hall's pool, library, kitchen, fitness room and community garden. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rita Alonso, Keller Williams Realty. MLS # 22018498)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in this open concept living space.

312 Orangewood Drive , Healdsburg - $545,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,080 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 3,750 square feet. Senior special: Located in the River's Bend 55+ community, this well-maintained home comes with shared access to a pool, gym, clubhouse, bocce court and walking/biking trails. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Viani , Redfin. MLS# 22033576)

According to a recent report by the website AdvisorSmith Santa Rosa is the third least affordable mid-size city in the nation for retirees. But, it’s not just Santa Rosa that’s expensive, Ukiah and Napa also ranked high on the list of small cities.

The study used Census data to find metropolitan statistical areas with average or high populations of retirement-aged residents (16.4% and up of the overall population). They then cross-referenced this data with their own cost of living index, “which provides information about the cost of necessities such as housing, transportation, food, and other living costs,” to create a ranked list.

For prospective home buyers, this is data may not come as a surprise.

Sonoma County’s median home price is currently $715,000, a number inflated by an uptick in luxury home sales in recent months. For retirees on a fixed income, finding “affordable housing” is a long-running issue.

The good news, if there is any, is that some communities in Sonoma County still have “affordable” housing options for seniors.

