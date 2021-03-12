Healdsburg median home price - $800,000 2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road , Healdsburg - $500,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,128 square feet. Year built: 1927. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Romantic retreat: This studio cottage is currently the least expensive Healdsburg home on Zillow. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of MetroList. Property listed by Matthew Cavanaugh , HomeSmart PV & Associates. MLS# 321012208)

Sebastopol median home price - $890,000 30 Bloomfield Road , Sebastopol - $488,800 2 beds, 1 bath, 800 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 7,313 square feet. Going, going... A price like this does not come along often in Sebastopol. This small but mighty bungalow features a large backyard and is conveniently close to downtown shops and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Lawrence , Keller Williams Realty. MLS #: 21908505)

Interior: A second-story view of the living room shows the wood-paneled walls, fireplace and an abundance of natural light.

Sea Ranch median home price - $900,000 114 Galleons Reach , The Sea Ranch - $1,100,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,445 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 0.71 Acres. Seaside cottage: This charming contemporary home was originally constructed by Matt Sylvia in 1968 and remodeled in 2015. Click further to sneak a peek. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Burningham , Coldwell Banker Coastal Proper. MLS # 321007786.)

Designer digs: This stylish modern kitchen was featured on the interior design site Houzz in 2019. It comes with a 36''Blue Star range, custom cabinets, polished concrete floors, black granite countertops, double islands and dedicated baking space with Carrera marble.

Kenwood median home price - $917,500 286 Maple Ave., Kenwood - $1,150,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,676 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 0.30 Acres) Hot commodity: In popular Kenwood, the least expensive home currently on the market is actually priced over the town median. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby's International Realty. MLS # 22030587)

Penngrove median home price - $1,090,000 9985 Oak St., Penngrove - $650,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,045 square feet. Year built: 1951. Lot size: 6,486 square feet. Rural retreat: Situated in the desirable country area of Penngrove, this comfortable two-bedroom features many recent upgrades and a decent-size backyard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christopher Sanchez , Fenix Realty. MLS # 321010803)

Beach adjacent: Although you aren't directly on the beach, the coast is just a short walk away.

Bodega Bay median home price - $1,122,500 1160 Bay View St. , Bodega Bay - $749,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 952 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 9,199 square feet. Coastal cutie: This seaside family home is located on a spacious lot blocks away from the beach. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Travis Vail, Coldwell Banker Realty. MLS# 321000177)

According to Compass real estate’s latest market report, the median home price in Sonoma County is $715,000. That is up 9% over the same six-month period studied last year. Although Compass is shying away from analyzing the market solely by averages, Sonoma County homebuyers know how useful it can be in determining which city or neighborhood is in their price range.

With a median household income of only $81,018 and home prices ever on the rise, it can be challenging to find homes below $715,000 in Sonoma County. According to Compass’s year-end market report, the most expensive areas are Bodega Bay, Penngrove, Kenwood, Sea Ranch, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg.

All of these areas share one commonality, natural beauty. It may be a dramatic coastal view or a picturesque vineyard vista, but these areas tend to attract residents who appreciate Sonoma County’s exterior abundance. Breaking into these markets can be challenging, especially if you earn the county median salary or less.

A quick search on Zillow this week found the least expensive homes in these pricey cities range in price from $488,800 to $1,150,000.

Curious to see what these properties look like? Click through our gallery above.