According to Compass real estate’s latest market report,  the median home price in Sonoma County is $715,000. That is up 9% over the same six-month period studied last year.  Although Compass is shying away from analyzing the market solely by averages, Sonoma County homebuyers know how useful it can be in determining which city or neighborhood is in their price range.

Source: Compass

With a median household income of only $81,018 and home prices ever on the rise, it can be challenging to find homes below $715,000  in Sonoma County. According to Compass’s year-end market report, the most expensive areas are Bodega Bay, Penngrove, Kenwood, Sea Ranch, Sebastopol, and Healdsburg.

All of these areas share one commonality, natural beauty. It may be a dramatic coastal view or a picturesque vineyard vista, but these areas tend to attract residents who appreciate Sonoma County’s exterior abundance. Breaking into these markets can be challenging, especially if you earn the county median salary or less.

A quick search on Zillow this week found the least expensive homes in these pricey cities range in price from  $488,800 to $1,150,000.

