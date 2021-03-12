Slide 1 of 19
Bodega Bay median home price - $1,122,500
1160 Bay View St., Bodega Bay - $749,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 952 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 9,199 square feet.
Coastal cutie: This seaside family home is located on a spacious lot blocks away from the beach. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Travis Vail, Coldwell Banker Realty. MLS# 321000177)
Interior: This comfortable family home comes with hardwood flooring and granite kitchen counters.
Beach adjacent: Although you aren't directly on the beach, the coast is just a short walk away.
Penngrove median home price - $1,090,000
9985 Oak St., Penngrove - $650,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,045 square feet. Year built: 1951. Lot size: 6,486 square feet.
Rural retreat: Situated in the desirable country area of Penngrove, this comfortable two-bedroom features many recent upgrades and a decent-size backyard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christopher Sanchez, Fenix Realty. MLS # 321010803)
Upgrades galore: Renovated in 2015, 9985 Oak St. features a new kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, bonus room, roof, stucco siding, furnace, tankless hot water, electrical upgrandes, an EV charger and Milgard windows.
Green with envy: A large backyard with a raised bed garden, a walk-in chicken coop and a storage garage/barn.
Kenwood median home price - $917,500
286 Maple Ave., Kenwood - $1,150,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,676 square feet. Year built: 1973. Lot size: 0.30 Acres)
Hot commodity: In popular Kenwood, the least expensive home currently on the market is actually priced over the town median. Click further to take a peek inside.
(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby's International Realty. MLS # 22030587)
Designer digs: This stylish modern kitchen was featured on the interior design site Houzz in 2019. It comes with a 36''Blue Star range, custom cabinets, polished concrete floors, black granite countertops, double islands and dedicated baking space with Carrera marble.
Home office/school: A bonus room makes the perfect home office or Zoom classroom.
Backyard bliss: A verdant yard with fruit trees and an herb garden.
Sea Ranch median home price - $900,000
114 Galleons Reach, The Sea Ranch - $1,100,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,445 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 0.71 Acres.
Seaside cottage: This charming contemporary home was originally constructed by Matt Sylvia in 1968 and remodeled in 2015. Click further to sneak a peek. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sharon Burningham, Coldwell Banker Coastal Proper. MLS # 321007786.)
Interior: A second-story view of the living room shows the wood-paneled walls, fireplace and an abundance of natural light.
Dine al fresco: An expansive deck with an outdoor bar and room for a large picnic table.
Sebastopol median home price - $890,000
30 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol - $488,800
2 beds, 1 bath, 800 square feet. Year built: 1925. Lot size: 7,313 square feet.
Going, going... A price like this does not come along often in Sebastopol. This small but mighty bungalow features a large backyard and is conveniently close to downtown shops and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Richard Lawrence, Keller Williams Realty. MLS #: 21908505)
Cozy cottage: The sweet but small living room at 30 Bloomfield Road.
Entertainer's dream: A large backyard for socially distanced soirees with guests.
Healdsburg median home price - $800,000
2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $500,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 1,128 square feet. Year built: 1927. Lot size: 5,998 square feet.
Romantic retreat: This studio cottage is currently the least expensive Healdsburg home on Zillow. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of MetroList. Property listed by Matthew Cavanaugh, HomeSmart PV & Associates. MLS# 321012208)
Let there be light: Skylights illuminate the living space at 2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road.
Interior: Cozy up with a good book on the window seat at 2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road.