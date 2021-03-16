The MiJi house, winner of a 2016 American Institute of Architect’s People’s Choice Award, is on the market in Petaluma for $2.8 million.
Designed by Petaluma-based MAD architecture in 2014 for a ceramic artist and a contractor, it is filled with gallery-worthy artistic flourishes and plenty of industrial concrete, metal and glass.
Located on the subdivided-site of a Victorian farmstead, the goal of MiJI house was “to respect and complement the farmhouse by compiling familiar, simple agrarian forms and materials into a single building.” Indeed, the home captures elements of pastoral aesthetic like barn-like vaulted ceilings, corrugated metal, and wood-paneled exterior walls. But the residence expands upon the modern-farmhouse style adding colorful painted floors and walls to create a lively and inviting home environment.
There are three comfortable bedrooms in the residence, four bathrooms, an office and a chef’s kitchen. On top of that, there are whimsical spaces on every level including a craftsman’s workshop, a guest apartment with bunk-beds, and an art studio with a hot tub and garage doors that open to a backyard.
120 West Street in Petaluma was listed by Eric Ziedrich at Healdsburg Sotheby’s International.