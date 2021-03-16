Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the artistic abode in its native environment.

Woodworker's dream: A true craftsman's workshop with space for all your woodworking equipment.

Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 120 West Street.

More to love: Built-in bunk beds are ready to accommodate your overnight guests.

Home is where the art is: A sunny artist's studio with a hot tub and a garage door for moving large pieces inside and out.

Dine under the stars: An upstairs deck provides the perfect setting for your next farm-to-table feast.

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open-concept design.

View with a room: A fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room at 120 West Street.

Gallery-like abode: Colorful painted concrete becomes a work of art in a hallway at 120 West Street.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 120 West Street.

Farmhouse chic: Inspired by the design aesthetic of Tom Kundig, this custom contemporary home was built to blend in with its historic farmstead surroundings.

120 West St. , Petaluma - $2,850,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,950 square feet. Year built: 2014. Lot size: 10,036 square feet. Artistic endeavors: An award-winning custom contemporary home is on sale in the Oakhill Brewster neighborhood of Petaluma. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Eric Ziedrich at Healdsburg Sotheby's International. MLS # 321011756)

The MiJi house, winner of a 2016 American Institute of Architect’s People’s Choice Award, is on the market in Petaluma for $2.8 million.

Designed by Petaluma-based MAD architecture in 2014 for a ceramic artist and a contractor, it is filled with gallery-worthy artistic flourishes and plenty of industrial concrete, metal and glass.

Located on the subdivided-site of a Victorian farmstead, the goal of MiJI house was “to respect and complement the farmhouse by compiling familiar, simple agrarian forms and materials into a single building.” Indeed, the home captures elements of pastoral aesthetic like barn-like vaulted ceilings, corrugated metal, and wood-paneled exterior walls. But the residence expands upon the modern-farmhouse style adding colorful painted floors and walls to create a lively and inviting home environment.

There are three comfortable bedrooms in the residence, four bathrooms, an office and a chef’s kitchen. On top of that, there are whimsical spaces on every level including a craftsman’s workshop, a guest apartment with bunk-beds, and an art studio with a hot tub and garage doors that open to a backyard.

Intrigued? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

120 West Street in Petaluma was listed by Eric Ziedrich at Healdsburg Sotheby’s International.