1405 Big Barn Road, Cazadero - $795,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 672 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 38.67 acres.
Rustic Romance: Fancy your own log cabin in the woods? This loft-style residence sits on a 38-acre hilltop parcel with Pacific Ocean views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Millissa Cannata, Vanguard Properties. MLS # 22028243)
Interior: A multi-purpose living space with corners of cooking, dining, relaxing, bathing and sleeping.
Vintage charm: A classic clawfoot tub in the bathroom at 1405 Big Barn Road.
Period details: A cook's kitchen with a vintage stove and a central island.
Bonus round: Although this home is rustic, it benefits from "on-grid'' amenities, like cell phone and internet service.
41500 Buckeye Creek Road, Annapolis, CA - $1,295,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,000 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 320 acres.
Park life: Cared for by the same stewardship for over 40 years the JHM Ranch is a sight to be seen. Click further to preview the 320-acre estate, just 6 miles from the Pacific Ocean. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Andrew T Jones, Cypress Properties)
Home is where the hearth is: A massive stone fireplace constructed of local river rock is the focal point of the home.
Water features: This water-rich property benefits from over a mile of creek frontage with numerous rapids, swimming holes and a waterfall.
Interior: A comfortable kitchen with all the essentials.
Nature lover's retreat: This expansive 320-acre parcel features an excellent road network and opportunities for hiking and horseback riding.
8930 Pocket Canyon Road, Forestville - $1,695,000
3 beds 3 baths, 2,497 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 23 acres.
Tree hugger: Surrounded by towering trees, this 23-acre hilltop retreat offers privacy and comfort. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Karen Moyers, Compass. MLS # 22034977)
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Interior and exterior living spaces seamlessly flow together via French doors.
Foodie's delight: A spacious kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter space at 8930 Pocket Canyon Road.
Backyard bliss: A patio space for barbecues and dining under the stars.
Exterior: Aside from engaging spaces for entertaining, this private retreat offers a three-bay garage, a small barn, two water storage tanks, a tested well and septic systems.
814 Montebello Drive, Santa Rosa - $1,750,000
5 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 13 acres.
Breathtaking vistas: This luxury home offers commanding views of the adjacent Shiloh Ranch Regional Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker. MLS # 321018126 )
Luxe life: A formal living room with hardwood floors and a fireplace.
Fun and games: A bonus game room with space for a billiards table or a grand piano.
Gourmet refinements: A chef's kitchen with a professional gas stove, two granite islands and a breakfast nook.
More to love: Exterior amenities include a hot tub, bocce court, raised bed gardens and a four-car garage.
2100 Mountain Ranch Road, Petaluma - $1,975,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,847 square feet. Year built: 1980. Lot size: 17 acres.
Country living: This expansive Petaluma ranch comes with multiple outbuildings and pasture land for grazing livestock. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Gavriloff, Westgate Realty. MLS # 22033884)
Raise the roof: A cozy living room with a vaulted ceiling in the two-bedroom, two-bathroom main residence.
Exterior: In addition to the main residence this property comes with a three-car garage, two shop buildings and two tiny houses set up as a guest studio and a home office.
Green with envy: A garden area with raised beds.