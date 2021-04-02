Exterior: In addition to the main residence this property comes with a three-car garage, two shop buildings and two tiny houses set up as a guest studio and a home office.

8930 Pocket Canyon Road , Forestville - $1,695,000 3 beds 3 baths, 2,497 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 23 acres. Tree hugger: Surrounded by towering trees, this 23-acre hilltop retreat offers privacy and comfort. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Karen Moyers , Compass. MLS # 22034977)

Home is where the hearth is: A massive stone fireplace constructed of local river rock is the focal point of the home.

41500 Buckeye Creek Road , Annapolis, CA - $1,295,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,000 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 320 acres. Park life: Cared for by the same stewardship for over 40 years the JHM Ranch is a sight to be seen. Click further to preview the 320-acre estate, just 6 miles from the Pacific Ocean. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Andrew T Jones, Cypress Properties)

1405 Big Barn Road , Cazadero - $795,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 672 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 38.67 acres. Rustic Romance: Fancy your own log cabin in the woods? This loft-style residence sits on a 38-acre hilltop parcel with Pacific Ocean views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Millissa Cannata, Vanguard Properties. MLS # 22028243)

The first flowers of spring are peeking through the ground throughout Sonoma County, and if you haven’t thought of it already, you might be dreaming of hiking in the woods, floating down the river or strolling through the vineyard on a sunny day. Sonoma County is blessed with an abundance of breathtaking landscapes and rich agricultural soil, which makes properties with land a hot commodity in the Redwood Empire. As Luther Burbank said it best, “I firmly believe, from what I have seen, that this is the chosen spot of all this earth as far as nature is concerned.”

Maybe like many of us, you have dreamed of purchasing your own piece of heaven. A plot of land with a few acres for a small farm, vineyard or orchard. Maybe you just want the privacy that acreage provides or room to exercise your horses? Whatever your intention, if you want to own a property with significant acreage in Sonoma County, it usually comes with a hefty price tag.

This week we scoured the listings for a handful of homes with 10 or more acres. The properties run the gamut from rustic redwood getaways to parcels with lucrative agricultural potential.

