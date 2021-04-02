The first flowers of spring are peeking through the ground throughout Sonoma County, and if you haven’t thought of it already, you might be dreaming of hiking in the woods, floating down the river or strolling through the vineyard on a sunny day. Sonoma County is blessed with an abundance of breathtaking landscapes and rich agricultural soil, which makes properties with land a hot commodity in the Redwood Empire. As Luther Burbank said it best, “I firmly believe, from what I have seen, that this is the chosen spot of all this earth as far as nature is concerned.”

Maybe like many of us, you have dreamed of purchasing your own piece of heaven. A plot of land with a few acres for a small farm, vineyard or orchard. Maybe you just want the privacy that acreage provides or room to exercise your horses? Whatever your intention, if you want to own a property with significant acreage in Sonoma County, it usually comes with a hefty price tag.

This week we scoured the listings for a handful of homes with 10 or more acres. The properties run the gamut from rustic redwood getaways to parcels with lucrative agricultural potential.

Click through our gallery above to explore 5 homes under $2 million on 10 or more acres.