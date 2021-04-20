Fun and games: Tennis and sport courts on the Sonoma property.

More to love: Picturesque mountain views from the guest bedroom.

Indoor/outdoor design: French doors separate interior and exterior living rooms in the guesthouse.

Sweet dreams: One of three spacious bedrooms in the main residence.

King of the castle: The expansive master suite features a crisp contemporary design.

Interior: Plenty of room for your cooking odds and ends in this sunny eat-in kitchen.

Foodie's delight: A large gourmet kitchen with a gas range, two ovens and plenty of counter space.

Interior: A less formal living room with plenty of natural light.

Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for dining and relaxing.

Home is where the hearth is: A modern great room with a fireplace and exposed beam ceiling.

Let there be light: A sunny spot for curling up with a good book at the Sebastiani retreat.

A warm welcome: A sleek modern chandelier hangs over an entrance to the palatial estate.

Dramatic vistas : Enjoy views of Aarowhead Mountain, the Mayacamas, Sonoma Mountain and the San Francisco Bay from the terrace.

Take the plunge: A sparkling pool and spa with mountain views beyond.

Undisclosed address , Sonoma - $4,750,000 5 beds, 5 baths. Year built: 1916. Lot size: 12.4 acres. Old World charmer: This classic Mediterranean-style residence is filled with the best of the best. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Carol Sebastiani Properties. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani, Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country East Napa Street Brokerage)

The palatial home of Viansa Winery co-founder Vicki Sebastiani is on the market in Sonoma for a cool $4,750,000. Steeped in history and style, the 1916 home is a sight to be seen.

Built-in the Mediterranean Revival style, the iconic home features a tiled roof, stucco walls, French doors and an expansive courtyard.

Although the home has plenty of vintage charm it is anything but dated. The stylish interior design comes courtesy of Mia Sandmark who seamlessly unified the main residence’s existing period pieces with opulent contemporary fixtures and finishes. The home features an open and airy layout with a formal great room, climate-controlled wine cellar, gourmet eat-in kitchen, relaxing family room and three luxurious bedrooms.

A two-bedroom guesthouse is equally as opulent with a large tiled fireplace and plenty of patio space for taking in the views.

Outdoor amenities are plentiful. There are a sparkling pool, spa, tennis and sport courts to pass the time.

If that’s not enough, there is plenty of undeveloped acreages to explore. The property is comprised of two parcels (12.4 acres total) with views of Arrowhead Mountain, the Mayacamas, Sonoma Mountain and the San Francisco Bay.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

Contact Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty for more information.