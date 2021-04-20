The palatial home of Viansa Winery co-founder Vicki Sebastiani is on the market in Sonoma for a cool $4,750,000. Steeped in history and style, the 1916 home is a sight to be seen.

Built-in the Mediterranean Revival style, the iconic home features a tiled roof, stucco walls, French doors and an expansive courtyard.

Although the home has plenty of vintage charm it is anything but dated. The stylish interior design comes courtesy of  Mia Sandmark who seamlessly unified the main residence’s existing period pieces with opulent contemporary fixtures and finishes. The home features an open and airy layout with a formal great room, climate-controlled wine cellar, gourmet eat-in kitchen, relaxing family room and three luxurious bedrooms.

A two-bedroom guesthouse is equally as opulent with a large tiled fireplace and plenty of patio space for taking in the views.

Outdoor amenities are plentiful. There are a sparkling pool, spa, tennis and sport courts to pass the time.

If that’s not enough, there is plenty of undeveloped acreages to explore. The property is comprised of two parcels  (12.4 acres total) with views of Arrowhead Mountain, the Mayacamas, Sonoma Mountain and the San Francisco Bay.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.

Contact Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty for more information. 

 