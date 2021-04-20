Home of Viansa Winery co-founder on the market in Sonoma for $4,750,000
Undisclosed address, Sonoma - $4,750,000
5 beds, 5 baths. Year built: 1916. Lot size: 12.4 acres.
Old World charmer: This classic Mediterranean-style residence is filled with the best of the best. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Carol Sebastiani Properties. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani, Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country East Napa Street Brokerage)
Take the plunge: A sparkling pool and spa with mountain views beyond.
Dramatic vistas: Enjoy views of Aarowhead Mountain, the Mayacamas, Sonoma Mountain and the San Francisco Bay from the terrace.
A warm welcome: A sleek modern chandelier hangs over an entrance to the palatial estate.
Let there be light: A sunny spot for curling up with a good book at the Sebastiani retreat.
Home is where the hearth is: A modern great room with a fireplace and exposed beam ceiling.
Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for dining and relaxing.
Period details: A built-in glass hutch separates the dining and living rooms.
Interior: A less formal living room with plenty of natural light.
Foodie's delight: A large gourmet kitchen with a gas range, two ovens and plenty of counter space.
Interior: Plenty of room for your cooking odds and ends in this sunny eat-in kitchen.
King of the castle: The expansive master suite features a crisp contemporary design.
Sweet dreams: One of three spacious bedrooms in the main residence.
Bonus round: A two-bedroom guesthouse sits adjacent to the pool.
Indoor/outdoor design: French doors separate interior and exterior living rooms in the guesthouse.
More to love: Picturesque mountain views from the guest bedroom.
Dine al fresco: Ample space for dining outdoors on guesthouse patio.
Fun and games: Tennis and sport courts on the Sonoma property.
The palatial home of Viansa Winery co-founder Vicki Sebastiani is on the market in Sonoma for a cool $4,750,000. Steeped in history and style, the 1916 home is a sight to be seen.
Built-in the Mediterranean Revival style, the iconic home features a tiled roof, stucco walls, French doors and an expansive courtyard.
Although the home has plenty of vintage charm it is anything but dated. The stylish interior design comes courtesy of Mia Sandmark who seamlessly unified the main residence’s existing period pieces with opulent contemporary fixtures and finishes. The home features an open and airy layout with a formal great room, climate-controlled wine cellar, gourmet eat-in kitchen, relaxing family room and three luxurious bedrooms.
A two-bedroom guesthouse is equally as opulent with a large tiled fireplace and plenty of patio space for taking in the views.
Outdoor amenities are plentiful. There are a sparkling pool, spa, tennis and sport courts to pass the time.
If that’s not enough, there is plenty of undeveloped acreages to explore. The property is comprised of two parcels (12.4 acres total) with views of Arrowhead Mountain, the Mayacamas, Sonoma Mountain and the San Francisco Bay.
Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek.
Contact Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty for more information.