Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 3350 Vigilante Road.

Opulent abode: An elegant master bathroom with a large tub for soaking and a walk-in shower.

Location, location, location: This secluded estate is tucked away on 9.31 private acres and only 9 minutes to Glen Ellen and 15 minutes to the Sonoma Plaza.

Barbecue bar and grill: A built-in area for grilling meets and sipping on cocktails.

Dine al fresco: A covered bit of dining space beside the pool at 3350 Vigilante Road.

Built-in bliss: Room for your favorite novels or objet d'art on the built-in bookcase.

Let there be light: Floor-to-ceiling windows in the two-story great room.

Home is where the hearth is: A two-story fireplace, chandelier and built-in bookshelves in the living room.

Breathtaking vistas: Dramatic views of the Sonoma and Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Valley, Mount Diablo and the San Pablo Bay can be glimpsed from every room in the house.

3350 Vigilante Road, Glen Ellen - $2,995,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,602 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 9.31 acres. Wine Country Dream home: Fancy your own vineyard and 2,500-bottle wine cellar? This Wine Country villa has all that and then some. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate. MLS # 321026571)

Dreaming of a trip to Europe from your stuffy home office? Take a moment and escape from it all with this Italianate villa on 9.31 acres featuring Old World Style luxuries and million-dollar views.

The expansive estate centers around a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,602- square-foot main residence. Built in 1990, with many modern upgrades, the home features a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, loft/library, a butler’s pantry and a 2500-bottle wine cellar. Old World elegance permeates the home with soaring ceilings, multiple fireplaces and chandeliers sprinkled throughout the estate.

The grandeur continues outdoors with a loggia for outdoor dining by a wood-burning fireplace and expansive views of Sonoma and Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Valley, Mount Diablo and the San Pablo Bay. There is a backyard barbecue and bar, a pool, spa, waterfall, an olive orchard, fruit trees, and a vegetable garden. And no Wine Country dream home would be complete without a vineyard. This one is professionally managed with enough grapes to produce 1000+ cases of wine.

If that’s not enough, there is a bonus hiking trail to Lake Josephine and a seasonal creek.

3350 Vigilante Road in Glen Ellen is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.