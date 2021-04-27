Glen Ellen vineyard oasis listed for $2,995,000
Slide 1 of 19
3350 Vigilante Road, Glen Ellen - $2,995,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 3,602 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 9.31 acres.
Wine Country Dream home: Fancy your own vineyard and 2,500-bottle wine cellar? This Wine Country villa has all that and then some. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate. MLS # 321026571)
Slide 2 of 19
Breathtaking vistas: Dramatic views of the Sonoma and Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Valley, Mount Diablo and the San Pablo Bay can be glimpsed from every room in the house.
Slide 3 of 19
Backyard oasis: A dreamy poolside terrace with a covered loggia, spa and waterfall.
Slide 4 of 19
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a gas stove and a pizza oven.
Slide 5 of 19
More to love: A butler's pantry at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 6 of 19
A formal affair: A chandelier hangs over the formal dining room at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 7 of 19
Home is where the hearth is: A two-story fireplace, chandelier and built-in bookshelves in the living room.
Slide 8 of 19
Let there be light: Floor-to-ceiling windows in the two-story great room.
Slide 9 of 19
Built-in bliss: Room for your favorite novels or objet d'art on the built-in bookcase.
Slide 10 of 19
Dine al fresco: A covered bit of dining space beside the pool at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 11 of 19
Barbecue bar and grill: A built-in area for grilling meets and sipping on cocktails.
Slide 12 of 19
Ooh la la luxury: A bonus loggia for outdoor dining by a wood-burning fireplace.
Slide 13 of 19
Location, location, location: This secluded estate is tucked away on 9.31 private acres and only 9 minutes to Glen Ellen and 15 minutes to the Sonoma Plaza.
Slide 14 of 19
Romantic retreat: A fireplace in the master bedroom at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 15 of 19
Opulent abode: An elegant master bathroom with a large tub for soaking and a walk-in shower.
Slide 16 of 19
Bibliophile's dream home: A library/loft at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 17 of 19
Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 18 of 19
Wine anyone? The 2,500-bottle wine cellar at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Slide 19 of 19
Green with envy: A terraced garden at 3350 Vigilante Road.
Dreaming of a trip to Europe from your stuffy home office? Take a moment and escape from it all with this Italianate villa on 9.31 acres featuring Old World Style luxuries and million-dollar views.
The expansive estate centers around a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,602- square-foot main residence. Built in 1990, with many modern upgrades, the home features a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, loft/library, a butler’s pantry and a 2500-bottle wine cellar. Old World elegance permeates the home with soaring ceilings, multiple fireplaces and chandeliers sprinkled throughout the estate.
The grandeur continues outdoors with a loggia for outdoor dining by a wood-burning fireplace and expansive views of Sonoma and Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Valley, Mount Diablo and the San Pablo Bay. There is a backyard barbecue and bar, a pool, spa, waterfall, an olive orchard, fruit trees, and a vegetable garden. And no Wine Country dream home would be complete without a vineyard. This one is professionally managed with enough grapes to produce 1000+ cases of wine.
If that’s not enough, there is a bonus hiking trail to Lake Josephine and a seasonal creek.
Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!
3350 Vigilante Road in Glen Ellen is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.