Dreaming of a trip to Europe from your stuffy home office? Take a moment and escape from it all with this Italianate villa on 9.31 acres featuring Old World Style luxuries and million-dollar views.

The expansive estate centers around a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,602- square-foot main residence. Built in 1990, with many modern upgrades, the home features a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, loft/library, a butler’s pantry and a 2500-bottle wine cellar. Old World elegance permeates the home with soaring ceilings, multiple fireplaces and chandeliers sprinkled throughout the estate.

The grandeur continues outdoors with a loggia for outdoor dining by a wood-burning fireplace and expansive views of Sonoma and Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Valley, Mount Diablo and the San Pablo Bay. There is a backyard barbecue and bar, a pool, spa, waterfall, an olive orchard, fruit trees, and a vegetable garden. And no Wine Country dream home would be complete without a vineyard. This one is professionally managed with enough grapes to produce 1000+ cases of wine.

If that’s not enough, there is a bonus hiking trail to Lake Josephine and a seasonal creek.

Click through our gallery above to sneak a peek!

3350 Vigilante Road in Glen Ellen is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate. 