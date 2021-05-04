Wine anyone? A sleek and stylish vineyard estate in Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley is on the market for a cool $9 million. This sprawling 17-acre compound includes two homes, a vineyard and a money-making 600-case winery.

The property includes two parcels on which reside a restored Craftsman farmhouse and a luxury contemporary home. Pick one for your primary residence and use the other as a winery farm-stay.

The vintage farmhouse comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a country kitchen, living room, dining room and guest cottage.

The sleek modern home features a spacious open floor plan, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a  media room, gym, offices, several bonus rooms and a two-car garage.

Meandering between the homes you will find a landscaped garden,  pool, spa, courtyard and outdoor kitchen.

As far as winemaking goes, the property comes with a recently planted 10-acre vineyard with 15 grape varietals and a licensed turnkey 600-case boutique winery with multiple outbuildings and equipment.

And did I mention it’s solar powered? As an added bonus the property comes with two separate solar systems including a Tesla solar roof and battery power wall.

Sounds enticing? Check out the photos in the gallery above. 

3280 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret and Johnny Drake at Compass. 