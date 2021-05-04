More to love: Stainless steel tanks in the 600-case winery.

Sweet dreams: One of four bedrooms in the Craftsman abode.

Period details : Wainscotting and a window seat in the dining room.

Interior: Hardwood floors and plenty of light in the farmhouse living room.

Home sweet home: A spacious country kitchen with dark wood cabinetry in the farmhouse.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in the refurbished farmhouse.

Vineyard estate: An aerial view of the property shows the recently planted 10-acre vineyard with 15 grape varietals.

Sonoma County living: A bonus for fire season - Tesla power walls, a solar roof, solar panels and well water with a dedicated electric generator.

Take the plunge: A custom pool and spa sits next to the modern residence.

Wine anyone? Room for your dusty vintages inside of the contemporary home.

King of the castle: The master bathroom in the contemporary home.

Sweet dreams: Sliding glass doors unite a bedroom with the backyard patio in the vineyard estate.

Foodie's delight: A wide-open kitchen with a gas stove, two ovens, a massive center island and an informal dining area.

Minimalist chic: A sleek open concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

3280 Dry Creek Road , Healdsburg - $9,000,000 Two homes: 6 beds, 7 bathrooms. Lot size: 2 parcels, 17 acres. Wine Country Dream estate: Grab a glass of Pinot and explore this fantasy vineyard estate in one of Sonoma County’s premier wine regions. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Alain-Martin Pierret and Johnny Drake at Compass)

Wine anyone? A sleek and stylish vineyard estate in Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley is on the market for a cool $9 million. This sprawling 17-acre compound includes two homes, a vineyard and a money-making 600-case winery.

The property includes two parcels on which reside a restored Craftsman farmhouse and a luxury contemporary home. Pick one for your primary residence and use the other as a winery farm-stay.

The vintage farmhouse comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a country kitchen, living room, dining room and guest cottage.

The sleek modern home features a spacious open floor plan, three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a media room, gym, offices, several bonus rooms and a two-car garage.

Meandering between the homes you will find a landscaped garden, pool, spa, courtyard and outdoor kitchen.

As far as winemaking goes, the property comes with a recently planted 10-acre vineyard with 15 grape varietals and a licensed turnkey 600-case boutique winery with multiple outbuildings and equipment.

And did I mention it’s solar powered? As an added bonus the property comes with two separate solar systems including a Tesla solar roof and battery power wall.

Sounds enticing? Check out the photos in the gallery above.

3280 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret and Johnny Drake at Compass.