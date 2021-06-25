Location, location, location: This sweet Bennett Valley home is conveniently close to the city's top schools and shopping at Montgomery Village.

1631 Neotomas Ave. , Santa Rosa - $$775,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,900 square feet. Year built: 1999. Lot size: 9,228 square feet. Stylish digs: There is plenty to love about this large Santa Rosa home, priced just slightly over the city median of $705,000. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane Duggan /Vanguard Properties. MLS# 321045932)

Go with the flow: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner in the open-concept living space.

1249 Glenwood Drive, Petaluma - $699,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,924 square feet. Year built: 1968. Lot size: 7,200 square feet Fun for the whole family: This large Petaluma home is ready to accommodate a large family. Keep clicking to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Shari Nadale /Compass. MLS# 321053224)

More to love: This well-kept Sonoma home comes with fresh landscaping, solar panels, laminate floors, a fireplace fresh paint and more.

219 Clay St., Sonoma - $765,000 3 beds, 2 bathrooms, 1,134 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 3,360 square feet. Sonoma sweetheart: This well-kept Sonoma home is affordably priced for Sonoma where homes average around $1.4 million. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ellen Lesher /Compass. MLS# 321049538)

319 Josephine Drive , Cloverdale - $579,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,252 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 6,251 square feet. Cloverdale cutie: Still priced on the "affordable" side of the market this single-story family home is a pleasant surprise. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Billy J Hickman /W Real Estate. MLS# 321044781)

The Sonoma County housing market is red hot! According to the latest Press Democrat real estate report, the median home price in the county reached an all-time high of $780,000 in May, a jump of 16.5% from the same month last year.

Despite pandemic restrictions and continuing threat of wildfires, the local real estate market seems to be bulletproof, continuing to rise while other markets fluctuate.

Bolstered by a spike in sales of million-dollar homes and a historically low interest rate, the price is welcome news for sellers and disheartening for shoppers priced out of the local market.

According to a recent story by the Press Democrat’s Paul Bomberger, the market has gotten “so hot, many middle-class working residents remain stuck in rental homes. In fact, only 27% of all county residents — roughly 1 in 4 — can afford the hefty down payment, monthly mortgage payment and property insurance to purchase a home at the median price, according to the California Association of Realtors’ housing affordability index.”

“Affordable” areas continue to be situated along the Russian River where an average home costs around $580,000. While the median is upwards of $1.4 million in regions like Healdsburg, Sonoma, Sebastopol, west Petaluma and the Sonoma Coast.

Will this trend continue into the future? Only time will tell.

Click through our gallery of homes priced at or below the median home price of $780,000.