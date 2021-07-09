Grab your favorite bottle of cabernet sauvignon and explore this Napa Valley estate once owned by David Arthur Vineyards proprietor David Long.

This 40-acre wine lover’s compound sits on a picturesque parcel in St. Helena. Built for wining and dining, it comes with two 1000-square-foot guesthouses and an 8,500-square-foot main residence.

The primary Old-World style home features Venetian plaster walls, Chinkapin pocket doors, custom ironwork, walnut hardwood and French limestone floors. The main residence includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two offices, a gym, wine cellar, gourmet kitchen and more.

Outside you will find mature gardens, multiple outdoor entertainment areas, a full-sized tennis court, bocce court, fountain and two pools.

Located just minutes from the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, the estate surrounded by nature but close to some of Napa Valley’s finest tasting rooms, restaurants and bars.

Escape for a minute or two with the gallery above.

40 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty. 

 

 