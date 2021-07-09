Interior: Drift off to sleep in this cozy guesthouse bedroom.

Guesthouse interior: A full kitchen in one of the guesthouses on the estate.

Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to one of several fireplaces at 40 Long Ranch Road.

Provencal flare: Exposed beam ceilings and a rustic chandelier in the guesthouse great room.

Peaceful retreat: Curl up on the window seat with a good book in this designer bedroom.

More to love: A solarium doubles as a fitness studio at 40 Long Ranch Road.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in a bathroom in the main residence.

Pass the popcorn: Invite some (vaccinated) friends over for movie night in the media room.

Work from home: One of the two offices on the estate.

Bonus round: The master bathroom and a walk-in closet at 40 Long Ranch Road.

Wine anyone? Store all of your dusty vintages in the climate-controlled wine room.

Interior: Open the French doors to connect the great room with a gourmet kitchen.

Go with the flow: A massive central living space with spaces for dining and relaxing.

View with a room: Dramatic Napa Valley views unfold from the great room.

Fun and games: The bocce court at 20 Long Ranch Road.

Dine al fresco: Host your next Wine Country feast beside the fireplace in the outdoor dining room.

Dine in style: An elegant formal dining room in the main residence.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of a portion of the 40 acre property.

Take the plunge: A second lap pool between the guest cottages.

To infinity and beyond: Dramatic Napa Valley views unfold around the infinity pool at 40 Long Ranch Road.

40 Long Ranch Road , St. Helena - $22,000,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 8,500+ square feet. Year built: 2003 Lot size: 40 acres. The Other California Wine Region: We tend to keep this blog focused on Sonoma County, but every once in a while we venture over to Napa to see what similar estates go for. Click through our gallery to get a closer look at this decadent Wine Country villa. (Photos by Paul Rollins for Sotheby’s International Realty. Property listed by Ginger Martin /Sotheby's)

Grab your favorite bottle of cabernet sauvignon and explore this Napa Valley estate once owned by David Arthur Vineyards proprietor David Long.

This 40-acre wine lover’s compound sits on a picturesque parcel in St. Helena. Built for wining and dining, it comes with two 1000-square-foot guesthouses and an 8,500-square-foot main residence.

The primary Old-World style home features Venetian plaster walls, Chinkapin pocket doors, custom ironwork, walnut hardwood and French limestone floors. The main residence includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two offices, a gym, wine cellar, gourmet kitchen and more.

Outside you will find mature gardens, multiple outdoor entertainment areas, a full-sized tennis court, bocce court, fountain and two pools.

Located just minutes from the Silverado Trail in St. Helena, the estate surrounded by nature but close to some of Napa Valley’s finest tasting rooms, restaurants and bars.

Escape for a minute or two with the gallery above.

40 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty.