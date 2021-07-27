More to love: A multi-purpose room serves as a home office and gym.

Romantic retreat: Grab a book and relax under a shade tree at 101 Adobe Way.

Made in the shade: A canopy adds a bit of whimsy and provides an essential break from the sun on a lawn outside of the kitchen.

Scrub a dub dub: A second bathroom with a full tub adjacent to the nursery.

And baby makes three: The third bedroom is currently set up as a nursery at 101 Adobe Way.

Sweet dreams: A sweet downstairs bedroom with a picture window that frames the landscape beyond.

King of the castle: Pull the curtains for added privacy in the master suite.

Artistic abode: The second story master bedroom is enclosed by glass walls.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining, and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this open-concept design.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the second-story great room.

Indoor/outdoor design: A large cantilevered eave creates an extension of the kitchen with an outdoor bar, grill and lounge.

Round and around she goes: A winding staircase leads up to the second story of the home.

Intriguing interiors: An architectural alcove with plays with light and shade.

Backyard bonus: Grab a glass of bubbly and take in the stunning panoramic views.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove adds a little ambiance and warmth to a sitting area at 101 Adobe Way.

Location, location, location: Just minutes away from the Sonoma Plaza and Downtown Glen Ellen, the modern Wine Country villa sits on a six-acre parcel with plenty of outdoor amusements.

101 Adobe Way , Sonoma - $2,995,000 3 beds, 3 baths. Year built: 2016. Lot size: 6 acres. Modern luxury: Built in the shape of a classic country barn, the cascading "Triple Barn House," comes with gallery-like artistic interiors and well-designed outdoor entertainment areas. Click through our gallery to see more. (Photos by Open Homes Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne at Sotheby's)

Less of a barn than a sleek conceptual design, the uber-modern “Triple Barn House,” pays homage to Sonoma’s agricultural roots.

Designed by Mork-Ulnes Architects in 2016, this stylish modern home utilizes glass, concrete and Cor-Ten steel to turn Sonoma Valley landscapes into works of art.

The gallery-like architectural estate features intelligently designed corridors that play with natural light and shadow. Behind every corner you will find breathtaking landscapes framed by large picture windows. This may make the home feel stuffy, but it is anything but. The bright and cheerful home comes with a wide-open great room, gourmet kitchen, office, three comfortable bedrooms and a gym.

The outdoor spaces are equally intriguing. Built to capitalize upon Sonoma County’s beautiful temperate climate, the estate features a plethora of spaces for entertaining under the stars. There is a soaking tub on a private deck off the master bedroom and a cantilevered eave extending from the kitchen with an outdoor bar, grilling area, and lounge.

If that’s not enough there is a raised bed garden for growing veggies and flowers and multiple trails to explore on the six-acre parcel.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

101 Adobe Way in Sonoma is listed by Daniel Casabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.