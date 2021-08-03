According to a recent report by the website Apartment List the median rent in Santa Rosa is $2,045 for a two-bedroom, $801 more than the national average. Rents are up 2.5% from last month and 8.2% from July of last year.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, prices have continued to rise. In March 2020 the average rent in Santa Rosa was $1,940 for a two-bedroom and slowly rose to $2,045, an increase of 5%.
Prices are also rebounding for our Bay Area neighbor. San Francisco made national news with a 27% drop in rents from March 2020 through January 2021, but since January, San Francisco rents have gone up by over 17%. The current median rent in S.F. is $2,708 for a two-bedroom unit.
According to Apartment List, rents are also going up in many more “affordable” cities throughout the nation. In Boise, Idaho you could rent a two-bedroom for $941 in March of 2020, but it will cost around $1,307 for a similar apartment today.
