Interior: On the first floor of this Santa Rosa townhouse you will find a full kitchen, living/dining combo, half bath and an enclosed patio. On the second floor are two bedrooms and full bathroom.

1730 Mission Blvd., Santa Rosa - $1,850/month 2 beds, 2 baths, 800 square feet. Home sweet home: This move-in-ready Rincon Valley townhouse features a split-level layout in a coveted Santa Rosa neighborhood. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact Jack Thompson at Brannan Realty Group, (415) 792-0128)

2091 Bedford St. , Santa Rosa - $1,650/month 2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Location, location, location: Save money on rent with this stripped-down lower unit in a quiet neighborhood locale. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact the owner via Zillow )

Let it all sink in: Relax after a hard day at work in the complex hot tub.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in this Camino Creek apartment.

5425 Snyder Lane , Rohnert Park – 2 bedrooms from $1,975 Camino Creek: Residents at this luxury condominium complex enjoy shared access to a tennis court, pool, spa and fitness center. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact Blackpoint Management at (707) 403-6059)

Pump it up: Save money on gym fees by using the complex fitness studio.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together in this easy open-concept design.

960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa – $1,999/mo 2 beds, 1 bath, 888 square feet. Park Lane Villas: This centrally located Santa Rosa complex comes with one assigned parking space and a stackable or full-size washer/dryer in unit. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. For more information contact Woodmont Real Estate Services via Zillow)

According to a recent report by the website Apartment List the median rent in Santa Rosa is $2,045 for a two-bedroom, $801 more than the national average. Rents are up 2.5% from last month and 8.2% from July of last year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, prices have continued to rise. In March 2020 the average rent in Santa Rosa was $1,940 for a two-bedroom and slowly rose to $2,045, an increase of 5%.

Prices are also rebounding for our Bay Area neighbor. San Francisco made national news with a 27% drop in rents from March 2020 through January 2021, but since January, San Francisco rents have gone up by over 17%. The current median rent in S.F. is $2,708 for a two-bedroom unit.

According to Apartment List, rents are also going up in many more “affordable” cities throughout the nation. In Boise, Idaho you could rent a two-bedroom for $941 in March of 2020, but it will cost around $1,307 for a similar apartment today.

Curious to see what the median rent of $2,045 will rent you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.