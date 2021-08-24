Five homes under $500,000 in Sonoma County
2467 College Park Circle, Santa Rosa - $499,900
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,015 square feet. Year built: 1985. Lot size: 2,801 square feet)
Location, location, location: This Fulton area country home is minutes away from downtown Santa Rosa and Highway 12. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rachel Moore and William G Facendini at Corcoran Global Living. MLS #321067635)
Upgrades galore: This refreshed home comes with new carpeting, flooring, paint and a water heater.
Cook's domain: A modern kitchen with all the essentials.
Exterior: A sunny fenced patio is perfect for dining al fresco or playing with pets.
19350 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $430,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 707 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 5,000 square feet.
Selling like hotcakes: This stylish Guerneville one-bedroom, priced under $500,000, is already under contract. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David Millar/HomeSmart Advantage Realty. MLS # 321072750)
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Sweet dreams: A peaceful contemporary bedroom shaded by the surrounding forest.
311 Lomitas Lane, Santa Rosa - $450,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 824 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 5,249 square feet.
Rural yet urban: This cozy Santa Rosa home feels like it is in the country but is conveniently close to Santa Rosa Junior College, Safeway and more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Luning/Keller Williams Realty, 707-321-7495. MLS # 321076338)
Home is where the hearth is: This comfortable home comes with skylights, a new roof and a brick fireplace with a gas insert.
Backyard bliss: A gardener's dream yard with a covered back porch, raised beds, drought-tolerant plants, a circular rose garden and walking paths.
1945 Piner Road #69 Plan, Santa Rosa - from $465,900
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,800 square feet. Year built: 2021
Buildable plan: Select your own customizable floor plan at The Orchard, a 55+ senior community.
(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by The Orchard. Contact builder, Hometown America for details (707) 415-4540)
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 1945 Piner Road.
Brand new beauty: This Energy Star home comes with stainless steel appliances, central air/heating, wood laminate flooring, a full-sized walk-in shower, vinyl dual glazed windows, ceiling fans, LED can lighting, crown molding & 9 foot high ceilings throughout.
8363 Windmill Farms Drive, Cotati - $460,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,049 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 1,860 square feet
Peace and quiet: This well-kept two-story home is surrounded by greenery offering seclusion and distance from the nearest neighbor in the back. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jock McNeill, NextHome Wine Country Premier. MLS # 321075487)
Interior: A light and bright living room with engineered wood flooring and recessed lighting.
Designer details: A stylish kitchen with teal cabinetry and a mid-century-inspired lighting fixture.
Community comforts: This community HOA offers shared access to a basketball court, tennis court and pool.
We spend a lot of time on this blog covering multi-million dollar estates with mortgages far out of reach for the majority of Sonoma County. But what is out there for the rest of us?
According to the latest Compass real estate reports, the median home price in Sonoma County is $825,000. With a median income of only $81,018, the monthly mortgage for a house at this price would occupy over 50%* of one’s monthly income. According to traditional housing cost rules, the money you pay on mortgage or rent should occupy only 30% of one’s income, making homes priced around $500,000 a more affordable option for those who bring home an average Sonoma County salary.
But what do homes price at $500,000 look like in Sonoma County? There are plenty of urban ranches, cozy country cottages and Russian River getaways. Some of them are not built for year-round living and will need a little sweat equity. Some may have fabulous interiors but only a paved lot for a yard. What are you willing to give up to be able to afford a mortgage instead of rent?
Click through our gallery above to explore five homes under $500,000 currently on the market.
*Calculated using Zillow’s mortgage calculator with 20% down, a 30 year fixed mortgage and a 2.9% interest rate.