8363 Windmill Farms Drive , Cotati - $460,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,049 square feet. Year built: 1981. Lot size: 1,860 square feet Peace and quiet: This well-kept two-story home is surrounded by greenery offering seclusion and distance from the nearest neighbor in the back. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jock McNeill , NextHome Wine Country Premier. MLS # 321075487)

1945 Piner Road #69 Plan, Santa Rosa - from $465,900 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,800 square feet. Year built: 2021 Buildable plan: Select your own customizable floor plan at The Orchard, a 55+ senior community. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by The Orchard . Contact builder, Hometown America for details (707) 415-4540)

311 Lomitas Lane , Santa Rosa - $450,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 824 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 5,249 square feet. Rural yet urban: This cozy Santa Rosa home feels like it is in the country but is conveniently close to Santa Rosa Junior College, Safeway and more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Luning /Keller Williams Realty, 707-321-7495. MLS # 321076338)

19350 Hidden Valley Road , Guerneville - $430,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 707 square feet. Year built: 1948. Lot size: 5,000 square feet. Selling like hotcakes: This stylish Guerneville one-bedroom, priced under $500,000, is already under contract. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David Millar /HomeSmart Advantage Realty. MLS # 321072750)

2467 College Park Circle , Santa Rosa - $499,900 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,015 square feet. Year built: 1985. Lot size: 2,801 square feet) Location, location, location: This Fulton area country home is minutes away from downtown Santa Rosa and Highway 12. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rachel Moore and William G Facendini at Corcoran Global Living. MLS #321067635)

We spend a lot of time on this blog covering multi-million dollar estates with mortgages far out of reach for the majority of Sonoma County. But what is out there for the rest of us?

According to the latest Compass real estate reports, the median home price in Sonoma County is $825,000. With a median income of only $81,018, the monthly mortgage for a house at this price would occupy over 50%* of one’s monthly income. According to traditional housing cost rules, the money you pay on mortgage or rent should occupy only 30% of one’s income, making homes priced around $500,000 a more affordable option for those who bring home an average Sonoma County salary.

But what do homes price at $500,000 look like in Sonoma County? There are plenty of urban ranches, cozy country cottages and Russian River getaways. Some of them are not built for year-round living and will need a little sweat equity. Some may have fabulous interiors but only a paved lot for a yard. What are you willing to give up to be able to afford a mortgage instead of rent?

*Calculated using Zillow’s mortgage calculator with 20% down, a 30 year fixed mortgage and a 2.9% interest rate.