You can get a great view of the vineyard while boating on the lake.

The new owner may feel like they've gotten the best of everything, with the house, working winery and vineyard, but there's more. Add in this private lake, and it's truly a vacation getaway.

This is the vineyard for this estate, complete with solar panels.

From the vineyard to the vat, this is a full working winery.

What's not seen from the front is how much of a working winery this house really is. Not for someone looking for a hobby winery.

These barrels give an idea of what kind of output you can expect.

Now that we've seen how inviting the interior of this house is, it's time to get to work. The fermentation vats for the wine are stored in this room, and they're responsible for temperature control, oxygen levels and regulation, tannins and flavor impacts - this is the important stuff.

The main bedroom still features tile for the flooring, but it also looks the most livable. If there's any doubt that an Estate winery could double as a comfortable home, this bedroom definitely puts that question to rest. From the woolen rug to the abstract art on the wall, this is definitely a room for relaxing.

This second bedroom still features the Spanish tile, but has a little more space and privacy.

The guestroom can be accessed directly from the inner courtyard, and the full wall of windows facing the bed allow for sunlight to stream in during the afternoon.

For such a large house, this kitchen isn't extravagant. The size, appliances, and cupboards are what a buyer would expect to see in any 3 bedroom home, with enough space to create meals for a family and a few guests.

If the size of the living room wasn't comfortable enough, this sitting room on the other side features a fireplace and a smaller, more intimate space.

Coming into the house from the vacation setting of the courtyard, this living room still has the outdoor tile floor, but manages to look comfortable and home-like.

Looking at an overview of the courtyard gives a better idea of how sizable this house really is, and this is before even taking the vineyard and lake into consideration.

This sizable fountain in the middle of the courtyard provides a relaxing centerpiece for relaxing while enjoying an al fresco lunch and the latest Cabernet.

You can enter the estate through the courtyard, where the tiles, grape vines overhanging the roof, and a custom fountain all create the perfect setting to sit down and enjoy a glass of wine with close friends.

It's hard to believe this sizable estate with a working bell tower and whitewashed stucco isn't a Spanish mission or vacation resort.

Working from home has taken on a whole different meaning over the past couple of years, and some of these changes have inspired people to branch out and start their own businesses. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of starting their own wine label, this established winery estate has everything – and I do mean everything – needed to successfully accomplish this in Healdsburg for $15,000,000.

Yes, that’s $15 million, but that price includes a whole lot more than just the house. Just seven miles away from downtown Healdsburg, this estate also includes over 32 acres of vineyards, 30 additional available acres for planting, and is already permitted for 25,000 cases of annual wine production.

While this is great from a working perspective, let’s get back to what really matters – the living space. After all, at the end of the day work is left behind and it’s time to relax, so what does this

$15 million really get you? This custom-built estate features a working bell tower, whitewashed stucco walls, an imported terra cotta tiled roof as well as a decorative fountain centered in a quiet cloistered courtyard. When you get inside you’ll find three luxury suites, a gourmet kitchen and an open-beamed tasting salon which you could use either for work or just as a snazzy area to entertain guests after dinner.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention the 7-acre lake and gorgeous views of both Dry Creek Valley and Mount Saint Helena, but as they say – a picture’s worth a thousand words. Take a look inside this iconic estate.

4155 Wine Creek Rd. in Healdsburg is listed by Graham P Sarasy of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty