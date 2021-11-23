Working from home has taken on a whole different meaning over the past couple of years, and some of these changes have inspired people to branch out and start their own businesses. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of starting their own wine label, this established winery estate has everything – and I do mean everything – needed to successfully accomplish this in Healdsburg for $15,000,000.

Yes, that’s $15 million, but that price includes a whole lot more than just the house. Just seven miles away from downtown Healdsburg, this estate also includes over 32 acres of vineyards, 30 additional available acres for planting, and is already permitted for 25,000 cases of annual wine production.

While this is great from a working perspective, let’s get back to what really matters – the living space. After all, at the end of the day work is left behind and it’s time to relax, so what does this

$15 million really get you? This custom-built estate features a working bell tower, whitewashed stucco walls, an imported terra cotta tiled roof as well as a decorative fountain centered in a quiet cloistered courtyard. When you get inside you’ll find three luxury suites, a gourmet kitchen and an open-beamed tasting salon which you could use either for work or just as a snazzy area to entertain guests after dinner.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention the 7-acre lake and gorgeous views of both Dry Creek Valley and Mount Saint Helena, but as they say – a picture’s worth a thousand words. Take a look inside this iconic estate.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

4155 Wine Creek Rd. in Healdsburg is listed by Graham P Sarasy of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty