Known for world-class wineries and with a rich history dating back to 1823, the city of Sonoma is unique in the history of California and is home to some truly unique homes that reflect this.

This house at 3780 White Alder is a perfect example of this, being located in the community of George Ranch, which was originally part of General Vallejo’s land grant. This eventually became a low-density subdivision with large homes on even larger plots of land.

This house makes the best use of this lot and the temperate weather using contemporary architecture – with the choice of entertaining in an open-air courtyard or a spacious living room with high ceilings and windows all around. The current aesthetic in the décor is Japanese, with a bronze Lotus Bowl infinity fountain serving as the centerpiece in the courtyard, and tiles for the roof imported directly over from Japan.

When I first looked at this house, I thought it was a meditation retreat that was being converted over to private use, or maybe it was a tasting room that was no longer being used as such. While it’s not a customary family home that buyers may be searching for, it’s a great example of how architecture can be influenced by the surroundings. Whether this estate is in your price range or not, it’s a beautiful example of what artisans are currently doing – definitely worth checking out.

3780 White Alder, is listed by Kathleen Leonard – Compass California II, Inc

