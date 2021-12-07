Scenic Sonoma estate retreat listed for $4.7 million
Slide 1 of 21
3780 White Alder, Sonoma - $4,750,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,051 square feet. Year built: 2011. HOA: $2,750 annually
The overview of this home is amazing, and the developers knew exactly what they were doing wat they built this house on a street named White Alder “In Celtic mythology, the alder tree was symbolic of a balance between female and male principles since it possesses both female and male catkins on the same branch. The alder is a member of the birch family generally found near streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands.”
Slide 2 of 21
Front door.
Coming up to the front door, it’s easy to immediately feel the Japanese influence.
Slide 3 of 21
Entryway.
You can access the inner courtyard directly though the entryway, and it’s the first introduction to the use of the surroundings for indoor/outdoor living space.
Slide 4 of 21
Courtyard.
The inner courtyard is meant to be an area of quiet and reflection. Going back to the Japanese influence for this home, a lotus bowl fountain is a perfect fit; “It's said that nothing is more spiritual and enchanting than a lotus flower. In Japanese culture, it represents purity of the body, speech, and mind; derived from Buddhist symbolism.”
Slide 5 of 21
Interior entryway.
Of course, when you enter the home you’re coming into the interior space and not the courtyard, but what they’ve built still encompasses the indoor/outdoor feeling with high ceilings, skylights, light colors, and as much natural light as possible.
Slide 6 of 21
Entryway/living room
From the entry, guests can go either to the courtyard or decide to relax inside in the sizable living room.
Slide 7 of 21
Living room.
The size of the living room is increased by the high ceilings and amounts of natural light allowed in. It’s the best place to be on a rainy day if you still want to feel like you’re in the outdoors.
Slide 8 of 21
Dining room.
The dining area is just as spacious as the home with fresh air and natural light taking center stage.
Slide 9 of 21
Sitting area.
In front of the kitchen is this casual sitting area with a fireplace for those chilly Sonoma evenings. There’s even a bar-style sitting area for snacks or a drink with the guests.
Slide 10 of 21
Kitchen.
The kitchen is the one area of the house that’s not as oversized as the other rooms, but it works better being a workspace and still has high-end amenities like custom cabinets and appliances.
Slide 11 of 21
Bathroom.
While the kitchen is the most modest room in the house, the bathroom makes up for it with the custom granite counter, tilework, and easy access to the yard.
Slide 12 of 21
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom is spacious and airy – opening up to an outdoor sitting area.
Slide 13 of 21
Master closet.
It only makes sense that the master closet is as open and roomy as the rest of the home.
Slide 14 of 21
Guest bedroom.
The guest bedroom is another example of a smaller room made more spacious by opening it up to the outside.
Slide 15 of 21
Second guest bedroom.
If there’s a guest that doesn’t want that much outdoor time, there’s a second guest bedroom and the white interior, windows, and clean wood flooring make the room look as spacious as the rest of the home.
Slide 16 of 21
Guest bathroom.
In true estate fashion, the guest bathroom is as well-appointed as the main bathroom, with the same granite countertops and custom tile.
Slide 17 of 21
Home office.
The home office is just as spacious as the rest of the home, and it’s even as well-appointed. The marquetry is exquisite, and the skylight helps bring in even more natural lighting.
Slide 18 of 21
Wine storage.
Being in wine country, it makes the most sense to have ample wine storage in the home. Whether you’re a connoisseur, or just entertain a lot, it’s important to store the bottles correctly.
Slide 19 of 21
Balcony.
Going outside, there are balconies with outdoor seating to enjoy your wine and the breathtaking views.
Slide 20 of 21
Backyard.
Instead of spending too much time creating any gardens or trying to change the natural landscape, the backyard consists of a welcoming seating area.
Slide 21 of 21
Yard overview.
The aerial view of the yard gives a better idea of how the exterior of this estate is planned out.
Known for world-class wineries and with a rich history dating back to 1823, the city of Sonoma is unique in the history of California and is home to some truly unique homes that reflect this.
This house at 3780 White Alder is a perfect example of this, being located in the community of George Ranch, which was originally part of General Vallejo’s land grant. This eventually became a low-density subdivision with large homes on even larger plots of land.
This house makes the best use of this lot and the temperate weather using contemporary architecture – with the choice of entertaining in an open-air courtyard or a spacious living room with high ceilings and windows all around. The current aesthetic in the décor is Japanese, with a bronze Lotus Bowl infinity fountain serving as the centerpiece in the courtyard, and tiles for the roof imported directly over from Japan.
When I first looked at this house, I thought it was a meditation retreat that was being converted over to private use, or maybe it was a tasting room that was no longer being used as such. While it’s not a customary family home that buyers may be searching for, it’s a great example of how architecture can be influenced by the surroundings. Whether this estate is in your price range or not, it’s a beautiful example of what artisans are currently doing – definitely worth checking out.
3780 White Alder, is listed by Kathleen Leonard – Compass California II, Inc
Click through the gallery above to see more of this unique estate