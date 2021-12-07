The aerial view of the yard gives a better idea of how the exterior of this estate is planned out.

Instead of spending too much time creating any gardens or trying to change the natural landscape, the backyard consists of a welcoming seating area.

Going outside, there are balconies with outdoor seating to enjoy your wine and the breathtaking views.

Being in wine country, it makes the most sense to have ample wine storage in the home. Whether you’re a connoisseur, or just entertain a lot, it’s important to store the bottles correctly.

The home office is just as spacious as the rest of the home, and it’s even as well-appointed. The marquetry is exquisite, and the skylight helps bring in even more natural lighting.

In true estate fashion, the guest bathroom is as well-appointed as the main bathroom, with the same granite countertops and custom tile.

If there’s a guest that doesn’t want that much outdoor time, there’s a second guest bedroom and the white interior, windows, and clean wood flooring make the room look as spacious as the rest of the home.

The guest bedroom is another example of a smaller room made more spacious by opening it up to the outside.

It only makes sense that the master closet is as open and roomy as the rest of the home.

While the kitchen is the most modest room in the house, the bathroom makes up for it with the custom granite counter, tilework, and easy access to the yard.

The kitchen is the one area of the house that’s not as oversized as the other rooms, but it works better being a workspace and still has high-end amenities like custom cabinets and appliances.

In front of the kitchen is this casual sitting area with a fireplace for those chilly Sonoma evenings. There’s even a bar-style sitting area for snacks or a drink with the guests.

The dining area is just as spacious as the home with fresh air and natural light taking center stage.

The size of the living room is increased by the high ceilings and amounts of natural light allowed in. It’s the best place to be on a rainy day if you still want to feel like you’re in the outdoors.

From the entry, guests can go either to the courtyard or decide to relax inside in the sizable living room.

Of course, when you enter the home you’re coming into the interior space and not the courtyard, but what they’ve built still encompasses the indoor/outdoor feeling with high ceilings, skylights, light colors, and as much natural light as possible.

The inner courtyard is meant to be an area of quiet and reflection. Going back to the Japanese influence for this home, a lotus bowl fountain is a perfect fit; “It's said that nothing is more spiritual and enchanting than a lotus flower. In Japanese culture, it represents purity of the body, speech, and mind; derived from Buddhist symbolism.”

You can access the inner courtyard directly though the entryway, and it’s the first introduction to the use of the surroundings for indoor/outdoor living space.

The overview of this home is amazing, and the developers knew exactly what they were doing wat they built this house on a street named White Alder “In Celtic mythology, the alder tree was symbolic of a balance between female and male principles since it possesses both female and male catkins on the same branch. The alder is a member of the birch family generally found near streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands.”

Known for world-class wineries and with a rich history dating back to 1823, the city of Sonoma is unique in the history of California and is home to some truly unique homes that reflect this.

This house at 3780 White Alder is a perfect example of this, being located in the community of George Ranch, which was originally part of General Vallejo’s land grant. This eventually became a low-density subdivision with large homes on even larger plots of land.

This house makes the best use of this lot and the temperate weather using contemporary architecture – with the choice of entertaining in an open-air courtyard or a spacious living room with high ceilings and windows all around. The current aesthetic in the décor is Japanese, with a bronze Lotus Bowl infinity fountain serving as the centerpiece in the courtyard, and tiles for the roof imported directly over from Japan.

When I first looked at this house, I thought it was a meditation retreat that was being converted over to private use, or maybe it was a tasting room that was no longer being used as such. While it’s not a customary family home that buyers may be searching for, it’s a great example of how architecture can be influenced by the surroundings. Whether this estate is in your price range or not, it’s a beautiful example of what artisans are currently doing – definitely worth checking out.

3780 White Alder, is listed by Kathleen Leonard – Compass California II, Inc

Click through the gallery above to see more of this unique estate