Rounding out the offerings at this estate is the culinary garden, planted with all the vegetables, herbs, and fruits needed to create truly farm-to-table meals.

The pool is also located at the guesthouse, which is making it seem like a fun place to hang out during events.

It is possible to have an overflow of wine that still needs to be stored, and other assorted treats. This temperature-controlled is just the thing to keep extra goods fresh.

The entrance to the wine cellar can be found at the guest house. There are no pictures of the wine cellar, but there is a storeroom, as well.

What the rooms may lack in space is made up for by the use of windows and easy access to the outdoor areas.

Going over to the guest house, it’s just as well cozy as the main residence, just on a slightly smaller scale.

This guest room is a good example of how the meditation room could be turned back into a bedroom if that’s what the new owners decide.

This guest bedroom has been transformed into a quiet area for meditation, though it can be used for anything from yoga, stretching, or simply turned back into a regular bedroom by the new owners.

The guest bathrooms maintain the same look and feel as the rest of the estate, no one-off themed bathrooms to be found here.

The kitchen in the main house isn’t as overdone as may be expected for such a sizable estate, but it does have professional-grade appliances and plenty of room to work, whether cooking for an event or just a family dinner.

This is just one of many areas for eating and entertaining, but this is the one that looks best suited to a more formal dinner.

With the majority of folks still working remotely, a comfortable, well-appointed workspace is almost a must.

The bathroom in the main bedroom even leads out to the yard.

This estate is one-story, which makes every room easily accessible. The main bedroom opens up to a nice sitting room.

The entryway to the main residence contains a small sitting area, with an area for a television or entertainment set up.

From above you can get a better idea of how expansive the property really is.

From the back, you can see both homes, with the main residence featuring a well-maintained lawn, and the guesthouse opening to the pool and garden area.

The exterior of the main residence is formidable, at first glance it looks like a luxury hotel with an oversized entry and perfect landscaping.

The Hurst Estate is the type of house that truly stands on its own when it comes to mansions in the North Bay. This home is located just 3 miles from the amenities of downtown but manages to feel like it’s in an idyllic, far-away place – like going on vacation every time you come home.

Located in the Laurel Ridge gated community, this is a custom “lifestyle” residence with a main home and a separate guesthouse. The main house has a 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage and an office, while the guesthouse is a separate house with private parking, and is 1 bed/1 bath, has a full kitchen, living room, an attached wine cellar, and a separate storage room.

Besides a pool and established “culinary” garden to supply fresh fruit and vegetables, there are 3+ acres for growing cabernet grapes, and the residence provides unobstructed views of the mountains, vineyards, and nature.

This estate is so large that it offers the new homeowners the opportunity to use it as a base for a home business, part-time vacation rental, or a family estate where multiple generations can live. Of course, it can also just be a home that just happens to have the perfect spaces for plenty of entertaining.

894 Chiquita Rd in Healdsburg is listed by Ceci Cook of Compass Real Estate

