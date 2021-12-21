The Hurst Estate is the type of house that truly stands on its own when it comes to mansions in the North Bay. This home is located just 3 miles from the amenities of downtown but manages to feel like it’s in an idyllic, far-away place – like going on vacation every time you come home.

Located in the Laurel Ridge gated community, this is a custom “lifestyle” residence with a main home and a separate guesthouse. The main house has a 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage and an office, while the guesthouse is a separate house with private parking, and is 1 bed/1 bath, has a full kitchen, living room, an attached wine cellar, and a separate storage room.

Besides a pool and established “culinary” garden to supply fresh fruit and vegetables, there are 3+ acres for growing cabernet grapes, and the residence provides unobstructed views of the mountains, vineyards, and nature.

This estate is so large that it offers the new homeowners the opportunity to use it as a base for a home business, part-time vacation rental, or a family estate where multiple generations can live. Of course, it can also just be a home that just happens to have the perfect spaces for plenty of entertaining.

 894 Chiquita Rd in Healdsburg is listed by Ceci Cook of Compass Real Estate

