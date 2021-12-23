The downstairs makes good use of windows to let in natural lighting and increase the feeling of spacious on the ground floor.

This is a nice, sizable 3 bedroom home on a big lot. It has a landscaped front yard with a deck in the back – perfect for entertaining during those hot Cloverdale summer days.

Successfully staging a home for sale can be tricky on the best days. If you’ve moved often, it sometimes gets to the point where it’s easier just to let things stay as they are and hopefully those looking can appreciate the architecture and the amenities, whether they like your couches or not.

This sizable house looks like it’s a Townhome, but it’s just a really sizable 4 bedroom house on an over 3,000 square foot lot.

The upstairs is more of the same; wood everything, and the high, vaulted ceilings help solidify the feeling of being surrounded by the woods.

The interior carries on the cabin feeling with wood floors, stairs, and ceiling. This home definitely reflects the surrounding nature in Guerneville.

This cabin-style, woodsy home is undoubtedly the most artistic in the list. If you want to feel like you’re camping on a permanent basis, this is the right house for you.

The upstairs area carries on the light colors and as many windows as they can fit to open up the space.

All of the expectations are fulfilled – wood flooring, fresh paint, safe stairs, and a neutral color palette waiting for a new owner to give it a more personal touch.

The architecture for this modern two-story is very by-the-book, tract home – but it has its own sense of familiarity and neighborhood identity to it. It’s almost comforting for some buyers to know what to expect.

The main entrance is through the second floor, which is helpful during the rainy season/flooding when water may try to get in the living area.

The main level of this home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen, dining area, and living room. This already sounds like a full residence, but the lower level has an open basement with two additional bonus rooms and a full bathroom.

Coming up to the second floor, they’ve tried to open up the hallway with plenty of windows to let natural light through.

The living room opens all the way to the kitchen, giving even more of an open feeling to the first floor.

Though it has nothing to do with the architecture, the red shutters really make this home feel cheerful on the exterior.

Last week, we got a fairly good look at some of the single-story houses that would be good for new homebuyers and retirees alike. That being said, there’s absolutely nothing to say that new homebuyers – or retirees – wouldn’t want a 2-story house. In fact, one of the benefits of a two-story house can be things like more interior square footage, the ability to parse out living areas, and not worrying about guests inadvertently stumbling into a bedroom when looking for the bathroom.

One of the biggest differences I noticed between the searches was availability. There were a plethora of one-story homes available under $700,000, but it was a stretch to find 6 two-story homes. Of course, we’re in a time where real estate prices are on the rise again, and the availability of affordable houses is scarce. If the search terms are raised to $900,000, the number of available houses jumps significantly.

But what we’re going for here is what can be found for a relatively median price to get buyers into their first home, so let’s see what kind of median-priced 2-story homes buyers can expect to look at this week in Sonoma County.

