Slide 1 of 18
159 Lasso Ln, Santa Rosa - $650,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,476 square feet. Lot size: 3,467 square feet. Year built: 2008.
Though it has nothing to do with the architecture, the red shutters really make this home feel cheerful on the exterior.
Slide 2 of 18
Ground floor.
The living room opens all the way to the kitchen, giving even more of an open feeling to the first floor.
Slide 3 of 18
Upper floor.
Coming up to the second floor, they’ve tried to open up the hallway with plenty of windows to let natural light through.
Slide 4 of 18
3000 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol - $695,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet. Lot size: 2.89 Acres. Year built: 1987.
The main level of this home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen, dining area, and living room. This already sounds like a full residence, but the lower level has an open basement with two additional bonus rooms and a full bathroom.
Slide 5 of 18
Main entry, second floor.
The main entrance is through the second floor, which is helpful during the rainy season/flooding when water may try to get in the living area.
Slide 6 of 18
Entry, ground floor.
This floor has usable rooms for living space, it’s just currently being used for storage.
Slide 7 of 18
3253 Homestead Ln, Santa Rosa - $690,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 1,726 square feet. Lot size: 3,876 square feet. Year built: 2001.
The architecture for this modern two-story is very by-the-book, tract home – but it has its own sense of familiarity and neighborhood identity to it. It’s almost comforting for some buyers to know what to expect.
Slide 8 of 18
Main floor entryway.
All of the expectations are fulfilled – wood flooring, fresh paint, safe stairs, and a neutral color palette waiting for a new owner to give it a more personal touch.
Slide 9 of 18
Upstairs.
The upstairs area carries on the light colors and as many windows as they can fit to open up the space.
Slide 10 of 18
15922 Fern Way, Guerneville - $645,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,336 square feet. Lot size: 0.41 Acres. Year built: 1977.
This cabin-style, woodsy home is undoubtedly the most artistic in the list. If you want to feel like you’re camping on a permanent basis, this is the right house for you.
Slide 11 of 18
Ground floor entrance.
The interior carries on the cabin feeling with wood floors, stairs, and ceiling. This home definitely reflects the surrounding nature in Guerneville.
Slide 12 of 18
Upstairs bedroom.
The upstairs is more of the same; wood everything, and the high, vaulted ceilings help solidify the feeling of being surrounded by the woods.
Slide 13 of 18
2340 Roburta Ln, Santa Rosa - $609,950
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,450 square feet. Lot size: 3,311 square feet. Year built: 1994
This sizable house looks like it’s a Townhome, but it’s just a really sizable 4 bedroom house on an over 3,000 square foot lot.
Slide 14 of 18
Living room.
Successfully staging a home for sale can be tricky on the best days. If you’ve moved often, it sometimes gets to the point where it’s easier just to let things stay as they are and hopefully those looking can appreciate the architecture and the amenities, whether they like your couches or not.
Slide 16 of 18
162 Chablis Way, Cloverdale - $639,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,726 square feet. Lot size: 6,299 square feet. Year built: 1980.
This is a nice, sizable 3 bedroom home on a big lot. It has a landscaped front yard with a deck in the back – perfect for entertaining during those hot Cloverdale summer days.
Slide 17 of 18
Living room.
The downstairs makes good use of windows to let in natural lighting and increase the feeling of spacious on the ground floor.
Slide 18 of 18
Upstairs.
The upstairs areas keep the feeling of openness with light colors, recessed lighting, and plenty of room.