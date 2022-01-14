The flagstone theme continues from the front to the backyard, where it forms a meandering patio. The landscaping has taken a back seat to the drought, but there’s a lot to work with for an imaginative gardener or even to extend the flagstone theme.

Entering in through the living room, the custom travertine marble fireplace is definitely a focal point, with the hardwood floors serving to set it off nicely.

Fans of stonework will fall in love with the house for the artistic use of flagstone in front and well as in the backyard, along with a custom Travertine fireplace inside. Homebuyers with young families will find that the location is great for the access to schools and Annadel State Park.

The living room is sizable; open to the room next to it, with windows letting in plenty of natural light.

This house is located in a cul-de-sac, which many homebuyers look for because it lessens traffic, which makes it safer for families with kids.

This house is located on the top of a hill, ensuring a clear view from the garden in the backyard.

The wood flooring is a result of the remodel, and the warm color of the fir helps liven up this space.

This home has been extensively remodeled/rebuilt, making it feel more like a new house instead of the historic house it is. The other draw is a small botanical garden of perennials, along with a second unit with a full bath and kitchen.

This ranch-style home in Rincon may look somewhat plain, but inside it has two living spaces, an open kitchen, and quartz countertops. Out back you’ll find a large yard and parking for an RV.

With low-maintenance synthetic turf in the backyard, mowing the lawn in the heat of the summer (or cold fall day) is a thing of the past.

The house has also been repainted inside and out, helping make the living room feel even more open and welcoming.

The backyard is about as no-fuss as it can get. With two pools in the community, there’s no reason to worry about making the yard into an entertaining spot – though a table with some chairs would be a good addition.

Though built in 1965, the interior is taken care of and updated to look closer to being a new home.

This well-maintained 3 bedroom home looks like a good find for a young family, unfortunately, it’s located in a 55+ community. The upside is that this makes it a great location for grandparents to settle in a safe neighborhood for when the grandkids come to visit.

In December 2021, Sonoma County home prices were up 8.9% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $751,000. In general, fall is usually the most popular time to buy, with prices leveling off in the cold of winter. However, there are a lot of different factors at play in real estate right now that aren’t normal – a rise in the number of people moving out of the area, with the same unexpected influx of individuals moving in – so this increase is likely to stay for a bit longer.

The upside to all this shuffling of residents from county to county (or state to state) is that even though the inventory is staying relatively low, a lot of homes that buyers in the area have had their eye on without expecting they’d go up for sale may now have become available.

Click through our gallery above to preview these currently listed median-priced homes.