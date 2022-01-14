In December 2021, Sonoma County home prices were up 8.9% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $751,000. In general, fall is usually the most popular time to buy, with prices leveling off in the cold of winter. However, there are a lot of different factors at play in real estate right now that aren’t normal – a rise in the number of people moving out of the area, with the same unexpected influx of individuals moving in – so this increase is likely to stay for a bit longer.

The upside to all this shuffling of residents from county to county (or state to state) is that even though the inventory is staying relatively low, a lot of homes that buyers in the area have had their eye on without expecting they’d go up for sale may now have become available.

Click through our gallery above to preview these currently listed median-priced homes.