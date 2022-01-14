Slide 1 of 18
36 Temelec Cir, Sonoma - $725,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,494 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1965.
This well-maintained 3 bedroom home looks like a good find for a young family, unfortunately, it’s located in a 55+ community. The upside is that this makes it a great location for grandparents to settle in a safe neighborhood for when the grandkids come to visit.
Entryway.
Though built in 1965, the interior is taken care of and updated to look closer to being a new home.
Backyard.
The backyard is about as no-fuss as it can get. With two pools in the community, there’s no reason to worry about making the yard into an entertaining spot – though a table with some chairs would be a good addition.
2638 Rosevine Ln, Santa Rosa - $750,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,035 square feet. Lot size: 3,620 square feet. Year built: 2003
A home that is welcoming to families is this four-bedroom house with newly remodeled bathrooms and kitchen.
Living room.
The house has also been repainted inside and out, helping make the living room feel even more open and welcoming.
Backyard.
With low-maintenance synthetic turf in the backyard, mowing the lawn in the heat of the summer (or cold fall day) is a thing of the past.
2220 Fremont Dr, Santa Rosa - $749,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,540 square feet. Lot size: 9,200 square feet. Year built: 1963.
This ranch-style home in Rincon may look somewhat plain, but inside it has two living spaces, an open kitchen, and quartz countertops. Out back you’ll find a large yard and parking for an RV.
Living room.
Mirroring the exterior architecture, the living room is all square angles and solid colors.
Backyard.
Not evident from the front, the backyard is more sizable than expected.
9493 Valle Vista Rd, Forestville - $745,000
2 beds, 1bath, 1,100 square feet. Lot size: 4,914 square feet. Year built: 1942.
This home has been extensively remodeled/rebuilt, making it feel more like a new house instead of the historic house it is. The other draw is a small botanical garden of perennials, along with a second unit with a full bath and kitchen.
Living room.
The wood flooring is a result of the remodel, and the warm color of the fir helps liven up this space.
Backyard.
This house is located on the top of a hill, ensuring a clear view from the garden in the backyard.
1529 Marlin Pl, Rohnert Park - $749,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,692 square feet. Lot size: 5,301 square feet. Year built: 1998.
This house is located in a cul-de-sac, which many homebuyers look for because it lessens traffic, which makes it safer for families with kids.
Living room.
The living room is sizable; open to the room next to it, with windows letting in plenty of natural light.
Backyard.
The yard is well-planned out, reflecting the clean lines of the architecture found on the home.
5432 Melita Rd, Santa Rosa - $735,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,240 square feet. Lot size: 6,242 square feet. Year built: 1959.
Fans of stonework will fall in love with the house for the artistic use of flagstone in front and well as in the backyard, along with a custom Travertine fireplace inside. Homebuyers with young families will find that the location is great for the access to schools and Annadel State Park.
Living room.
Entering in through the living room, the custom travertine marble fireplace is definitely a focal point, with the hardwood floors serving to set it off nicely.
Backyard.
The flagstone theme continues from the front to the backyard, where it forms a meandering patio. The landscaping has taken a back seat to the drought, but there’s a lot to work with for an imaginative gardener or even to extend the flagstone theme.