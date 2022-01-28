Slide 1 of 24
5898 Orchard Ln, Forestville - $800,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 950 square feet. Lot size: 1.20 Acres. Year built: 1949.
A quick look at the exterior of this home may be underwhelming – at first. But, it is on a 1.20 acre lot, so there’s a whole lot more going on.
Slide 2 of 24
Kitchen.
This is a sizable kitchen for a house built in 1949, and the recessed lights in the ceiling show that it has had some updates through the years.
Slide 3 of 24
Backyard.
Stepping out to the backyard and taking a wider view reveals the detached garage/workspace and plenty of room to garden.
Slide 4 of 24
Aerial view.
With over an acre of land, it’s best to be able to get an aerial view of the whole property, when available.
Slide 5 of 24
9805 Elizabeth Way, Forestville - $820,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,932 square feet. Lot size: 0.42 Acres. Year built: 1974.
This 1970’s house has a rustic, bohemian style of architecture that seems to pervade most of the Russian River area. It looks like it would work well as a single-family home or a cabin vacation spot.
Slide 6 of 24
Living room.
The interior is just as spacious as the outside makes it seem like, with beautiful open beamed ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.
Slide 7 of 24
Kitchen.
The kitchen is basic, but it looks either well maintained or recently updated.
Slide 8 of 24
Upper balcony.
For nature lovers, Forestville has a lot to offer. When it comes to great views, location is everything.
Slide 9 of 24
9189 Rio Dell Ct, Forestville - $319,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 384 square feet. Lot size: 4,121 square feet. Year built: 1950.
At just 384 square feet of interior space (yes, that’s the correct number) this is a chance to own an actual Tiny Home, but built in the 1950s.
Slide 10 of 24
Front entrance.
With a front entrance that doesn’t look too different than a backyard workshop or storage shed, this home is best suited for an individual.
Slide 11 of 24
Kitchen.
The kitchen is immediately to the left when entering the house, and is just the basics but with some artistically laid out tilework around the counter.
Slide 12 of 24
Backyard.
This small house even includes a tiny yard, surrounded by a huge forest. The astroturf is optional.
Slide 13 of 24
9493 Valle Vista Rd, Forestville - $745,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,100 square feet. Lot size: 4,914 square feet. Year built: 1942.
Built in 1942, this home has recently undergone a list of upgrades and renovations.
Slide 14 of 24
Living room.
Fresh paint, wood flooring, and an entirely new kitchen are a good beginning for a fresh start at this house.
Slide 15 of 24
Custom window.
Despite the upgrades, this original stained glass window keeps its place.
Slide 16 of 24
Second unit.
This house has a legal second unit in the backyard with a full bath and kitchen. This gives homebuyers the opportunity to have a rental or extra space for long-term guests.
Slide 17 of 24
10839 Rio Vista Rd, Forestville - $556,500
2 beds, 2 baths, 2,038 square feet. Lot size: 4,744 square feet. Year built: 1901.
Built in 1901, this is the oldest house on the list and a great find for anyone who loves historical homes.
Slide 18 of 24
Living room.
The living room is open and features natural light and high ceilings.
Slide 19 of 24
Kitchen.
The kitchen makes good use of the high walls for additional windows.
Slide 20 of 24
Backyard.
The backyard is a smaller, tranquil place to enjoy a warm summer day.
Slide 21 of 24
8647 Mirabel Rd, Forestville - $450,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 951 square feet. Lot size: 3,920 square feet. Year built: 1950.
It’s hard to imagine this big, two-story home is only 951 square feet inside. Built in 1950, it feels most like a vacation cabin or getaway.
Slide 22 of 24
Living room.
High, vaulted ceilings help add the feeling of more space.
Slide 23 of 24
Bedroom(s)
Two of the bedrooms share a space, so organization would be key for the next homeowner.
Slide 24 of 24
Kitchen.
The kitchen has the essentials needed for meal prep; counters, stove, cabinets and dishwasher.