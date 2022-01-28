Settled in 1860, Forestville is one of the older towns near the Russian River. Its biggest claim to fame is being where the first powered sawmill in California could be found, as well as a chair factory that used to be the largest manufacturing plant in Sonoma County. Throughout the Victorian years, it was also a vacation destination for well-off residents of San Francisco. They would take the train to spend several months in cabins along the beaches of the Russian River during the warmer seasons.

All of this history has shaped how the houses seen now were designed and built, and for newer homebuyers looking for an area with a more ‘artistic’ community, this may be a big draw as they consider what locations to look at next.

As with the rest of Sonoma County, the number of homes currently available in Forestville is low, with one of the houses on this list already under contract. With the median home price in Sonoma County holding at $775,000, there are a few on the list that are right in that range, and two that come in far below that. Take a look to see what’s selling in Forestville.

 Click through our gallery above to preview these newly listed Forestville homes