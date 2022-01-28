Built in 1901, this is the oldest house on the list and a great find for anyone who loves historical homes.

This house has a legal second unit in the backyard with a full bath and kitchen. This gives homebuyers the opportunity to have a rental or extra space for long-term guests.

The kitchen is immediately to the left when entering the house, and is just the basics but with some artistically laid out tilework around the counter.

With a front entrance that doesn’t look too different than a backyard workshop or storage shed, this home is best suited for an individual.

At just 384 square feet of interior space (yes, that’s the correct number) this is a chance to own an actual Tiny Home, but built in the 1950s.

The interior is just as spacious as the outside makes it seem like, with beautiful open beamed ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

This 1970’s house has a rustic, bohemian style of architecture that seems to pervade most of the Russian River area. It looks like it would work well as a single-family home or a cabin vacation spot.

With over an acre of land, it’s best to be able to get an aerial view of the whole property, when available.

This is a sizable kitchen for a house built in 1949, and the recessed lights in the ceiling show that it has had some updates through the years.

A quick look at the exterior of this home may be underwhelming – at first. But, it is on a 1.20 acre lot, so there’s a whole lot more going on.

Settled in 1860, Forestville is one of the older towns near the Russian River. Its biggest claim to fame is being where the first powered sawmill in California could be found, as well as a chair factory that used to be the largest manufacturing plant in Sonoma County. Throughout the Victorian years, it was also a vacation destination for well-off residents of San Francisco. They would take the train to spend several months in cabins along the beaches of the Russian River during the warmer seasons.

All of this history has shaped how the houses seen now were designed and built, and for newer homebuyers looking for an area with a more ‘artistic’ community, this may be a big draw as they consider what locations to look at next.

As with the rest of Sonoma County, the number of homes currently available in Forestville is low, with one of the houses on this list already under contract. With the median home price in Sonoma County holding at $775,000, there are a few on the list that are right in that range, and two that come in far below that. Take a look to see what’s selling in Forestville.

