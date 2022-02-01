Cloverdale is a small town. Because of its small size – 3.14 square miles – and with a population of fewer than 10,000 residents, it can be easily overlooked by homebuyers wanting something bigger and more metropolitan in feel.

This Modernist-inspired home located on Dutcher Creek Road breaks a lot of preconceived notions about what a home in Cloverdale would probably look like and comes with everything from radiant concrete floors, open beam and steel cathedral ceilings, chef’s kitchen and vineyard views.

At a total of 15.67 acres, this property will also give buyers an ideal beginning for an additional home. The most intriguing aspect for many homebuyers will be, once again, location. Situated 15 minutes to Healdsburg Plaza, 6 minutes to Lake Sonoma, and a 7-minute drive to downtown Cloverdale, it’s located where the owner could decide to keep it small town, get out to go fishing, or enjoy the local art scene in downtown Healdsburg. Of course, with both a pool and spa in the backyard, summer months may be best at home.

24359 Dutcher Creek Road, Cloverdale is listed by Ann Amtower and Kate Gomes of Compass.

