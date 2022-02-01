From the backyard, the homeowners have panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards.

This planter-garden is perfectly placed to take advantage of the North Bay sunlight.

This custom fountain is right next to the hot tub, helping set the ambiance for that area.

The guest house bathroom gets its own artistic touch, as well.

The guest house has the same floor-to-ceiling windows as the main home.

The guest house is a more casual area, with plenty of seating, beds, and a bathroom.

Leaving the main home, there’s a breezeway out to a separate guest house with its own entrance.

In general, a laundry room isn’t as well-planned as this one, making it worth a closer look.

This smaller sitting area opens onto the patio outside, but can be used as a living room for entertaining or an area to watch television/movies.

This house has 3 bedrooms, but 5 bathrooms. Each bathroom has its own custom touch.

This bathroom is fully custom and gives the master suite a more luxurious feeling than the other rooms.

The master bedroom takes advantage of the high ceilings and windows to create an open atmosphere.

The living room receives the same treatment with the windows, and from here it does open to the backyard patio.

Another view of the dining room, showing more of the full-size windows.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a casual dining room, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. This helps create a feeling of being outdoors, even while being protected from the elements.

An artistic, custom counter for casual eating is set up right off the kitchen.

Though minimalist, going into the kitchen the appliances are all professional grade.

The professional chef’s kitchen is so seamlessly integrated into the open space that it would be almost easy to overlook as a part of the living room.

The open beam and steel cathedral ceilings are on full display in the living room.

The clean lines and angles of the house are carried into the layout of the pool and the rest of the backyard.

Approaching the front of the home, there’s a two-car garage and what looks like living space directly above it.

This home recalls the basics of modernist architecture with clean lines, rectangular shapes, and floor-to-ceiling windows as the base of the aesthetic. It’s an interesting mix with the agricultural, nature-rich location.

Cloverdale is a small town. Because of its small size – 3.14 square miles – and with a population of fewer than 10,000 residents, it can be easily overlooked by homebuyers wanting something bigger and more metropolitan in feel.

This Modernist-inspired home located on Dutcher Creek Road breaks a lot of preconceived notions about what a home in Cloverdale would probably look like and comes with everything from radiant concrete floors, open beam and steel cathedral ceilings, chef’s kitchen and vineyard views.

At a total of 15.67 acres, this property will also give buyers an ideal beginning for an additional home. The most intriguing aspect for many homebuyers will be, once again, location. Situated 15 minutes to Healdsburg Plaza, 6 minutes to Lake Sonoma, and a 7-minute drive to downtown Cloverdale, it’s located where the owner could decide to keep it small town, get out to go fishing, or enjoy the local art scene in downtown Healdsburg. Of course, with both a pool and spa in the backyard, summer months may be best at home.

24359 Dutcher Creek Road, Cloverdale is listed by Ann Amtower and Kate Gomes of Compass.

Click through our gallery above to preview this unique Cloverdale estate