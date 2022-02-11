In the 1960s through the 1980s, it would seem that having a pool in your backyard was almost expected in California. After a recession, and rising home price, having a pool fell out of favor with homeowners. Builders noticed this, and a pool was mostly left out of the plans.

Of course, this was mainly for the median-priced, suburban homes. Custom estates and higher-priced homes usually all include a pool, making them more desirable to some homebuyers. There are a few, higher-than-median-priced homes that still come with a backyard pool, and an observant buyer may even be able to find what they’re looking for at a price they’re comfortable with, it may just take a little more time.

While it may seem that having a pool in the backyard is more trouble than it’s worth, here are five reasons homebuyers may still want to look for one:

  1. Swimming is one of the best forms of exercise.
  2. Swimming often leads to better sleep.
  3. Outside time leads to more time in the sunlight, leading to the uptake of more serotonin – which helps fight stress.
  4. A pool helps develop the overall ambiance of the backyard.
  5. Pool parties are the best summer parties.

Take a look at the latest six homes in Sonoma County that come with a pool. 

Click through our gallery above to preview these houses with a pool included.