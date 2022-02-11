Slide 1 of 18
1612 Gladstone Way, Rohnert Park - $799,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,938 square feet. Lot size: 10,624 square feet. Year built: 1983.
This home was built in 1983, a prime time for many regular suburban homes to still have a pool in the yard. Though a bit higher than the current median price, it’s still a good find.
Pool.
The tiling around the pool is a marker that this is the original pool, not a later addition.
Pool and spa.
From this view, both the pool and built-in spa can be easily seen.
384 Fireweed Ct, Windsor - $1,298,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,169 square feet. Lot size: 0.62 Acres. Year built: 1988.
This clean-looking house appears far newer than its 1988 build date.
Backyard.
The overview of the backyard shows a lot of space for entertaining, and what looks like a sizable pool.
Pool.
Getting closer to the pool, the same 1980’s tilework is present, along with the addition of what can be a changing room for guests.
920 I St, Petaluma - $1,300,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,000 square feet. Lot size: 8,054 square feet. Year built: 1951.
Built in 1951, this Eichler-style house is mid-century Modern everything, so a pool would be almost expected in the backyard.
Pool.
Cement, curves, brickwork and even a few geese help set the mid-century aesthetic for this original pool.
Pool.
While the red brick may seem out of place, at first, one of the big aesthetic design rules was to include at least one pop of color in any exterior setting.
990 Baird Rd, Santa Rosa - $899,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,764 square feet. Lot size: 0.42 Acres Year built: 1960.
While at the high-end of the median-price range, this 4 bedroom house looks like the very model of suburban living.
Backyard.
An overview of the backyard shows a very 1960’s pool with interesting tilework for the bottom half.
Pool.
This view of the pool gives a better look at the tilework, the gravel-heavy pavement, and a not-often seen diving board. Since the early 2000’s (probably earlier) diving boards fell out of fashion because of both safety issues and just how much extra room they require.
1350 White Oak Dr, Santa Rosa - $1,575,000
5 beds. 5 baths, 3,963 square feet. Lot size: 0.90 Acres Year built: 1985.
The highest-priced home on this list is also the most sizable and has one of the more custom pools.
Pool.
While not entirely seen from this vantage point, this pool is part pf a custom deck/spa combination.
Pool and spa.
Not depending on custom cement or tilework, both the pool and spa have a deck encircling both.
4707 Parktrail Dr, Santa Rosa - $825,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,663 square feet. Lot size: 5,663 square feet. Year built: 1977.
This house looks like it’s inspired by a German town, though located directly in the heart of Bennett Valley. The difference is it’s built with an in-ground swimming pool.
Backyard.
The back of the house matches the front, except for the pool. Looking at this picture in passing, it would be easy to say the pool’s located in the front yard.
Pool.
The pool looks like it’s the original from 1977. New homebuyers may notice that it can use a little bit of maintenance, but overall it appears to be in fairly good shape.