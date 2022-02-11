The pool looks like it’s the original from 1977. New homebuyers may notice that it can use a little bit of maintenance, but overall it appears to be in fairly good shape.

The back of the house matches the front, except for the pool. Looking at this picture in passing, it would be easy to say the pool’s located in the front yard.

This house looks like it’s inspired by a German town, though located directly in the heart of Bennett Valley. The difference is it’s built with an in-ground swimming pool.

Not depending on custom cement or tilework, both the pool and spa have a deck encircling both.

While not entirely seen from this vantage point, this pool is part pf a custom deck/spa combination.

The highest-priced home on this list is also the most sizable and has one of the more custom pools.

This view of the pool gives a better look at the tilework, the gravel-heavy pavement, and a not-often seen diving board. Since the early 2000’s (probably earlier) diving boards fell out of fashion because of both safety issues and just how much extra room they require.

An overview of the backyard shows a very 1960’s pool with interesting tilework for the bottom half.

While at the high-end of the median-price range, this 4 bedroom house looks like the very model of suburban living.

While the red brick may seem out of place, at first, one of the big aesthetic design rules was to include at least one pop of color in any exterior setting.

Cement, curves, brickwork and even a few geese help set the mid-century aesthetic for this original pool.

Built in 1951, this Eichler-style house is mid-century Modern everything, so a pool would be almost expected in the backyard.

Getting closer to the pool, the same 1980’s tilework is present, along with the addition of what can be a changing room for guests.

The overview of the backyard shows a lot of space for entertaining, and what looks like a sizable pool.

From this view, both the pool and built-in spa can be easily seen.

The tiling around the pool is a marker that this is the original pool, not a later addition.

This home was built in 1983, a prime time for many regular suburban homes to still have a pool in the yard. Though a bit higher than the current median price, it’s still a good find.

In the 1960s through the 1980s, it would seem that having a pool in your backyard was almost expected in California. After a recession, and rising home price, having a pool fell out of favor with homeowners. Builders noticed this, and a pool was mostly left out of the plans.

Of course, this was mainly for the median-priced, suburban homes. Custom estates and higher-priced homes usually all include a pool, making them more desirable to some homebuyers. There are a few, higher-than-median-priced homes that still come with a backyard pool, and an observant buyer may even be able to find what they’re looking for at a price they’re comfortable with, it may just take a little more time.

While it may seem that having a pool in the backyard is more trouble than it’s worth, here are five reasons homebuyers may still want to look for one:

Swimming is one of the best forms of exercise. Swimming often leads to better sleep. Outside time leads to more time in the sunlight, leading to the uptake of more serotonin – which helps fight stress. A pool helps develop the overall ambiance of the backyard. Pool parties are the best summer parties.

Take a look at the latest six homes in Sonoma County that come with a pool.

Click through our gallery above to preview these houses with a pool included.