Slide 1 of 23 11050 Peaks Pike Rd, Sebastopol - $1,850,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,523 square feet. Lot size: 5.28 Acres. Year built: 1986. With 3,526 square feet, this house has plenty of room for a large family, entertaining, or even hosting out-of-town relatives for extended stays without feeling like there’s too much ‘together’ time.

Slide 2 of 23 Living room. This room pulls out all the tricks to look like a mountain chalet – with an A-Frame roof that features exposed wood ceiling slats, full-size French doors with windows leading to the outside deck, and a custom wide-step staircase.

Slide 3 of 23 Living room. A closer look at this room shows it’s definitely geared for comfort, with an oversized television and a freestanding fireplace.

Slide 4 of 23 Living room. One more look at this room reveals a better view of the fireplace and one-of-a-kind skylights in the ceiling.

Slide 5 of 23 Kitchen. This 1986 kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

Slide 6 of 23 Kitchen. This view shows the artistic additions to the custom kitchen layout, and highlights the professional appliances.

Slide 7 of 23 Kitchen. From this view, it’s easy to see how the granite countertops have been customized.

Slide 8 of 23 Office. Next to the kitchen is a small home-office space.

Slide 9 of 23 Dining room. This intimate eating space is set up to take advantage of the natural lighting and beautiful redwood scenery.

Slide 10 of 23 Master bedroom. The primary bedroom makes the best use of the space available to create a comfortable resting area.

Slide 11 of 23 Master bathroom. The master bathroom is next to the walk-in closet.

Slide 12 of 23 Master bathroom. The shower is tiled in cool blue all around, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

Slide 13 of 23 Upstairs loft area. Heading upstairs, there’s an open loft area/living room space which can be shared by the individuals in the two upstairs bedrooms.

Slide 14 of 23 Upstairs bedroom. (1) This upstairs bedroom looks out over the backyard and features a custom ceiling light.

Slide 15 of 23 Upstairs bedroom. (2) This upstairs bedroom has room to be either a primary bedroom or a guest room.

Slide 16 of 23 Workout room. This extra room at the top pf the house is currently being used as a workout/exercise room. It’s roomy enough that if the homeowner wanted an extra guest room, it’d be no problem to convert it.

Slide 17 of 23 Outdoor bedroom. Heading back downstairs to look at the yard, yet another ‘hidden’ room can be found. Tagged as an ‘indoor/outdoor' room, the real question is whether someone would feel comfortable being able to be observed as they’re sleeping – by both people or wild animals.

Slide 18 of 23 Backyard patio. Heading outside, this low-key patio area is the ideal place to sit and enjoy time with company or have a quiet moment and a glass of wine.

Slide 19 of 23 Walkway. Throughout the yard, both front and back, walkways can be found throughout.

Slide 20 of 23 Deck patio. For those who’d rather stick close to the indoors, the outside deck has a comfortable entertaining area as well.

Slide 21 of 23 Firepit. Getting back to the yard, it’s also equipped with a fire pit to keep even the most chilly nights at bay.

Slide 22 of 23 Hot tub. A good hot tub is great for relaxing and enjoying being surrounded by the redwoods.