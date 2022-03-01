Peaks Pike Road is one of the most well-recognized streets in Sebastopol. It’s known for the lovely redwood forests surrounding it, open meadows, vineyards and is considered by locals to have the best weather in the area.

Built in 1986, the home at 11050 Peaks Pike Road  has been updated throughout. The kitchen has granite counters, high-quality appliances and custom cabinetry by Rhyne Design. There are new wood floors throughout the main level, and the living room area features a soaring cathedral wood ceiling and wall of French doors opening to the deck and sitting area.

The master bedroom is located on the ground floor. Two  bedrooms upstairs each have a bathroom and share a loft area.

Downstairs there is a large tiled room perfect for crafts or as a children’s play area, while upstairs has an additional room that’s currently used for exercise.

11050 Peaks Pike Road, Sebastopol is listed by Lori Sacco and Nory Chin of Vanguard Properties.

