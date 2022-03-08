Located in the Mayacamas Mountains between Sonoma and Napa, this contemporary estate was designed by Signum Architecture and built in 2020 by Fairweather and Associates. This house is a showcase of high-end design on every level, with landscape design by Terremoto/Alain Peauroi and Interior spaces designed by Alison Damonte.

While this house is completely contemporary, it blends seamlessly in with the natural surroundings. The mix of elements used in construction – concrete, stained cedar, shou sugi ban siding, aluminum framing and expansive contrasts of glass – all blend to create a truly unique look. The benefit of the generous use of windows throughout means that the outdoors are front-and-center, but because of the location, privacy is maintained, creating a resort-style atmosphere.

For homebuyers who enjoy entertaining, there’s no shortage of options which include a custom pool, outdoor kitchen, and a tennis court. The amenities inside the home are as expected – a professional kitchen, a large wine cooler, and plenty of space to relax.

8495 Franz Valley School Road, Calistoga is listed by Ginger Martin of Sotheby’s International Realty and Joel Toller of Coldwell Banker.

Click through our gallery above to preview this gorgeous Calistoga estate

 