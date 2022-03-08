Slide 1 of 23 8495 Franz Valley School Rd, Calistoga - $6,950,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 5,223 square feet. Lot size: 21.90 acres. Year built: 2019. This fort view is from the backyard, because this is where all the entertainment and amenities can be found. While every angle of this estate is well designed, getting the first look from the back of the house helps to showcase the use of landscape, windows, and custom lighting used.

Slide 2 of 23 Front view. Approaching this house to the front entry showcases the clean lines and angles that make this contemporary home appear ultra-sleek and modern.

Slide 3 of 23 Living room. Besides using floor-to-ceiling windows to let the natural light in, most of the windows are made into sliding doors that open directly to the yard.

Slide 4 of 23 Living room. From this angle, the steps leading down into this room can be seen.

Slide 5 of 23 Dining room. This dining room is adjacent to the living room, and the full-sized sliding glass doors are used here, too.

Slide 6 of 23 Wine cooler. As expected in Wine Country, the wine cooler is next to the dining room table.

Slide 7 of 23 Kitchen. Though filled with professional-grade appliances, the austere feeling of this kitchen helps to keep the focus on the rest of the house.

Slide 8 of 23 Dining room. From this view, it’s clear how easy it would be to get meals from the kitchen out to the dining area while entertaining.

Slide 9 of 23 Master bedroom. Upstairs, the bedrooms take full advantage of the breathtaking Calistoga views.

Slide 10 of 23 Master bedroom outdoor deck. This custom deck becomes an extension of the master bedroom.

Slide 11 of 23 Master bathroom. The master bathroom is as stylized as the rest of the house, all custom tilework and a rainfall showerhead.

Slide 12 of 23 Master bathroom. There’s a custom soaking tub situated in the right place to enjoy the view.

Slide 13 of 23 Exterior view of the bedrooms. A couple of the other bedrooms have the same deck set-up – this view is how it works when seen from the exterior.

Slide 14 of 23 Guest bedroom. Fortunately, the other room with the balconies generally have drapes added, for the sake of privacy.

Slide 15 of 23 Guest bathroom. This staged photo of the guest bathroom is mostly focused on the clean lines and newness of everything in the home.

Slide 16 of 23 Upstairs hallway. Generally, a hallway isn’t somewhere a resident would want to pause and look around, but this estate has utilized full-length windows to change this.

Slide 17 of 23 Stairwell. Even when windows aren’t used in the hall, the designers have managed to add them in areas that may be most unexpected, such as near this stairwell.

Slide 18 of 23 Sitting room. The use of sitting rooms throughout, whether upstairs or down, solidify the resort-style feeling they may have been going for.

Slide 19 of 23 Home office. This could be a home office, another sitting room, an art room, library, or whatever a homebuyer needs it set up for. Either way, it still has the views people come to Calistoga for.

Slide 20 of 23 Backyard. Whether the idea is to swim, lounge, eat, or exercise, this yard is planned out for all the above.

Slide 21 of 23 Outdoor eating area. Though the grill is somewhat hidden off to the side, this outdoor kitchen/entertaining area is perfect for any gathering – super casual, or as formal as a wedding.

Slide 22 of 23 Tennis court. With 21.90 acres to work with, a professional-sized tennis court is no problem to fit into the yard.