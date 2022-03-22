This is an aerial view of the lake, giving a good idea of how large it is in comparison to the estate.

A clear view of the floating dock on the 4-acre lake.

Homeowners can take advantage of warmer summer nights to entertain outside.

From this evening picture, the floating dock and outdoor fireplace can easily be seen.

This space is set up closer to the lake, and can be helpful to keep an eye on swimmers and/or boaters.

Going out into the yard, most areas are placed so that the lake will be easy to see and fully accessible.

This office space can be used for work, study, or a creative space.

The guest suite has a different aesthetic from the rest of the estate, but is no less comfortable looking.

In the separate guest quarters of the home is this comfortable living room area.

This bathroom goes with the guest bedroom suite, and is also family-sized.

This guest bedroom is large enough to be a family suite and has its own small sitting/lounging area.

This extremely custom shower/bath combo is just one of 7 bathrooms in the estate.

The main bedroom is roomy enough for a sitting area and offers easy access to the backyard.

This room has the space to be a formal dining room and glass-fronted cabinets for both storing and showing fine china or other pieces.

A view of the living room from a different angle.

The living room has plenty of windows to make the best use of the natural lighting.

The approach to the front door showcases the careful planning of the landscape architects.

From the exterior, this house shows like a model home. The landscaping and construction are all new.

This home is Healdsburg is a newly constructed estate that’s been named “Jolie Vue.” It’s a private setting that sits on over 16 acres and includes a 4-acre lake. The main house – including guest quarters – has been thoroughly renovated.

This estate features three full suites, a guest suite, a grand room, a dining room, a professional kitchen, and an office. The guest area features a bedroom suite that includes a living room, and it overlooks the lake.

Back in the main home, amenities such as three wood-burning fireplaces are arranged throughout, including one that graces the dining room. Most of the windows are placed to provide a clear view of the lake, which also includes a screened-in floating boathouse. The yard is also professionally landscaped to work in existing trees that include willow, oak, pine, pear trees, and includes newly planted vines in an included pinot vineyard.

To round out this estate, the garage harbors three bays, a shop area, and an included restroom with outside access. In case this house doesn’t have all the necessities, though private, it’s also located just minutes from downtown Healdsburg.

3515 Westside Road, Healdsburg, is listed by Charlene Schnall of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International.

