This home is Healdsburg is a newly constructed estate that’s been named “Jolie Vue.” It’s a private setting that sits on over 16 acres and includes a 4-acre lake.  The main house – including guest quarters – has been thoroughly renovated.

This estate features three full suites, a guest suite, a grand room, a dining room, a professional kitchen, and an office. The guest area features a bedroom suite that includes a living room, and it overlooks the lake.

Back in the main home, amenities such as three wood-burning fireplaces are arranged throughout, including one that graces the dining room. Most of the windows are placed to provide a clear view of the lake, which also includes a screened-in floating boathouse. The yard is also professionally landscaped to work in existing trees that include willow, oak, pine, pear trees, and includes newly planted vines in an included pinot vineyard.

To round out this estate, the garage harbors three bays, a shop area, and an included restroom with outside access. In case this house doesn’t have all the necessities, though private, it’s also located just minutes from downtown Healdsburg.

3515 Westside Road, Healdsburg, is listed by Charlene Schnall of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International.

Click through our gallery above to preview this private Healdsburg estate