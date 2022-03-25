Slide 1 of 18
467 Firelight Drive, Santa Rosa - $790,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,072 square feet. Lot size: 7,841square feet. Year built: 1987.
This 1987 home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. As you enter, there’s a living room and dining area with enough space for entertaining.
Kitchen.
This spacious kitchen includes newer, upgraded appliances.
Exterior with solar panels shown.
A current solar lease with Tesla helps to lower electricity bills.
1972 Gardenview Circle, Santa Rosa - $1,395,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 2,726 square feet. Lot size: 9,326 square feet. Year built: 2019.
This home is designed and built by Christopherson Builders, and features a 14 foot ceiling in the entrance and hallway, with 10 foot ceilings throughout the rest of the home.
Front entryway.
This photo shows the tall ceiling that defines the entryway.
Aerial view.
There’s one EV charging outlet in the garage, and a paid-for solar system with a backup battery.
260 Whalebone Reach, The Sea Ranch - $1,800,000
2 beds, 3 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: N/A.
Custom Don Jacobs Westside home, featuring a standing seam copper roof, aggregate concrete floors, and wooden interior walls and ceilings.
Living room.
Rooms throughout this home are spacious, created especially for entertaining or family vacations.
Freestanding solar system.
Included with the purchase of this home is a solar panel system with back up propane generator.
1556 Todd Road, Santa Rosa - $875,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,216 square feet. Lot size: 3.50 acres. Year built: 1945.
This vintage farmhouse is situated on 3.5 acres, fenced and cross fenced with three separate pastures.
Living room.
This living room has a fireplace, built-in shelving, and views of the adjacent preserve.
Exterior with solar panels shown.
The purchase price of this house includes a solar system, two barns, a water catchment system, and an electric gated entry.
5841 Gridley Drive, Windsor - $1,250,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 2,339 square feet. Lot size: .34 acres. Year built: 1988.
This 19880s house features 4 bedrooms, 2 renovated bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a family room, and a backyard pool.
Kitchen.
The updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances and an induction cooktop.
Aerial view.
For the utilities, there’s a new furnace, A/C system, pool heater, and owned solar system.
14605 Jomark Lane, Occidental - $999,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 2,497square feet. Lot size: 8,494 square feet. Year built: 2015.
Constructed in 2015, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is close to town.
Living room.
This living room opens into the yard and is outfitted with a fireplace and half-bath.
Aerial view.
The house is 100% electric and features owned solar, an electric fireplace, cooktop, water heater and a heat pump.