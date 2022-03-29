From an aerial view, this estate looks like a single home, the three pavilions are well integrated.

The large, infinity edge pool is surrounded by custom pavers and landscaped lawns.

The backyard of this estate is fully set up and ready for gatherings big or small.

The sloped roof is used to a unique advantage in this bathroom.

The sloped roof and unique architecture help shape the interior of this bedroom.

This is the covered walkway to gain entry to the third pavilion.

Outside the second pavilion is an area where a fully outfitted airstream currently sits, suggesting a use for this part of the yard as a custom B&B or outdoors guest room.

This bedroom takes advantage of the pitched roof to create a nook for the bed.

The living room in the second pavilion has a small kitchen nook to easily access tea, coffee, or snacks while enjoying the view.

Outside the living room is a casual sitting area with easy access to the pool.

Adjacent to the salon area is this family room with a custom stone fireplace.

Though not fully seen in this picture, this is a cook's kitchen with three islands, a breakfast bar, and high-end appliances.

This is another look at the salon area, with a view of the custom limestone fireplace.

This living room/salon features a 14-foot cedar beamed ceiling with an outside facing wall of glass and steel.

The front entry to the first pavilion is surrounded by custom rock walls.

This breezeway leads to the entryway of the first pavilion.

The gravel driveway leads up to the entrances of the three pavilions, two with attached garages and plenty of room for parking.

Approaching the estate from the rear yard, the lawns, olive trees, and infinity edge pool can all be seen.

Designer Rela Gleason – in collaboration with architects John Sease and Bobby McAlpine – created this custom estate inspired by English country homes and Dutch-Flemish farmhouses. The unique touch they’ve given it is making it into three unique pavilions instead of a single grand house.

Each pavilion features pitched rooflines, chimneys, steel windows, French doors and neutral and organic building materials of native stone and Western Red Cedar. The first pavilion features a salon with a 14-foot cedar beamed ceiling, walls of glass and steel, a library paneled in weathered cedar; suites with limestone fireplaces, and stone-walled gardens with outdoor showers.

The second pavilion is connected by a covered breezeway and includes an additional bedroom and full bath suite that can serve as an office or studio. Below is a naturally conditioned underground wine cellar and a gym.

The third pavilion includes a full apartment suite with a kitchenette, wood-burning fireplace, a bedroom with a full bath, and a large sun porch with an outdoor shower.

In the yard, alfresco areas include a sheltered terrace and dining loggia overlooking the lawns and an infinity-edge pool. There are canopies of olive trees, a fruit orchard, Tuscan varietal olive groves and two acres of cabernet vines.

777 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, is listed by Arthur D Goodrich of Sotheby’s International Realty.

