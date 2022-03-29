Designer Rela Gleason – in collaboration with architects John Sease and Bobby McAlpine – created this custom estate inspired by English country homes and Dutch-Flemish farmhouses. The unique touch they’ve given it is making it into three unique pavilions instead of a single grand house.

Each pavilion features pitched rooflines, chimneys, steel windows, French doors and neutral and organic building materials of native stone and Western Red Cedar. The first pavilion features a salon with a 14-foot cedar beamed ceiling, walls of glass and steel, a library paneled in weathered cedar; suites with limestone fireplaces, and stone-walled gardens with outdoor showers.

The second pavilion is connected by a covered breezeway and includes an additional bedroom and full bath suite that can serve as an office or studio. Below is a naturally conditioned underground wine cellar and a gym.

The third pavilion includes a full apartment suite with a kitchenette, wood-burning fireplace, a bedroom with a full bath, and a large sun porch with an outdoor shower.

In the yard, alfresco areas include a sheltered terrace and dining loggia overlooking the lawns and an infinity-edge pool. There are canopies of olive trees, a fruit orchard, Tuscan varietal olive groves and two acres of cabernet vines.

777 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, is listed by Arthur D Goodrich of Sotheby’s International Realty.

