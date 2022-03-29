40-acre Calistoga estate just listed for $15,000,000
Slide 1 of 21
777 Lommel Rd, Calistoga - $15,000,000
4 beds, 7 baths, 9,032 square feet. Lot size: 40.93 acres. Year built: 2009
Approaching the estate from the rear yard, the lawns, olive trees, and infinity edge pool can all be seen.
Slide 2 of 21
Front driveway.
The gravel driveway leads up to the entrances of the three pavilions, two with attached garages and plenty of room for parking.
Slide 3 of 21
Breezeway – first pavilion.
This breezeway leads to the entryway of the first pavilion.
Slide 4 of 21
Entrance – first pavilion.
The front entry to the first pavilion is surrounded by custom rock walls.
Slide 5 of 21
Salon – first pavilion.
This living room/salon features a 14-foot cedar beamed ceiling with an outside facing wall of glass and steel.
Slide 6 of 21
Salon – first pavilion.
This is another look at the salon area, with a view of the custom limestone fireplace.
Slide 7 of 21
Kitchen – first pavilion.
Though not fully seen in this picture, this is a cook's kitchen with three islands, a breakfast bar, and high-end appliances.
Slide 8 of 21
Living room – first pavilion.
Adjacent to the salon area is this family room with a custom stone fireplace.
Slide 9 of 21
Outdoor sitting area – first pavilion.
Outside the living room is a casual sitting area with easy access to the pool.
Slide 10 of 21
Bedroom – first pavilion.
This guest suite also features a limestone fireplace.
Slide 11 of 21
Living room – Second pavilion.
The living room in the second pavilion has a small kitchen nook to easily access tea, coffee, or snacks while enjoying the view.
Slide 12 of 21
Bedroom – second pavilion.
This bedroom takes advantage of the pitched roof to create a nook for the bed.
Slide 13 of 21
Bathroom – second pavilion.
The bathroom has custom tilework and a large soaking tub.
Slide 14 of 21
Outdoor extra area.
Outside the second pavilion is an area where a fully outfitted airstream currently sits, suggesting a use for this part of the yard as a custom B&B or outdoors guest room.
Slide 15 of 21
Entryway to third pavilion.
This is the covered walkway to gain entry to the third pavilion.
Slide 16 of 21
Bedroom – third pavilion.
The sloped roof and unique architecture help shape the interior of this bedroom.
Slide 17 of 21
Bathroom – third pavilion.
The sloped roof is used to a unique advantage in this bathroom.
Slide 18 of 21
Wine cellar – third pavilion.
The third pavilion features this naturally conditioned underground wine cellar.
Slide 19 of 21
Backyard.
The backyard of this estate is fully set up and ready for gatherings big or small.
Slide 20 of 21
Infinity edge pool.
The large, infinity edge pool is surrounded by custom pavers and landscaped lawns.
Slide 21 of 21
Aerial view.
From an aerial view, this estate looks like a single home, the three pavilions are well integrated.
Designer Rela Gleason – in collaboration with architects John Sease and Bobby McAlpine – created this custom estate inspired by English country homes and Dutch-Flemish farmhouses. The unique touch they’ve given it is making it into three unique pavilions instead of a single grand house.
Each pavilion features pitched rooflines, chimneys, steel windows, French doors and neutral and organic building materials of native stone and Western Red Cedar. The first pavilion features a salon with a 14-foot cedar beamed ceiling, walls of glass and steel, a library paneled in weathered cedar; suites with limestone fireplaces, and stone-walled gardens with outdoor showers.
The second pavilion is connected by a covered breezeway and includes an additional bedroom and full bath suite that can serve as an office or studio. Below is a naturally conditioned underground wine cellar and a gym.
The third pavilion includes a full apartment suite with a kitchenette, wood-burning fireplace, a bedroom with a full bath, and a large sun porch with an outdoor shower.
In the yard, alfresco areas include a sheltered terrace and dining loggia overlooking the lawns and an infinity-edge pool. There are canopies of olive trees, a fruit orchard, Tuscan varietal olive groves and two acres of cabernet vines.
777 Lommel Rd, Calistoga, is listed by Arthur D Goodrich of Sotheby’s International Realty.
Click through our gallery above to preview this custom Calistoga estate