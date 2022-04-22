Healdsburg Mediterranean-style estate newly listed for $7,800,000
2323 Mill Creek Rd, Healdsburg - $7,800,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 5,538 square feet. Lot size: 20.13 acres. Year built: 2008.
This aerial view of the estate shows how the ‘Villa’ is laid out, with a central courtyard, landscaping, and mature trees.
Entryway.
The front door has custom ironwork, and from this angle the main living room can be seen.
Living room.
The primary living room is oversized and offers expansive views of the outdoors.
Formal dining room.
The formal dining room is set up for a more private dining experience.
Kitchen.
This professional chef's kitchen features a large, custom marble island.
Casual dining room.
This casual dining area is located near the kitchen.
Bedroom.
The bedrooms are all designed to make use of the space. This suite has a fireplace and sitting area.
Bedroom.
This bedroom features a en suite bathroom and custom bed.
Den.
The den can be used as both a workspace or library.
Hallway.
Around the perimeter of the estate is a hallway that offers easy access to the yard.
Guest house.
The guest house has an open floor plan like the main estate.
Guest house living room.
The living room in the guest house is spacious to feel like the one in the main estate.
Patio.
This is the private patio that’s attached to one of the bedrooms in the main estate.
Main estate patio.
The main patio for relaxing/entertaining has a view of the pool and the hills in the distance.
Pizza/bread oven.
This custom pizza/bread oven is close to the main house.
Main courtyard.
The main courtyard features a Roman-style fountain and can be used for outdoor dining and entertainment.
Aerial view.
From this view, the landscaping, Oaks, and orchard can easily be seen.
Vineyard.
A view of the Italian varietal grape vines.
Main courtyard.
Night view of the courtyard.
This is first time this custom Mediterranean-style villa has been listed for sale. At 5,538 square feet, this 4-bedroom and 3½-bath estate include a guest cottage, is just minutes from downtown Healdsburg and has views of Dry Creek Valley and the Mayacamas.
The house can be accessed by two estate gates and has a drive lined by mature Oaks. The property covers 21 acres, including 4 acres of Italian varietal grapevines and 5 acres of olive trees. The interior of the home includes an oversized living room with a fireplace, a large private dining room, a gourmet chef’s kitchen that features a large, custom marble island and 3 bedrooms located around a hacienda-style courtyard.
The primary bedroom suite opens to a private courtyard that leads to a Jacuzzi, pool and a veranda. In the yard is a cottage that also has an open floor plan, the outside of which is surrounded by lavender, orchards and oak trees.
In the yard around the main estate is an outdoor area for entertaining, a large pizza/bread oven, a Roman-style pool with waterfall edges, a fire pit and a front loggia with a fireplace.
2323 Mill Creek Road, Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret and Johnny J Drake of Compass.
