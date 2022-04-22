This is first time this custom Mediterranean-style villa has been listed for sale. At 5,538 square feet, this 4-bedroom and 3½-bath estate include a guest cottage, is just minutes from downtown Healdsburg and has views of Dry Creek Valley and the Mayacamas.

The house can be accessed by two estate gates and has a drive lined by mature Oaks. The property covers 21 acres, including 4 acres of Italian varietal grapevines and 5 acres of olive trees. The interior of the home includes an oversized living room with a fireplace, a large private dining room, a gourmet chef’s kitchen that features a large, custom marble island and 3 bedrooms located around a hacienda-style courtyard.

The primary bedroom suite opens to a private courtyard that leads to a Jacuzzi, pool and a veranda. In the yard is a cottage that also has an open floor plan, the outside of which is surrounded by lavender, orchards and oak trees.

In the yard around the main estate is an outdoor area for entertaining, a large pizza/bread oven, a Roman-style pool with waterfall edges, a fire pit and a front loggia with a fireplace.

2323 Mill Creek Road, Healdsburg is listed by Alain-Martin Pierret and Johnny J Drake of Compass.

