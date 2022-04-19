Slide 1 of 18
4881 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa - $999,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 2,186 square feet. Lot size: 0.63 acres. Year built: 1949.
Because of location, wildlife like deer are often on this property, and the backyard has been left more closely to their natural space - containing oaks, natural stone walls and a meadow.
Dining room.
This house has a formal dining room along with a more casual dining nook that can be found in the kitchen.
Backyard.
The yard around the house has been mostly allowed to stay in its natural state.
1001 Temple Avenue, Santa Rosa - $725,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,066 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1915.
This property is described as being two homes on a corner lot with easy access to both homes. Both these houses have been updated with granite counters and tile, bamboo and wood-like flooring.
Living room.
This shows the new, updated flooring added to both houses.
Backyard.
The yard is minimal, leaving more square footage for interior space.
8908 Oakmont Drive, Santa Rosa - $599,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,686 square feet. Lot size: 8,660 square feet. Year built: 1979.
This home already has a pending offer after being listed for less than two days. Single story home in Oakmont (55+ community) with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is only one HOA for this property.
Living room.
Both the living room and dining room in this house look out into the backyard.
Backyard.
The backyard features numerous trees, plants, and bushes along with enough space for a garden.
4988 Underwood Drive, Santa Rosa - $695,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 square feet. Lot size: 6,120 square feet. Year built: 1972.
This is a single-story house located in Rincon Valley. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house has been updated and is close to schools and a park.
Kitchen area.
This kitchen has been updated with custom tile and a professional stove hood.
Backyard.
The yard is set up for entertaining or relaxing outside.
955 Kingwood Street, Santa Rosa - $589,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,250 square feet. Lot size: 2,632 square feet. Year built: 1994.
Listed as a Cape Cod-style house, this home was built in 1994 and features an open floor plan design to help make it feel larger than the 2,632 square feet.
Living room.
From the entry it’s easy to see the dining area, kitchen, and stairs leading up to the bedrooms.
Yard.
Though on the smaller side, this backyard features a deck, hot tub and storage shed. The attached two car garage also has the convenience of a door to the backyard.
2422 Quail Hollow Drive - $745,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,784 square feet. Lot size: 5,192 square feet. Year built: 1986.
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to shopping areas, schools, and has has been recently painted.
Living room.
Featuring a vaulted ceiling, this living room is right at the entryway and offers quick access to the upstairs.
Backyard.
There are no neighbors directly behind this home, allowing for more privacy when entertaining in the backyard.