The most recent real estate trends in Santa Rosa show that in March 2022, Santa Rosa home prices were up 11.5% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $725,000. On average, homes in Santa Rosa sell after 28 days on the market compared to 39 days last year. There were 176 homes sold in March this year, down from 235 last year.

What buyers coming into the Santa Rosa real estate market in this week in April may find is some homes getting multiple offers, the average home listed sells for about 3% above list price and go pending in around 31 days, and desirable houses can sell for about 8% above list price and go pending in as few as 22 days.

For reference, there are 29 neighborhoods in Santa Rosa. Fountaingrove East has a median listing home price of $1.5 million, making it the most expensive neighborhood, while Lincoln Manor is the most affordable neighborhood, with a median listing home price of $429,000.

