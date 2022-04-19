There are no neighbors directly behind this home, allowing for more privacy when entertaining in the backyard.

Featuring a vaulted ceiling, this living room is right at the entryway and offers quick access to the upstairs.

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to shopping areas, schools, and has has been recently painted.

Though on the smaller side, this backyard features a deck, hot tub and storage shed. The attached two car garage also has the convenience of a door to the backyard.

From the entry it’s easy to see the dining area, kitchen, and stairs leading up to the bedrooms.

Listed as a Cape Cod-style house, this home was built in 1994 and features an open floor plan design to help make it feel larger than the 2,632 square feet.

The yard is set up for entertaining or relaxing outside.

This is a single-story house located in Rincon Valley. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house has been updated and is close to schools and a park.

The backyard features numerous trees, plants, and bushes along with enough space for a garden.

Both the living room and dining room in this house look out into the backyard.

This home already has a pending offer after being listed for less than two days. Single story home in Oakmont (55+ community) with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is only one HOA for this property.

This property is described as being two homes on a corner lot with easy access to both homes. Both these houses have been updated with granite counters and tile, bamboo and wood-like flooring.

The yard around the house has been mostly allowed to stay in its natural state.

This house has a formal dining room along with a more casual dining nook that can be found in the kitchen.

Because of location, wildlife like deer are often on this property, and the backyard has been left more closely to their natural space - containing oaks, natural stone walls and a meadow.

The most recent real estate trends in Santa Rosa show that in March 2022, Santa Rosa home prices were up 11.5% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $725,000. On average, homes in Santa Rosa sell after 28 days on the market compared to 39 days last year. There were 176 homes sold in March this year, down from 235 last year.

What buyers coming into the Santa Rosa real estate market in this week in April may find is some homes getting multiple offers, the average home listed sells for about 3% above list price and go pending in around 31 days, and desirable houses can sell for about 8% above list price and go pending in as few as 22 days.

For reference, there are 29 neighborhoods in Santa Rosa. Fountaingrove East has a median listing home price of $1.5 million, making it the most expensive neighborhood, while Lincoln Manor is the most affordable neighborhood, with a median listing home price of $429,000.

