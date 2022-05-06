Stunning custom Kenwood estate just listed for $5,995,000
1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood - $5,995,000
3 beds, 5 baths, 5,025 square feet. Lot size: 3.30 acres. Year built: 1994.
Front walkway.
When approaching the entrance to the house, the landscaping is perfectly maintained and the fountain imported from France is on display.
Address plaque.
Even the plaque found at the estates approach is customized.
Front entrance.
The modernist front door opens into a hallway flanked by classic-appearing columns.
Great Room.
This room has the floor-to-ceiling wall of Fleetwood glass.
Great Room.
From this vantage point, the panoramic view of the mountains can be seen.
Infinity pool.
From the patio, the Infinity pool and spa can be accessed easily.
Kitchen.
This chef's kitchen features high-end appliances from JennAir, Dacor, Miele, GE, Sub-Zero, and Viking.
Kitchen.
Besides the appliances, this kitchen features custom cabinets and countertops.
Primary bedroom suite.
This bedroom contains a trompe-l'oeil ceiling, a projector with a screen, and a walk-in closet.
Primary bedroom bathroom.
This main bathroom has a bath with a shower and jetted tub, as well as custom decorative scrollwork.
Patio.
This is the patio directly adjacent to the Great Room.
Back yard stairs.
The walking paths and other areas of the yard are clearly marked and easy to access.
Landscaping.
The back yard is able to be accessed by the landscaped paths, and stairs, found in the front yard.
Wine cellar entrance.
The wine cellar is in the backyard, and can be entered through a custom doorway.
Wine cellar.
The cellar is organized and set up for tastings for small and large groups alike.
Garage.
This 3-car garage is equipped with 3 Tesla Power Walls.
Aerial view.
This aerial view of the backyard gives a good idea of the layout and landscaping.
Overhead aerial view.
This overhead view gives a clear view of the use of solar, and shows the walking paths incorporated into the landscaping.
This Kenwood estate puts a big emphasis on architecture that combines modern lines with classical elements. These include elements such as columns, plaster walls, limestone and marble floors and custom moldings.
The interior elements of the house include a chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances from JennAir, Dacor, Miele, GE, Sub-Zero and Viking. The great room has a floor-to-ceiling wall of Fleetwood glass and opens to an outdoor patio. The patio includes a built-in grill and music speakers. Going further out on the patio, the yard features an infinity-edge pool and attached spa.
The interior also includes a sunroom that opens to access the pool, an elevator that gives entry into a wine cellar, and a media room. The primary bedroom suite contains a trompe-l’oeil ceiling, a projector with a screen, a walk-in closet and includes a bath with a shower and jetted tub.
The outside area includes a garage equipped with 3 Tesla Power walls, and the yard includes walkways, trails and landscaped grounds designed by Paul Rozanski. The landscape includes mature trees, an orchid greenhouse, cactus and fern gardens, an impressive collection of statues and a bronze fountain imported from France.
1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood, is listed by Christine Krenos and Sarah Pinkin of Compass.
