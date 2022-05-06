This overhead view gives a clear view of the use of solar, and shows the walking paths incorporated into the landscaping.

This aerial view of the backyard gives a good idea of the layout and landscaping.

The cellar is organized and set up for tastings for small and large groups alike.

The wine cellar is in the backyard, and can be entered through a custom doorway.

The back yard is able to be accessed by the landscaped paths, and stairs, found in the front yard.

The walking paths and other areas of the yard are clearly marked and easy to access.

This is the patio directly adjacent to the Great Room.

This main bathroom has a bath with a shower and jetted tub, as well as custom decorative scrollwork.

This bedroom contains a trompe-l'oeil ceiling, a projector with a screen, and a walk-in closet.

Besides the appliances, this kitchen features custom cabinets and countertops.

From the patio, the Infinity pool and spa can be accessed easily.

From this vantage point, the panoramic view of the mountains can be seen.

This room has the floor-to-ceiling wall of Fleetwood glass.

Even the plaque found at the estates approach is customized.

When approaching the entrance to the house, the landscaping is perfectly maintained and the fountain imported from France is on display.

This Kenwood estate puts a big emphasis on architecture that combines modern lines with classical elements. These include elements such as columns, plaster walls, limestone and marble floors and custom moldings.

The interior elements of the house include a chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances from JennAir, Dacor, Miele, GE, Sub-Zero and Viking. The great room has a floor-to-ceiling wall of Fleetwood glass and opens to an outdoor patio. The patio includes a built-in grill and music speakers. Going further out on the patio, the yard features an infinity-edge pool and attached spa.

The interior also includes a sunroom that opens to access the pool, an elevator that gives entry into a wine cellar, and a media room. The primary bedroom suite contains a trompe-l’oeil ceiling, a projector with a screen, a walk-in closet and includes a bath with a shower and jetted tub.

The outside area includes a garage equipped with 3 Tesla Power walls, and the yard includes walkways, trails and landscaped grounds designed by Paul Rozanski. The landscape includes mature trees, an orchid greenhouse, cactus and fern gardens, an impressive collection of statues and a bronze fountain imported from France.

1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood, is listed by Christine Krenos and Sarah Pinkin of Compass.

