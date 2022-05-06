This Kenwood estate puts a big emphasis on architecture that combines modern lines with classical elements. These include elements such as columns, plaster walls, limestone and marble floors and custom moldings.

The interior elements of the house include a chef’s kitchen featuring high-end appliances from JennAir, Dacor, Miele, GE, Sub-Zero and Viking.  The great room has a floor-to-ceiling wall of Fleetwood glass and opens to an outdoor patio. The patio includes a built-in grill and music speakers. Going further out on the patio, the yard features an infinity-edge pool and attached spa.

The interior also includes a sunroom that opens to access the pool, an elevator that gives entry into a wine cellar, and a media room. The primary bedroom suite contains a trompe-l’oeil ceiling, a projector with a screen, a walk-in closet and includes a bath with a shower and jetted tub.

The outside area includes a garage equipped with 3 Tesla Power walls, and the yard includes walkways, trails and landscaped grounds designed by Paul Rozanski. The landscape includes mature trees, an orchid greenhouse, cactus and fern gardens, an impressive collection of statues and a bronze fountain imported from France.

1335 Kinnybrook Drive, Kenwood, is listed by Christine Krenos and Sarah Pinkin of Compass.

