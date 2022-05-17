There’s a custom putting green in the yard, as well.

This is the patio attached to the master suite.

There are various patios throughout the yard for both relaxing and dining.

The main estate is equipped with a workout area and massage room.

This pool table would be found in the lower-level media and game room.

Most of the guest rooms have floor to ceiling windows, as well.

This wine bar is in the hallway next to the great room.

Another view of the master bathroom and the free standing bathtub.

This guest bedroom shows how the architecture takes full advantage of the views.

This is the full view of the great room, showing open beam ceilings, hardwood floors made from exotic wood, and walls of glass.

This view of the great room shows just the dining area of the great room.

This view of the great room shows just a portion that more closely resembles a more intimate living room area.

This view shows the counter seating at the kitchen area.

The entry to the house shows more of the customization in the home, and the use of exotic woods in the flooring and internal doors.

The front door is custom and surrounded with artistic stonework.

This home is a Tuscan-style estate situated within the gated community of Shiloh Estates, and features an entry tower as part of its architectural design.

This Tuscan-style estate is situated within the gated community of Shiloh Estates. It features an entry tower, a spacious great room with open beam ceilings, hardwood floors made from exotic wood and walls of glass that showcase the mountain views.

The primary suite in the house offers a private patio, an attached office and a bathroom with glass mosaic tile. There are 5 guest bedrooms, with 4 that are en-suite. There’s also a wine bar in the gallery hall, a wine cellar, a lower-level media and game room, as well as a workout area and massage room.

Outdoors, there’s a European-style courtyard that features an outdoor dining area with a fireplace, a lounge pool, putting green and a detached three-bedroom casita that includes a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The Shiloh Estates gated community is adjacent to the Mayacama Golf and Country Club, and is located minutes from the town of Healdsburg as well as the Santa Rosa airport.

1221 Shiloh Crest, Santa Rosa, is listed by Susan Montgomery of The Agency.

