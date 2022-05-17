This  Tuscan-style estate is situated within the gated community of Shiloh Estates.  It features an entry tower, a spacious great room with open beam ceilings, hardwood floors made from exotic wood and walls of glass that showcase the mountain views.

The primary suite in the house offers a private patio, an attached office and a bathroom with glass mosaic tile. There are 5 guest bedrooms, with 4 that are en-suite. There’s also a wine bar in the gallery hall, a wine cellar, a lower-level media and game room, as well as a workout area and massage room.

Outdoors, there’s a European-style courtyard that features an outdoor dining area with a fireplace, a lounge pool, putting green and a detached three-bedroom casita that includes a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The Shiloh Estates gated community is adjacent to the Mayacama Golf and Country Club, and is located minutes from the town of Healdsburg as well as the Santa Rosa airport.

1221 Shiloh Crest, Santa Rosa, is listed by Susan Montgomery of The Agency.

Click through our gallery above to preview this Tuscan-style estate

 

 