Living in Guerneville offers residents a suburban-rural mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Guerneville, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. Many young professionals live there and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Guerneville are highly rated. The current population is 5,014, and the home prices are slightly less than more urban parts of Sonoma County with a median home value of $471,900, and the median rent being $1,261.

For an individual looking for a more small town lifestyle, Guerneville may be a good fit. However, the real estate inventory is low and most homes sell fairly quickly.

Click through our gallery above to preview what’s available in Guerneville. 