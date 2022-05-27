Slide 1 of 18 14252 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $525,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 912 square feet. Lot size: 3,999 square feet. Year built: 1932. This three-bedroom, one-bath Russian River cabin is design-driven, mixing modern architectural style with rustic materials.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Wooden beams stretch across the ceiling, and original wood walls are meant to mimic the outdoors.

Slide 3 of 18 Outdoor patio. This outdoor dining space is set up as an area for coffee or cocktails.

Slide 4 of 18 17859 Orchard Avenue, Guerneville - $549,000 2 beds, 1 baths, 896 square feet. Lot size: 4,948 square feet. Year built: 1962. This is the first time this house has been on the market in decades, and Vacation Beach Playground as well as Russian River access is across the street.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This is a single level home is located on the second story with 2 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. It contains a large, open Kitchen/Family Room.

Slide 6 of 18 Back deck. Besides a place to sit and relax, there’s a convenient laundry room located on the deck.

Slide 7 of 18 14318 Mill Street, Guerneville - $699,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,568 square feet. Lot size: 8,751square feet. Year built: 1995. This house is built up above the flood plain, overlooking the two larger parcels that share a common boundary.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This house has a spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, wood flooring, a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, and granite slab countertops.

Slide 9 of 18 Patio deck. The deck offers views of a 2+/- acre parcel that has been planted with fruits, berries & vegetables.

Slide 10 of 18 14190 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $699,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,504 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1992. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on 0.27 acres within redwood trees right next door to the vacation destination Auto Camp.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Vaulted ceilings and skylights in the kitchen and dining room create an open feel, and the living room is situated with plenty of seating around the fireplace.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. There's a patio and low-maintenance, fenced backyard for the backyard. The entire ground level consists of a completely useable garage-style space that can be used as a garage or rumpus room.

Slide 13 of 18 17770 Orchard Avenue, Guerneville - $1,499,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 3,799 square feet. Lot size: 0.34 acres. Year built: 1960. This distinctive residence is located in the Russian River's Vacation Beach neighborhood. The elevated single-level dwelling has over 8,800 square feet of total living space with features including 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, detached carport with shop building, plus an apartment at ground level.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The living room shows some of the eclectic handcrafted woodwork found throughout the house.

Slide 15 of 18 Back deck. The backyard offers multiple outdoor decks, water fountains, and a private dock directly on the Russian River.

Slide 16 of 18 14150 Fern Road, Guerneville - $250,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,020 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1924. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is listed as a 'blank canvas' that will need a lot of sweat equity.

Slide 17 of 18 Interior. Though this house needs a lot of work, it has a legal sewer and all the work was completed with permits and finaled.