The backyard of this house is the Russian River, with custom steps leading down to bank.

This home is right on the Russian River and has been updated throughout the interior.

This view illustrates how spacious this lot is, and the additional builings for the home office and workshops.

This home sits on 2 acres, located near Highway 116, the primary home offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a bonus home office that is a permitted living space

In this open floor plan, the dining area and kitchen can be viewed from the living room.

This house has an open floor plan, plenty of storage, a kitchen with a full range of cabinets plus a generous walk in pantry.

The oak floors can be easily seen in the living room, and there’s a sliding glass door leading to an outdoor patio space.

This house features a large front yard with mature oak trees and a private backyard. The interior has original hardwood floors, a spacious formal dining room, and a formal living room with a fireplace.

There’s a covered area for sitting, and room to add more plants to the yard.

The living room in the main house is spacious, with new tiles on the floor and the original wood burning fireplace.

This house is actually two detached single-family homes on a large corner lot. The main home is 2 stories, 3 bedrooms, and with 2 baths, and has been updated. The second home is single-story, 2 bedrooms, and has 1.5 baths.

This house is updated with professional-grade Viking appliances, a Miele dishwasher, granite counter tops, fully programmable Lutron lighting inside and out, central heat and cooling, a gas fireplace in the living room, and oak hardwood floors.

According to the most recent numbers, May saw an 8.3% increase in the amount paid for homes, based on all homes sold in Sonoma County in the last 12 months. This means the median selling price for homes was $1,077,500, or $631 per square foot. This is an +$82,500 rise in prices since May 2021.

The highest increase in sold prices was for one-bedroom houses, which saw a 107.9% overall increase. In May 2021, the sale price of one-bedroom homes was $350,000, while in May 2022 it was $727,700.

The number that had the biggest drop, by month, was the number of homes sold. In April 2022, 12 houses were sold, while in May 2022, only five houses were sold. Whatever the underlying data for this slowdown, it’s currently still a seller’s market in Sonoma County.

