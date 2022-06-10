Slide 1 of 18
4822 Burdock Court, Santa Rosa - $999,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,132 square feet. Lot size: 8,499 square feet. Year built: 1985.
This house is updated with professional-grade Viking appliances, a Miele dishwasher, granite counter tops, fully programmable Lutron lighting inside and out, central heat and cooling, a gas fireplace in the living room, and oak hardwood floors.
Living room.
The living room overlooks the dining area, where a large picture window overlooks the outside patio.
Patio.
The outdoor patio is covered to provide shade, and a hot tub is situated nearby.
17106 Cedar Avenue, Sonoma - $1,035,000
5 beds, 2,600 square feet. Lot size: 8,451 square feet. Year built: 1980.
This house is actually two detached single-family homes on a large corner lot. The main home is 2 stories, 3 bedrooms, and with 2 baths, and has been updated. The second home is single-story, 2 bedrooms, and has 1.5 baths.
Living room.
The living room in the main house is spacious, with new tiles on the floor and the original wood burning fireplace.
Backyard.
There’s a covered area for sitting, and room to add more plants to the yard.
26813 Oak Knoll Terrace, Cloverdale - $1,050,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,498 square feet. Lot size: 1.10 acres. Year built: 1996.
This house features a large front yard with mature oak trees and a private backyard. The interior has original hardwood floors, a spacious formal dining room, and a formal living room with a fireplace.
Living room.
The oak floors can be easily seen in the living room, and there’s a sliding glass door leading to an outdoor patio space.
Backyard.
The yard is landscaped to be low maintenance.
2199 Vintage Circle, Santa Rosa - $1,030,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,502 square feet. Lot size: 6,334 square feet. Year built: 2020.
This house has an open floor plan, plenty of storage, a kitchen with a full range of cabinets plus a generous walk in pantry.
Living room.
In this open floor plan, the dining area and kitchen can be viewed from the living room.
Raised-bed garden.
The backyard is set up for a garden.
5404 Hessel Road, Sebastopol - $1,050,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,637 square feet. Lot size: 2 acres. Year built: 1984.
This home sits on 2 acres, located near Highway 116, the primary home offers 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a bonus home office that is a permitted living space
Living room.
The living room features a tall, open ceiling.
Aerial view.
This view illustrates how spacious this lot is, and the additional builings for the home office and workshops.
20566 Front Street, Monte Rio - $1,063,000
2 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 10,559 square feet. Year built: 1963.
This home is right on the Russian River and has been updated throughout the interior.
Living room.
The interior is spacious and open feeling, with a lot of natural lighting.
Back patio.
The backyard of this house is the Russian River, with custom steps leading down to bank.