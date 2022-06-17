This single-level estate home is located seven minutes from downtown Petaluma. There’s a foyer, hardwood floors, and tall ceilings. The expansive family room contains a wall of windows that offers panoramic views and leads out onto the expansive Ipe wood deck.
There’s a Chef’s kitchen that includes a large-sized island along with a copper farmhouse sink, leathered granite counter and bar seating that helps create an entertaining space.
Past the kitchen is a bonus bedroom with a remodeled full bath and a private entrance. At the opposite wing of the estate are two large bedrooms with a remodeled guest bath, the primary suite, an adjacent office, and a sunroom with deck access.
Outside, the pool is surrounded with flagstone, and there’s a pool house and gazebo which overlook the rear pasture.
146 Shelina Vista Way, Petaluma is listed by Jen Birmingham of Compass.
Click through our gallery above to preview this sizable Petaluma estate