146 Shelina Vista Way, Petaluma - $2,300,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 3,520 square feet. Lot size: 2.98 acres. Year built: 2000. This evening view illustrates how lighting is used to accentuate the architecture.

Entryway. From the entry the front sitting area with oversized windows can easily be seen.

Entryway. Going further into the entry the formal dining room can be viewed along with part of the kitchen dining area and the glass doors leading to the backyard.

Formal dining room. The formal dining room has a vaulted ceiling and plenty of natural lighting to help keep the room spacious feeling.

Front living room. A tall, vaulted ceiling and oversized windows help make the front room feel more spacious.

Kitchen. The kitchen is a large, open area that includes a window breakfast nook.

Kitchen. This view highlights the copper farmhouse sink and leathered granite counter.

Kitchen. The kitchen includes high-end appliances and plenty of storage space.

Great room. This large sitting room is located by the kitchen and offers easy access to the back patio.

Primary suite. This large primary bedroom in complete with a sitting area and attached full bathroom.

Bathroom – primary suite. The main bedroom's en-suite bathroom has custom tilework, an oversized bath, and views of the surrounding countryside.

Bathroom – primary suite. From this view the primary suite is visible, and it shows how large this bathroom is.

Home office. The office has hardwood flooring and a seating area.

Guest room. The guest room has hardwood flooring and custom lights.

Patio observatory. This all-weather outside patio area is currently being used as an observatory.

Back deck. This expansive deck is made from Ipe wood.

Backyard. From this point in the backyard, the pool, pool house, and custom flagstone patio can be seen.

Pool house patio. The pool house has a small seating area around a fire pit.

Pool house – interior. The pool house is outfitted to feel like an extension of the main house.

Back patio. The patio from the primary bedroom offers an uninterrupted view of the pastures.