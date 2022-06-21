This custom, private Mediterranean-style estate in Bodega is located on nine acres.

The property includes a 640-square-foot guest quarters, as well as a three-car garage and  a 5,000-square-foot outdoor entertainment space, complete with an imported Italian outdoor pizza oven. A classic two-story red barn includes two horse corrals, five stables and a tack room.

Inside, the 3,720-square-foot main home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with custom finishes throughout. Other details include an imported fireplace from Egypt, heated travertine tile flooring, high-end Viking and SubZero appliances, knotty alder pine cabinets, custom iron doors and windows, and a privately owned solar system with fresh backup batteries.

1455 Valley Ford Freestone Road, Bodega is listed by Zane Strong of Coldwell Banker Realty.

