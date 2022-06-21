Slide 1 of 27 1455 Valley Ford Freestone Rd, Bodega - $3,499,000

4 beds, 4 baths, 4,360 square feet. Lot size: 9 acres. Year built: 2007. This completely custom, private Mediterranean-style estate is located on 9 acres and includes a classic two-story red barn, which includes 2 horse corrals, 5 stables, and a tack room.

Slide 2 of 27 Driveway entrance. The entrance to the estate showcases custom iron gates and stonework.

Slide 3 of 27 Aerial view. This aerial view gives a clear look at how the estate is laid out.

Slide 4 of 27 Front of house. The Mediterranean influence can be seen from the architecture at the front of the estate.

Slide 5 of 27 3-car garage. The garage is divided into separate spaces.

Slide 6 of 27 Entryway. The entryway to the home showcases an open and spacious feeling house.

Slide 7 of 27 Kitchen and sitting area. The entry leads right through the kitchen and a casual sitting area.

Slide 8 of 27 Casual sitting area. This casual sitting area is directly across from the kitchen.

Slide 9 of 27 Living room. The living room has oversized glass doors leading to the yard and multiple skylights, allowing natural light in.

Slide 10 of 27 Kitchen. This custom kitchen contains high end Viking and SubZero appliances.

Slide 11 of 27 Kitchen. This view shows the Wolf range and custom copperwork.

Slide 12 of 27 Bar seating. Near the kitchen is a bar area with seating.

Slide 13 of 27 Casual sitting area. Away from the more formal living room is this casual seating area.

Slide 14 of 27 Guest room. This is one of the en suite guest rooms.

Slide 15 of 27 Guest bathroom. This is the bathroom attached to the guest bedroom.

Slide 16 of 27 Primary bedroom. This master bedroom has a sitting area, another room for armoires, and a large primary bathroom.

Slide 17 of 27 Dressing room. This dressing room contains two sizable armoires and seating.

Slide 18 of 27 Primary bathroom. This is the bathroom attached to the primary bedroom, and it features custom tilework and travertine flooring.

Slide 19 of 27 Primary bathroom. This oversized bathtub is on a raised area surrounded by tilework and windows that allow natural light in.

Slide 20 of 27 Back patio. The door leading out to the back patio area has custom iron gates surrounding it.

Slide 21 of 27 Back patio. The back area showcases several Italianate water features along the wall.

Slide 22 of 27 Outdoor kitchen. The outdoor kitchen includes a barbecue, pizza oven, fireplace, and bar area.

Slide 23 of 27 Fountain. This full-size fountain is the centerpiece of this patio space.

Slide 24 of 27 Hot tub. The hot tub is nestled in a convenient custom-built deck.

Slide 25 of 27 Horse barn. There’s a classic two-story red barn on the property.

Slide 26 of 27 Horse barn. There are 5 stables and a tack room in the barn.