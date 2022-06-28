This custom Glen Ellen estate, dubbed “La Sonrisa,” sits on over 9.5 acres and offers panoramic views of the Sonoma Valley.  While providing privacy, this house is located only minutes from both downtown Sonoma and Glen Ellen.

The main house is an open floorplan and contains three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

Outside is a large, detached office/gym and pool house with a bath. There is also a pool, tennis court, bocce ball court and a wine cave with an antique bar and custom built-ins.

2600 Morningside Mountain, Glen Ellen is listed by Daniel Casabonne and Gina Clyde of Sotheby’s International Realty.

