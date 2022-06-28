Slide 1 of 22 2600 Morningside Mountain Dr, Glen Ellen - $4,975,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,161square feet. Lot size: 9.51 acres. Year built: 1978. From this aerial view, the panoramic view of the valley that this estate has can be seen.

Slide 2 of 22 Front living room. The entry through the front living room shows the high, vaulted ceilings.

Slide 3 of 22 Front living room. Looking into the front room from the entry showcases the floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a panoramic view of the Sonoma valley.

Slide 4 of 22 Kitchen. The kitchen has custom cabinets and skylights to allow natural light in.

Slide 5 of 22 Kitchen. The other side of the kitchen features custom granite countertops and more skylights.

Slide 6 of 22 Casual dining area. This inside dining area allows easy access to the back deck.

Slide 7 of 22 Guest bedroom. Though not as sizable as many of the rooms, this bedroom has a glass door leading out to a patio.

Slide 8 of 22 Back deck patio. The patio out from the guest bedroom extends the length of the home.

Slide 9 of 22 Primary bedroom. The primary bedroom makes use of the vaulted ceilings to create the feeling of spaciousness.

Slide 10 of 22 Back of house. The back of the house leads out to the different areas; to the pool, wine cave, Bocce court, or outdoor kitchen.

Slide 11 of 22 Yard. There are custom-built raised beds for growing.

Slide 12 of 22 Pool. The sizable pool resembles a man-made lake.

Slide 13 of 22 Pool. There’s plenty of area around the pool to entertain, and from this view, the pool house/office can be seen.

Slide 14 of 22 Pool house/office. The pool house/office space has custom tile flooring.

Slide 15 of 22 Pool house/office. The space can be used for work, relaxing, or changing after swimming.

Slide 16 of 22 Bocce court. In another area of the yard is a full-size Bocce court.

Slide 17 of 22 Bocce court. The court is equipped with balls and a scoreboard.

Slide 18 of 22 Outdoor dining area. There’s a large area on the patio for entertaining with a custom fireplace.

Slide 19 of 22 Outdoor kitchen. There’s an outdoor kitchen area with a built-in barbecue.

Slide 20 of 22 Wine cave entrance. The entrance to the cave has a custom stone entryway.

Slide 21 of 22 Wine cave storage. The storage area is spacious and climate-controlled.