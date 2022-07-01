Slide 1 of 20 10481 River Drive, Forestville - $485,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,174 square feet. Lot size: 4,164 square feet. Year built: 1931. This 1,174 square foot home is complete with an open living room with lots of natural light, an updated kitchen, two bedrooms, and a large-sized bath.

Living room. This open living room is made to look more spacious with the addition of skylights.

Deck Patio. The deck is set up as an entertaining or relaxation area with up-close views of the surrounding redwoods.

Koi pond. There's a custom in-deck Koi pond

13785 Green Valley Road, Forestville - $1,499,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,319 square feet. Lot size: 5.60 acres. Year built: 2011. This home has over 3,319 interior square feet and includes 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, and a junior guest suite at the first level.

Living Room. This room is opened up exponentially by three stacks of floor-to-ceiling windows that offer unobstructed views.

Kitchen. The kitchen has been outfitted with completely custom woodwork throughout.

Patio deck. This patio on the upper deck offers panoramic views of the redwoods.

7400 Malone Road, Forestville - $875,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,542 square feet. Lot size: 3.90 acres. Year built: 1983. This 3.9-acre property is close to downtown and is located inside the only gated community in Forestville.

Living room. The interior has been renovated, and the living room showcases the engineered hardwood floors.

Kitchen and dining area. The updated kitchen has a farmhouse sink, custom cabinets with under-lighting, granite counter-tops, and glass subway tile backsplash

Backyard deck. The backyard is landscaped with trails and this spacious deck for entertaining.

8690-8700 Trenton Road, Forestville - $649,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 825 square feet. Lot size: 0.28 acres. Year built: 1960. This property includes two lots which total approximately 12,000 square feet, and the sunny yards are lined with both planted and natural gardens.

Living room. The living room looks out over the yard and has been meticulously maintained.

Kitchen. The cabinets and flooring look original, but this kitchen does contain a new gas range.

Back deck. There's a large deck set up for entertaining and with stair access to the lower level.

10820 Forest Hills Road, Forestville - $640,000 2 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 0.31 acres. Year built: 1947. This house is located in the Hacienda area of Forestville and is a County permitted raised home with a permitted private sewage disposal system.

Living room. The living room has the original heater and updated carpet.

Kitchen and dining area. The dining area has updated flooring, a view of the kitchen, and chandelier lighting.