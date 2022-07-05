This .99-acre estate in northeast Santa Rosa is named Montebello, which is Italian for “beautiful  mountain.” Located in a small gated community, this single-level property features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a 3,094-square-foot interior.

Inside are spacious rooms with high ceilings. Design elements include recessed lighting, storage space, built-in Wolf appliances, a dual under-counter wine/beer refrigerator and Acacia hardwood floors. Additionally, there is a three-car garage, gas fireplaces, generator, irrigated landscaping and owned solar for the pool.

Outside, there is a pool and spa, garden space, built-in BBQ, fireplace, outdoor kitchen area and a basketball court.

729 Montebello Drive, Santa Rosa is listed by Meaghan Creedon of BHHS Drysdale Properties

