This aerial view gives a good look at the size and layout of this property.

There’s a casual table outside for dining and socializing.

Though compact, this outdoor kitchen area is complete with a barbecue, cooler, and prep area.

There’s a custom outdoor fireplace for chilly days or nights around the pool.

Set up for basketball, this court gives space for a myriad of outdoor games.

This casual sitting area can be used for relaxing or watching the games being played on the court below.

The pool has an attached spa and a large patio area for entertaining.

The backyard can be accessed directly from the patio on the upper deck.

The closet is large enough to use as a changing room and has wooden floors.

The bathroom for the primary bedroom includes an oversized bathtub and spa-style shower.

The main bedroom in spacious and includes a sitting area and gas fireplace.

The casual living room area has a gas fireplace and large windows with an outside view.

There’s another casual eating area with easy access to the yard.

There’s a casual eating area on the kitchen island.

This kitchen features built-in Wolf appliances, a dual under-counter wine/beer fridge, and Acacia hardwood floors.

The formal dining room has a large picture window and chandelier lighting.

Directly across from the formal sitting area is a smaller, casual study room.

The formal sitting area is right by the entryway.

The entryway showcases the details like the high ceilings, recessed lighting, and wood flooring.

The front door is custom made with leaded glass windows.

This 3,094 square foot home is well landscaped with the 3-car garage right up front.

This .99-acre estate in northeast Santa Rosa is named Montebello, which is Italian for “beautiful mountain.” Located in a small gated community, this single-level property features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a 3,094-square-foot interior.

Inside are spacious rooms with high ceilings. Design elements include recessed lighting, storage space, built-in Wolf appliances, a dual under-counter wine/beer refrigerator and Acacia hardwood floors. Additionally, there is a three-car garage, gas fireplaces, generator, irrigated landscaping and owned solar for the pool.

Outside, there is a pool and spa, garden space, built-in BBQ, fireplace, outdoor kitchen area and a basketball court.

729 Montebello Drive, Santa Rosa is listed by Meaghan Creedon of BHHS Drysdale Properties

Click through our gallery above to preview this Northeast Santa Rosa estate