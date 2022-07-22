Slide 1 of 20 215 Prune Tree Drive, Healdsburg - $850,000 Sold on 06/30/22 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,296 square feet. Lot size: 4,251 square feet. Year built: 1977. Part of an Adult community, this house has all the amenities like a pool and clubhouse area and is within walking distance to the Healdsburg plaza. This house was listed on 6/3/2022 for $850,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $850,000.

Slide 2 of 20 8241 Valley View Drive, Sebastopol - $740,500 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,105 square feet. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Year built: 1973. This spacious one-family home is over 1,100 interior square feet.

Slide 3 of 20 228 Payran Street, Petaluma - $790,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,020 square feet. Lot size: 7,640 square feet. Year built: 1943. Built in 1943, this house keeps the architectural styling throughout and has mature fruit trees in the yard. This house was listed on 5/30/2022 for $699,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $790,000.

Slide 4 of 20 1275 McGregor Avenue, Petaluma - $771,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,025 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1955. This 1950’s tract home has easy access to the 101 freeway and downtown Petaluma. This home was listed on 6/2/2022 for $730,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $771,000.

Slide 5 of 20 322 Boyce Street, Santa Rosa - $528,000 Sold on 06/30/22 2 beds, 1 bath, 836 square feet. Lot size: 4,791square feet. Year built: 1896. Built in 1896, this antique home is cozy at 836 square feet.

Slide 6 of 20 410 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa - $1,010,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,969 square feet. Lot size: 0.45 acres. Year built: 1955. This updated 1955 home is within walking distance to Howarth Park, and close to the downtown area. This house was listed on 5/7/2022 for $1,045,000 and was sold on 6/30/2022 for $1,010,000.

Slide 7 of 20 2718 Comanche Street, Santa Rosa - $585,000 Sold on 06/30/22 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,150 square feet. Lot size: 5,889 square feet. Year built: 1968. Listed as a turn-key property, this 1968 home has been well-maintained and sold with new appliances. This house was listed on 5/27/2022 for $595,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $585,000.

Slide 8 of 20 1629 Chapman Way, Santa Rosa - $880,000Sold on 06/30/22 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,117 square feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 1976. This two-story family home was listed on 6/3/2022 for $875,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $880,000.

Slide 9 of 20 7216 Roxanne Lane, Rohnert Park - $907,000 Sold on 06/30/22 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,417 square feet. Lot size: 7,009 square feet. Year built: 1989. Attention has been paid to the curb appeal of this 1989 house, and it looks far newer than its’ 1989 build date. This house was listed on 6/2/2022 for $899,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $907,000.

Slide 10 of 20 9787 Mill Station Road, Sebastopol - $1,400,000 Sold on 06/30/22 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,650 square feet. Lot size: 0.99 acres. Year built: 1998. The selling points for this home included gardens that wrap around the backyard, and a covered breezeway at the entrance. This house was listed on 6/18/2022 for $1,450,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $1,400,000.

Slide 11 of 20 8004 Eastside Road, Healdsburg - $2,100,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,272 square feet. Lot size: 8.02 acres. Year built: 1956. On over 8 acres of land, this estate took longer to sell – listed in March and sold at the end of June. This house was listed on 3/23/2022 for $2,300,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for

$2,100,000.

Slide 12 of 20 1430 Santa Maria Way, Sebastopol - $439,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,547 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1976. This house was recently updated with hardwood floors, a remodeled bathroom that includes radiant heat flooring, as well as new stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 13 of 20 7949 Lynch Road, Sebastopol - $1,435,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,786 square feet. Lot size: 1.08 acres. Year built: 1955. Listed for sale on 5/17/2022 at $1,248,000, this home sold on 6/30 for $1,435,000.

Slide 14 of 20 246 White Tail, The Sea Ranch - $1,410,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,241 square feet. Lot size: .42 acres. Year built: 1992. The architecture of this Sea Ranch home is traditional post and beam construction designed by Charles Moore, FAIA and master builder Matt Sylvia. It was listed for sale on 5/18/2022 and sold on 6/30/2022.

Slide 15 of 20 242 Alma Avenue, Rohnert Park - $735,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,144 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1959. This late 1950’s home was completely remodeled both interior and exterior. It was listed on 5/12/2022 for $729, 950, and sold on 6/30/2022 for $735,000.

Slide 16 of 20 207 Stony Point Road APT A, Santa Rosa - $275,000 Sold on 06/30/22 2 beds, 1 bath, 822 square feet. Lot size: N/A square feet. Year built: 1979. This converted apartment includes a detached garage and interior upgrades.

Slide 17 of 20 4798 Glencannon Street, Santa Rosa - $750,000 Sold on 06/30/22 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,832 square feet. Lot size: 9,675 square feet. Year built: 1972. This Bennett Valley home was listed on 5/21/2022 for $795,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $750,000.

Slide 18 of 20 1549 Rainier Avenue, Petaluma - $890,000 Sold on 06/30/22 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,066 square feet. Lot size: 8,001 square feet. Year built: 1983. This Petaluma house has a lot of recent upgrades and paid-Solar. It was listed on 5/16/2022 for $890,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $890,000.

Slide 19 of 20 878 Hudis Street, Rohnert Park - $640,000 Sold on 06/30/22 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,546 square feet. Lot size: 3,315 square feet. Year built: 1982. This Duet-style house has no HOA fees and features 2 primary suites. It was listed on 5/20/2022 for $635,000 and sold on 6/30/2022 for $640,000.