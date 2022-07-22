While recent reports state that the housing market is cooling, in June in Sonoma County, Sonoma County, home prices were up 4.8% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $815,000.

While the prices are still on a slight incline in Sonoma County, the market is normalizing in that the homes that sold in June have remained on the market for longer than a few days, and some have even sold for less than the asking price. To look at the numbers, here’s the latest 20 homes sold in Sonoma County in June with their day listed, asking price, and day sold and sale price. While this information wasn’t available for a few of the homes, most of them we’re clearly listed and there are enough of them to get a good idea of the time on the market and price variances.

