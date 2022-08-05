Slide 2 of 18
Living room.
Though small, this unit doesn’t have shared walls and has been built with hardwood flooring and a washer and dryer inside.
Kitchen.
The kitchen is small, but it contains all the appliances needed.
8392 Trione Circle, Windsor - $3,600/month
3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,815 square feet. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Year built: 2005.
This 2-story house has a driveway and 2-car garage, as well as a large backyard.
Living room.
The house has been recently updated, and the living room features new flooring and recessed lighting.
Backyard.
There’s a large backyard, and the homeowner pays for a bi-weekly gardener to keep it well maintained.
401 Princeton Drive, Sebastopol - $4,100/month
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,730 square feet. Lot size: 1.15 acres. Year built: 1967.
For a renter who values privacy and personal space, this house is located on well over an acre of land.
Living room.
As seen here, this house has new carpets throughout, as well as new appliances in the kitchen.
Backyard.
The open area of the backyard shows the privacy a renter may be looking for.
7207 16th Hole Drive, Windsor - $3,000/month
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,347 square feet. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Year built: 2000.
This is a Christopherson-built home in a neighborhood that’s fairly car-dependent when going out to run errands or get to downtown.
Living room.
High ceilings give the living room a spacious feeling, and there’s a gas fireplace as well as central heating.
Backyard.
There’s a comfortable backyard, and landscaping is included in the rental.
67 Fairlie Dr, Santa Rosa - $4,500/month
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,912 square feet. Lot size: 0.25 acres. Year built: 1962
This single-family house sits on 0.25 acres, has 4 bedrooms, and over 1,900 square feet of interior space.
Kitchen.
This kitchen features granite countertops, and a 5 burner, stainless steel stove.
Backyard.
Landscaping for the yard is included with rent, and the layout includes a BBQ area, a shed, and an area with artificial turf and fruit trees.
721 Pine Street, Santa Rosa - $2,975/month
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Year built: 1986.
This house is close to downtown Santa Rosa, in the Burbank Gardens neighborhood.
Living room.
The living room features wood floors, high, vaulted ceiling, and a gas stove.
Kitchen.
The kitchen has been well-maintained and features granite countertops.