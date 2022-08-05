The kitchen has been well-maintained and features granite countertops.

This house is close to downtown Santa Rosa, in the Burbank Gardens neighborhood.

Landscaping for the yard is included with rent, and the layout includes a BBQ area, a shed, and an area with artificial turf and fruit trees.

This single-family house sits on 0.25 acres, has 4 bedrooms, and over 1,900 square feet of interior space.

There’s a comfortable backyard, and landscaping is included in the rental.

High ceilings give the living room a spacious feeling, and there’s a gas fireplace as well as central heating.

This is a Christopherson-built home in a neighborhood that’s fairly car-dependent when going out to run errands or get to downtown.

The open area of the backyard shows the privacy a renter may be looking for.

As seen here, this house has new carpets throughout, as well as new appliances in the kitchen.

For a renter who values privacy and personal space, this house is located on well over an acre of land.

There’s a large backyard, and the homeowner pays for a bi-weekly gardener to keep it well maintained.

The house has been recently updated, and the living room features new flooring and recessed lighting.

This 2-story house has a driveway and 2-car garage, as well as a large backyard.

The kitchen is small, but it contains all the appliances needed.

Though small, this unit doesn’t have shared walls and has been built with hardwood flooring and a washer and dryer inside.

This small home is a granny unit that’s behind the main house.

Renters can make a choice to rent either an apartment or a house, depending on their situation. There are positives and negatives to both, with renters who have the means to rent a house choosing to do so for the increased space, privacy and amenities like a yard.

Here are some additional positives about choosing to rent a home over an apartment:

Because houses are located on their own lots, there are no shared walls that can keep the noise levels in the interior of the home to a minimum.

Though houses are generally a bit further from downtown areas, the amenities that come with the house – such as a laundry room, backyard, extra space to work out at home, or dedicating time to a hobby – are sometimes seen as a good trade-off.

Though the rents are generally higher than apartments, they vary widely.

