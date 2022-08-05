Renters can make a choice to rent either an apartment or a house, depending on their situation. There are positives and negatives to both, with renters who have the means to rent a house choosing to do so for the increased space, privacy and amenities like a yard.

Here are some additional positives about choosing to rent a home over an apartment:

  • Because houses are located on their own lots, there are no shared walls that can keep the noise levels in the interior of the home to a minimum.
  • Though houses are generally a bit further from downtown areas, the amenities that come with the house – such as a laundry room, backyard, extra space to work out at home, or dedicating time to a hobby – are sometimes seen as a good trade-off.

 

Though the rents are generally higher than apartments, they vary widely.

Click through our gallery above to see the recently listed rental homes