409 Princeton Drive, Sebastopol - $865,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,456 square feet. Lot size: 0.30 acres. Year built: 1966.
This single-level home was built in 1966 and features the original hardwood oak flooring.
Kitchen and dining area.
Making use of an open floor plan to put a casual eating area right next to the kitchen. The kitchen has red birch cabinets throughout.
Backyard.
The backyard is spacious, and there’s plenty of unplanned areas for a homeowner to use as they see fit.
15200 Canyon 6 Road, Guerneville - $799,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,781 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1945.
Built n 1945, this historic home has wood flooring and wood-lined ceilings.
Living room.
There’s floor to ceiling windows by the dining area, and updated lighting in the living room.
Back patio.
In lieu of a traditional backyard, there’s a large outside deck with seating and raised planter beds.
11091 Westside Avenue, Forestville - $422,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 764 square feet. Lot size: 3,899 square feet. Year built: 1901.
Built in 1901, this vintage house is listed as a classic mid-century cabin.
Kitchen/dining room/living room.
With interior space limited to 764 square feet, rooms that serve multiple purposes are a necessity.
Back porch.
With many of the early cabins first used as summer retreats by the Russian river, interior space was limited as most of the time was spent outdoors. This patio space has panoramic views of the surrounding redwoods.
8880 Donald Street, Graton - $949,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,482 square feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 1981.
This 1980s home has been completely remodeled and includes all new cabinets and granite countertops.
Living room.
The living room is spacious and opens into the dining room all the way through to the kitchen.
Back porch.
The back porch has a small seating area that overlooks a sizable yard.
3520 Deer Meadow Lane, Occidental - $685,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,339 square feet. Lot size: 3.25 acres. Year built: 1987.
This is a unique fixer-upper on a 3.25 acre lot. There is a pond on the property, as well as a horse stable.
Living room.
The front door opens to the living room, which features wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a lift area.
Back deck.
There’s no set yard, but the property opens directly into the redwoods.
5475 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero - $525,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,288 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1980.
This house is just a mile away from the downtown area of Cazadero and offers easy access to the river while not being in an area prone to flooding.
Kitchen and Dining Room area.
This house has a high ceiling in the living room, while the kitchen is kept separate.
Back deck.
As with most West County homes, this house has a large deck in the back that opens into the redwoods.