West County is a local nickname given to the small towns built along the Russian River, which includes Sebastopol, Guerneville, Forestville, Graton, Cazadero, Duncan Mills, and Occidental.

The towns along the river are known for being more rural, immersed in the redwoods, and with more of a focus on arts, crafts, and a slower pace than more urban areas such as downtown Santa Rosa.

Though the instances of flooding are higher during the rainy season in West County than in other areas, the area is usually a draw for homebuyers who are interested in outdoor activities because of the close proximity to the Russian river and surrounding redwoods.

