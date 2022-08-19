As with most West County homes, this house has a large deck in the back that opens into the redwoods.

This house has a high ceiling in the living room, while the kitchen is kept separate.

This house is just a mile away from the downtown area of Cazadero and offers easy access to the river while not being in an area prone to flooding.

There’s no set yard, but the property opens directly into the redwoods.

The front door opens to the living room, which features wood flooring, recessed lighting, and a lift area.

This is a unique fixer-upper on a 3.25 acre lot. There is a pond on the property, as well as a horse stable.

The living room is spacious and opens into the dining room all the way through to the kitchen.

This 1980s home has been completely remodeled and includes all new cabinets and granite countertops.

With many of the early cabins first used as summer retreats by the Russian river, interior space was limited as most of the time was spent outdoors. This patio space has panoramic views of the surrounding redwoods.

In lieu of a traditional backyard, there’s a large outside deck with seating and raised planter beds.

There’s floor to ceiling windows by the dining area, and updated lighting in the living room.

The backyard is spacious, and there’s plenty of unplanned areas for a homeowner to use as they see fit.

Making use of an open floor plan to put a casual eating area right next to the kitchen. The kitchen has red birch cabinets throughout.

This single-level home was built in 1966 and features the original hardwood oak flooring.

West County is a local nickname given to the small towns built along the Russian River, which includes Sebastopol, Guerneville, Forestville, Graton, Cazadero, Duncan Mills, and Occidental.

The towns along the river are known for being more rural, immersed in the redwoods, and with more of a focus on arts, crafts, and a slower pace than more urban areas such as downtown Santa Rosa.

Though the instances of flooding are higher during the rainy season in West County than in other areas, the area is usually a draw for homebuyers who are interested in outdoor activities because of the close proximity to the Russian river and surrounding redwoods.

